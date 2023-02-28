Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Curzan Doing 100 Back/100 Fly Double, Ruck Only Swimming Freestyle At NCAAs

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 15-18, 2023
  • Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
  • SCY (25 yards)
Stanford teammates Claire Curzan and Taylor Ruck are both proficient in sprint freestyle and backstroke, but they seem to have taken a “divide and conquer” approach at NCAAs. While Curzan will be racing the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back, Ruck has taken on the sprint freestyles, swimming the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 free.

This season marks the first season that Ruck will not be swimming the 200 free/100 back/200 back lineup, which she did at both the 2019 and 2022 NCAA meets. That means she won’t be doing a 200 free/100 back double on day three, making her fresh to defend her NCAA title in the 200 free. Ruck swimming the 50 free could also potentially solve Stanford’s scoring hole in the event, as they didn’t have a single finalist in the 50 free in 2022. This year, Emma Wheal and Amy Tang are entered in the 50 free alongside Ruck, though only Ruck is seeded to score.

Last year, Ruck finished first in the 200 free (1:41.12), 10th in the 100 back (51.07), and 9th in the 200 back (1:50.25).

Curzan, meanwhile, will be swimming the 100 fly/100 back double on day three, in addition to the 200 back on day four at her first-ever NCAA meet. She’s the top seed by over a second in the 200 back, and will also be amongst the top contenders in the 100 fly and 100 back.

Claire Curzan, NCAA Seed Times:

  • 100 Fly: 49.93 (5th seed)
  • 100 Back: 49.46 (3rd seed)
  • 200 Back: 1:47.43 (1st seed)

Taylor Ruck, NCAA Seed Times:

  • 50 Free: 21.87 (14th seed)
  • 200 Free: 1:43.04 (5th seed)
  • 100 Free: 47.44 (8th seed)

tea rex
4 minutes ago

Worth mentioning Huske. Maybe 200 IM instead of 50 free was obvious to some, but not me.

Chris
19 minutes ago

100 back is intriguing. G Walsh, Curzan, and the goat, Berkoff.

Bryan
37 minutes ago

Greg Meehan destroys his swimmers

Hot ‘n’ Horny
Reply to  Bryan
19 minutes ago

I would destroy some of them too, but not in the pool.

elyk
Reply to  Hot ‘n’ Horny
5 minutes ago

bro it’s 11:30 in the morning

Eddie
54 minutes ago

I hope Ruck gets back to 2018 form

Justin
Reply to  Eddie
23 minutes ago

Honestly I don’t think she’s too far off now. Her winning the 200 at NCAA’s last year helped and she did well at short course worlds. I think she will do well at worlds coming up and Paris.

Sherry Smit
59 minutes ago

Crazy that a 49.4 is only the 3rd seed in the 100 back

