SwimSwam Pulse: 81.4% Want To See Douglass Take On Alex Walsh In 200 IM At NCAAs

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if Kate Douglass should race the 200 IM or 50 free on Day 2 of the NCAA Championships:

Question: Which event should Kate Douglass swim at NCAAs?

RESULTS

200 IM – 81.4%

81.4% 50 free – 18.6%

Kate Douglass‘ unmatched versatility was on full display last week at the ACC Championships, as the University of Virginia senior roared to victory in the 100 free, 100 fly and 200 IM with some of the fastest swims in history.

Her performance of 48.84 in the 100 fly was a new NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record, while her 1:50.15 effort in the 200 IM ranks #2 all-time and her 45.86 in the 100 free sits #3.

Douglass’ wide-ranging ability has led to her NCAA schedule being a hotly-debated topic over the last few seasons.

Her lineup is more than likely locked in with the 100 fly on Friday and the 200 breast on Saturday, but her individual event on Thursday remains up in the air.

In her freshman season, Douglass was the top seed entering NCAAs in the 200 IM, but the COVID pandemic caused the meet to be canceled about one week out. Since then, she’s yet to race the event at the championship despite winning an Olympic bronze medal in the summer of 2021.

Douglass has instead opted for the 50 free on Day 2 of the meet (Day 1 of individual events), which gives way to her UVA teammate Alex Walsh in the 200 IM. The two swimmers have both won back-to-back titles in the events, maximizing the Cavaliers’ point totals, but many are clamoring to see a Douglass vs. Walsh showdown this year.

Douglass has confirmed this will be her last collegiate meet, and we’ve yet to really see the two superstars go head-to-head at the peak of their powers in the 200 IM in short course yards. They did so recently in short course meters, with Douglass winning the SC world title in December in a near-world record time of 2:02.12, while Walsh won silver in 2:03.37.

Especially with another UVA star, Gretchen Walsh, asserting herself as the favorite to win the 50 free at NCAAs (if Douglass isn’t in the race, if she is it’s pretty 50/50), it wouldn’t make much of a difference points-wise for UVA if Douglass swam the 50 free or 200 IM.

It will likely all be up to her. But we know what the people want to see.

When asked which event she should race, more than 81 percent voted for the 200 IM, as the Walsh/Douglass showdown would be must-see TV. It would be the reigning long course world champion versus the reigning short course world champion, with the 1:50 barrier at risk of getting toppled by both.

The 50 free would be great too, with G. Walsh and Maggie MacNeil having broken 21 seconds this season (Douglass won 2022 NCAAs in 20.84, only to have Walsh go a record 20.83 at ACCs one week ago), but the 200 IM is the one everyone wants to see.

There’s also the fact that, if she did pick the 200 IM, Douglass could also lead off UVA’s 200 free relay to get an official 50 free time in her last collegiate competition.

