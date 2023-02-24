Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Danielle Hill, Nathan Wiffen Score Wins On Day One Of 2023 McCullagh International

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

The 2023 McCullagh International kicked off from the Aurora Complex tonight with multiple national record holders competing on their domestic turf.

Day 1 Highlights

Although Shayne Ryan did not contest the 50m backstroke event, 16-year-old John Shortt was there to pick up the win. The teen punched a time of 26.37 as the only swimmer to get under the 27-second mark in the race, establishing a new personal best in the process.

The women’s 50m back saw Danielle Hill get it done for gold, soaring to the wall in a time of 28.00. That rendered Hill the gold medalist by nearly 2 seconds.

Loughborough’s Maisie Elliott produced a mark of 2:18.11 to win the women’s 200m fly while Niamh Coyne topped the women’s 100m breast podium with an outing of 1:09.53.

Olympian Darragh Greene secured the men’s 100m breaststroke victory in a mark of 1:01.55.

While twin brother Daniel Wiffen is racing at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships in Sheffield, Nathan Wiffen got things done here in Northern Ireland. The 21-year-old put up a time of 8:16.38 to handily take the men’s 800m free, beating the field by nearly 15 seconds.

Wiffen’s time checks in as a new personal best, beating his previous career-quickest of 8:20.28 put up at last year’s Irish Open.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!