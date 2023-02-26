Jacoby Takes Out Ella Nelson’s 200 Breaststroke NAG With 2:04.32 To Close Out Big 12s

Lydia Jacoby made it 2-for-2 in terms of national age group record-breaking swims at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. During the final night of racing, Jacoby posted a 2:04.32 to reset the NAG and win the gold medal. Jacoby brought the mark under 2:05 for the first time as she took down Ella Nelson‘s 2:05.68 from 2020.

Splits Comparison:

Jacoby – 2023 Bis 12 Championships Nelson – 2020 ACC Championships 50 27.82 29.13 100 31.79 (59.61) 31.72 (1:00.85) 150 32.60 (1:32.21) 32.24 (1:33.09) 200 32.11 (2:04.32) 32.59 (2:05.68)

Jacoby’s opening split of 27.82 was more than a second under Nelson’s 29.13 from her previous record. It’s also notably just 0.11 seconds slower than the 27.71 that Kate Douglass used to open her American record-breaking swim of 2:01.43 earlier in 2023.

Nelson swam that time while representing the University of Virginia at the ACC Championships. Since then, she’s improved to a 2:04.35, which she swam to win silver in the event at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

In addition to the more-than-a-second drop from Nelson’s time, Jacoby has seen significant improvement in her 200 breaststroke PB at Big 12s. She came into the meet with a 2:06.66 from January 2023, meaning that she’s sliced over two seconds off her best time.

Jacoby added another gold medal to her trophy case with that swim, out-swimming her teammate Anna Elendt who notched a 2:05.50. Jacoby also won the 100 breaststroke earlier on in the meet when she swam a 57.29 to Elendt’s 57.59.

While she won gold, Jacoby was a bit slower than Elendt’s meet and Big 12 conference record in the 200 breaststroke. Elendt set those marks at the 2022 Big 12 Championships when she swam a 2:03.92.