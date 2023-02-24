Danielle Hill, Nathan Wiffen Score Wins On Day One Of 2023 McCullagh International

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th

Aurora Complex, Bangor, Northern Ireland

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Psych Sheets

Results (when available)/Meet Mobile – McCullagh International Meet 2023

The 2023 McCullagh International kicked off from the Aurora Complex tonight with multiple national record holders competing on their domestic turf.

Day 1 Highlights

Although Shayne Ryan did not contest the 50m backstroke event, 16-year-old John Shortt was there to pick up the win. The teen punched a time of 26.37 as the only swimmer to get under the 27-second mark in the race, establishing a new personal best in the process.

The women’s 50m back saw Danielle Hill get it done for gold, soaring to the wall in a time of 28.00. That rendered Hill the gold medalist by nearly 2 seconds.

Loughborough’s Maisie Elliott produced a mark of 2:18.11 to win the women’s 200m fly while Niamh Coyne topped the women’s 100m breast podium with an outing of 1:09.53.

Olympian Darragh Greene secured the men’s 100m breaststroke victory in a mark of 1:01.55.

While twin brother Daniel Wiffen is racing at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships in Sheffield, Nathan Wiffen got things done here in Northern Ireland. The 21-year-old put up a time of 8:16.38 to handily take the men’s 800m free, beating the field by nearly 15 seconds.

Wiffen’s time checks in as a new personal best, beating his previous career-quickest of 8:20.28 put up at last year’s Irish Open.