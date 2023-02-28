Curzan Doing 100 Back/100 Fly Double, Ruck Only Swimming Freestyle At NCAAs

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Stanford teammates Claire Curzan and Taylor Ruck are both proficient in sprint freestyle and backstroke, but they seem to have taken a “divide and conquer” approach at NCAAs. While Curzan will be racing the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back, Ruck has taken on the sprint freestyles, swimming the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 free.

This season marks the first season that Ruck will not be swimming the 200 free/100 back/200 back lineup, which she did at both the 2019 and 2022 NCAA meets. That means she won’t be doing a 200 free/100 back double on day three, making her fresh to defend her NCAA title in the 200 free. Ruck swimming the 50 free could also potentially solve Stanford’s scoring hole in the event, as they didn’t have a single finalist in the 50 free in 2022. This year, Emma Wheal and Amy Tang are entered in the 50 free alongside Ruck, though only Ruck is seeded to score.

Last year, Ruck finished first in the 200 free (1:41.12), 10th in the 100 back (51.07), and 9th in the 200 back (1:50.25).

Curzan, meanwhile, will be swimming the 100 fly/100 back double on day three, in addition to the 200 back on day four at her first-ever NCAA meet. She’s the top seed by over a second in the 200 back, and will also be amongst the top contenders in the 100 fly and 100 back.

Claire Curzan, NCAA Seed Times:

100 Fly: 49.93 (5th seed)

100 Back: 49.46 (3rd seed)

200 Back: 1:47.43 (1st seed)

Taylor Ruck, NCAA Seed Times: