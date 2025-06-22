EDITORIAL: Why AAU Works for SwimAtlanta—and Why It Can Work for Your Club Too

This is an editorial from Chris Davis, the founder, owner, and head coach of SwimAtlanta, one of the top swimming programs in the United States. He established the club in 1977 with just 28 swimmers and one location. Today, SwimAtlanta operates at seven locations with over 1,800 swimmers and has produced numerous national and international champions, including five Olympians

By Chris Davis, Founder & Head Coach, SwimAtlanta

There’s probably not a week that goes by without someone in the swimming community asking me, “How’s the AAU side of your team going?” And without fail, at every meet I attend, at least one coach pulls me aside to ask the same thing.

My answer is simple: It’s going great. And I follow that up by explaining why AAU works for SwimAtlanta—and why it could work for every swim club in America.

Here’s what I’ve learned after decades in the sport, both as a coach and as a business owner: at least 50% of our registered swimmers never attend USA Swimming sanctioned meets. They’re on the team for exercise, fitness, high school prep, summer league, or parks and rec—not for competition. And that’s okay. It gives us a chance to identify and guide athletes who could thrive in the sport toward a more competitive path.

But for the other half—the kids who won’t compete in USA Swimming meets—it never made sense to pay the full USA Swimming registration fee just for insurance coverage. I realized years ago that there had to be a more cost-effective solution. So we switched our non-competitive swimmers to a general umbrella insurance policy through Risk Management, which cost about $6–$7 per swimmer. That one change saved SwimAtlanta roughly $50,000 per year in unnecessary registration fees.

Enter AAU

Two years ago, we evolved the model again. We began dual-registering with AAU for a few key reasons.

AAU meets are easy to sanction and host. We can get an AAU meet sanctioned in about an hour. Compare that to the lengthy process required through most LSCs. That means we can run fun, fast, insured novice meets for swimmers who aren’t ready for big-time competition. Everyone is covered under AAU’s insurance—swimmers, officials, and volunteers alike. The meets are efficient and inclusive. At our recent AAU Father’s Day meet, we hosted 200 swimmers and wrapped the event in two hours. Afterward, we rented out the water park for a team celebration. It was affordable, well-run, and a total blast. AAU provides a financial and structural alternative. While AAU registration costs a bit more than the Risk Management plan, we more than make up for that through meet revenue—especially because we’re not giving a required percentage to the LSC. This has allowed us to build a sustainable, engaging experience for developmental swimmers.

A Reminder To USA Swimming

My secondary motivation for registering with AAU is simple: to remind USA Swimming that they’re not the only game in town.

Competition, in any space, makes everyone better. SwimAtlanta thrives in Atlanta not because we’re the only option, but because other great teams push us to improve. We have to deliver for our families. We have to evolve. And we believe USA Swimming should be held to the same standard.

If USA Swimming starts losing market share, maybe that’s the wake-up call they need to rethink how they operate. Innovation doesn’t happen without pressure. And when there’s no competition, complacency creeps in.

If you’re interested in exploring AAU or just want to talk more about how we’re using this model at SwimAtlanta, I’m happy to share.

Chris Davis

SwimAtlanta Founder & Head Coach

📧 [email protected]

