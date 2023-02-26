Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Danielle Hill, Darragh Greene Score Wins On Night Two Of McCullagh International

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

The 2023 McCullagh International continued on from the Aurora Complex in Bangor with national record holders Danielle Hill and Darragh Greene among the competitors.

For 23-year-old Hill, the Larne swimmer kicked off her night with a victory in the women’s 50m fly event. Hill stopped the clock in a time of 26.62, edging out University of Tennesse swimmer Ellen Walshe. Walshe settled for silver tonight in 26.80.

Hill’s result in this final matched the reigning Irish national record of 26.62 Mona McSharry put on the books at the 2019 Irish Summer Championships. Prior to this meet, Hill’s personal best rested at the 26.65 she posted in the semi-finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hill now ranks 14th in the world in this event.

Hill also took on the women’s 100m back race this evening but fell just short of the gold. Hill touched in 1:01.90 for silver while Maria Godden grabbed the top spot in 1:01.88, a new personal best.

Darrah Greene topped the men’s 200m breast podium with a winning result of 2:14.75 while John Shortt took the men’s 100m back in 57.54. National record holder Shayne Ryan was absent again, which gave Shortt the opportunity to double up on his 50m back win from night 1 here in Aurora.

