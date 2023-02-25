2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Big 12 Championships wrap up Saturday with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and platform diving along with timed finals of the 1650 freestyle and 400 free relay.

Some of the exciting Texas teammate showdowns on tap for tonight are Anna Elendt vs. Lydia Jacoby in the 200 breast and Dakota Luther vs. Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.07

Meet Record: 1:51.09 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2022

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

2022 Champion: Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:51.09

Top 8:

Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:50.09 Dewi Blose (Kansas) – 1:57.79 Liz Richardson (Iowa State) – 1:57.97 Lezli Sisung (Kansas) – 1:59.35 Paige Dressel (West Virginia) – 1:59.59 Rylee Moore (TCU) – 2:00.02 Madi Dohrn (Iowa State) – 2:00.45 Emily Knorr (West Virginia) – 2:00.61

Texas junior Olivia Bray cruised to a seven-second victory in the 200 fly with a new lifetime best of 1:50.09, which also lowers her meet record from last year. That time is the second-fastest in the NCAA this season behind Stanford freshman Claire Curzan (1:48.50).

Now a two-time Big 12 champion in the event, Bray shaved nearly four-tenths of a second off her previous-best 1:50.46 from last month’s dual meet against NC State, where she first hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Her time is exactly a second faster than her winning mark from last year.

Kansas senior Dewi Blose (1:57.79) and Iowa State senior Liz Richardson (1:57,97) rounded out the podium just .18 seconds apart.

200 Back 🤘 | Big 12 Championships@oliviabray01 breaks her second meet record of the week and earns her second gold medal of the week! 🥇🤘 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wPvbAjPo5q — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:44.82

Meet Record: 1:38.61 – Ryan Harty (Texas), 2019

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42 – John Shebat (Texas), 2019

2022 Champion: Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:39.42

Top 8:

Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:38.87 Ethan Harder (Texas) – 1:41.48 Justin Heimes (West Virginia) – 1:43.84 Edgar Cicanci (TCU) – 1:45.41 Charlie Crosby (Texas) – 1:46.01 Jamin Harlan (West Virginia) – 1:47.07 Parker Hughes (TCU) – 1:48.33 Maverick Bray (West Virginia) – 1:48.90

Texas junior Carson Foster scared the meet record as he completed his 200 back three-peat in a time of 1:38.87. It’s a season-best mark, just off his lifetime best sits of 1:38.00 from last year’s NCAAs.

Texas senior Ethan Harder added time to his personal-best 1:40.79 from prelims, but he still earned a runner-up finish in 1:41.48, two seconds clear of West Virginia junior Justin Heimes (1:43.84). Heimes shaved over a second off his previous-best 1:45.07 from prelims this morning.

200 back 🤘 | Big 12 Championships It's three straight conference titles in the 200 back for Carson Foster as Texas goes 1-2 in the final! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @carson24foster – 1:38.87

🥈 Ethan Harder – 1:41.48

5. Charlie Crosby – 1:46.01 pic.twitter.com/qCJ4HCCcfZ — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 26, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.44

Meet Record: 47.46 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Big 12 Record: 47.32 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

2022 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.42

Top 8:

Texas senior Kelly Pash repeated as the 100 free champion in a time of 47.68, nearly a second faster than her winning tally from last year. She was just off her season-best mark of 47.35 from the Minnesota Invitational, which ranks eighth in the NCAA this season.

The Longhorns swept the top four spots here. Texas junior Ava Longi, senior Kyla Leibel, and senior Bridget Semenuk were the only other swimmers in the field sub-49 in the final.

100 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Kelly Pash defends her crown Texas takes the top 4️⃣ spots on the podium! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @kelly_pash – 47.68

🥈 Ava Longi – 48.47

🥉 @KylaLeibel – 48.79

4. Bridget Semenuk – 48.89

6. @gracee_cooperr – 49.68 pic.twitter.com/CTxX3k6Pq1 — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.59

Meet Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

(Texas), 2020 Big 12 Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

(Texas), 2020 2022 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.49

Top 8:

Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 42.12 Peter Larson (Texas) – 42.61 Luke Hobson (Texas) – 42.62 Conner McBeth (West Virginia) – 43.34 Milan Fabian (TCU) – 43.61 Dusan Babic (TCU) – 44.26 Roanoke Shirk (West Virginia) – 44.77 Raphael Paiva (TCU) – 45.12

Make it five 100 free titles in a row for Texas fifth year Daniel Krueger, who added to his accolades with another win in 42.12. He couldn’t quite beat his winning time from last year or his Big 12 record from 2020, but he was still nearly half a second clear of the field.

The Longhorns swept the podium here courtesy of Peter Larson (42,61) and Luke Hobson (42.62), who finished just .01 seconds apart in a tight battle for second place.

100 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Daniel Krueger makes history with his 5️⃣th Big 12 title and leads Texas to a sweep of the top 3️⃣! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 Daniel Krueger – 42.12

🥈 Peter Larson – 42.61

🥉 @Lukehobs0n – 42.62 pic.twitter.com/jPybpsqDrx — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 26, 2023

WOMEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 15:52.41

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 16:30.59

Meet Record: 15:56.51 – Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

Big 12 Record: 5:48.65 – Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

(Texas), 2021 2022 Champion: Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 15:58.74

Top 8:

Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 15:49.16 Abby Pfeifer (Texas) – 16:09.67 Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 16:19.62 Miranda Kirtley (West Virginia) – 16:43.28 Brinley Horras (Iowa State) – 16:44.99 Jordan Edwards (TCU) – 16:46.98 Corinne Guist (Iowa State) – 16:55.55 Maddy Rundell (Iowa State) – 16:56.96

Texas sophomore Erica Sullivan dominated the 1650 free with a season-best 15:49.16, demolishing Evie Pfeifer’s meet record from 2021 (15:56.51) in the process. Sullivan entered this week with a season-best time of 15:58.97, right around her winning mark from last year, and blew that away by almost 10 seconds.

Sullivan now ranks third in the NCAA this season behind Alabama’s Kensey McMahon (15:47.02) and Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna (15:46.90). Her lifetime best still sits at 15:45.94 from her runner-up finish at NCAAs last year.

Second-place finisher Abby Pfeifer of Texas reached the wall more than 20 seconds behind Sullivan in 16:09.67. Texas sophomore Olivia McMurray took third place in 16:19.62 to complete the Longhorns’ podium sweep.

1650 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Erica Sullivan wins it and Texas finishes 1-2-3! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @erica_sully – 15:49.16

🥈 Abby Pfeifer – 16:09.67

🥉 Olivia McMurray – 16:19.62 pic.twitter.com/qMwsTqRp3V — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:37.31

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:26.19

2022 Champion: David Johnston (Texas) – 14:45.84

Top 8:

David Johnston (Texas) – 14:37.30 William Mullen (West Virginia) – 15:20.04 Tristan McFarland (TCU) – 15:47.98 Bryce Flynn (TCU) – 15:52.35 Geremia Freri (TCU) – 15:57.08

Texas junior David Johnston pulled off a three-peat in the 1650 with a time of 14:37.30, more than eight seconds faster than his winning time from last year. His lifetime best is a 14:32.40 from last year’s American Short Course Championships held a few weeks before the NCAA Championships, where he placed fifth with a 14:33.61.

West Virginia junior William Mullen placed second with a 15:20.04 while TCU’s Tristan McFarland rounded out the podium with a 15:47.98, reaching the wall more than a minute behind Johnston.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.89

Meet Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

Big 12 Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

2022 Champion: Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:03.92

Top 8:

Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 2:04.32 Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:05.50 Channing Hanley (Texas) – 2:09.32 Mia Cheatwood (West Virginia) – 2:10.41 Lidnsey Hosch (Texas) – 2:13.60 Claire Chahband (TCU) – 2:14.16 Molly Robinson (Kansas) – 2:17.64 Aidan Howze (Kansas) – 2:19.42

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:51.54

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.95

Meet Record: 1:49.89 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

2022 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:51.81

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.23

Meet Record: 1:52.03 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2021

Big 12 Record: 1:51.18 – Kathleen Hershey (Texas), 2009

2022 Champion: Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:52.82

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:40.20

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.31

Meet Record: 1:39.35 – Jack Conger (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:37.17 – Jack Conger (Texas), 2017

2022 Champion: David Dixon (West Virginia) – 1:43.64

PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS

Meet Record – 411.30, Samantha Bromberg (Texas), 2015

Big 12 Record – 411.30, Samantha Bromberg (Texas), 2015

2022 Champion: Jordan Skilken (Texas), 386.45

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:14.10

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:16.32

Meet Record – 3:11.72 – Texas, 2018

Big 12 Record – 3:09.56 – Texas, 2018

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL