Finley Anderson Leads Evergreen Girls to 5th Straight Colorado 3A Title

2023 CHSAA GIRLS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 10-11, 2023

Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center Thornton, Colorado

SCY (25 yards)

Evergreen junior Finley Anderson repeated as the 3A champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as her Cougars cruised to their fifth state title in a row earlier this month.

After winning the 100 fly in 55.35, the Cal commit lowered her own 3A state record in the 100 back to 54.10 during her second individual victory of the meet. She dropped more than a second off her winning times from last year, now less than two seconds away from Missy Franklin’s all-Colorado state record in the 100 back (52.30). Anderson also picked up a win in the 200 medley relay, where she led off with a 25.56 back split to help Evergreen defend its title in the event.

Anderson will have one more season to aim for that legendary mark before following in Franklin’s footsteps next year with the Bears in Berkeley.

“Missy is someone all of us looked up to,” Anderson said. “It is fun to be in her shadow still, but fun to see those records and maybe it’s a possibility one day.”

Another team win with Evergreen next year would give the Cougars their eighth state championship. They captured 4A titles in 2014 and 2015 before their current streak of five consecutive 3A titles that started in 2019. Evergreen is currently tied with Mullen for the second-most girls swim and dive state championships in Colorado with seven.

“I really think the true secret is we are here to have fun,” Anderson said. “There is obviously pressure to get another state title every year, but the main goal is to have fun and enjoy each other. It is fun working hard with people that you like.”

The Cougars achieved their five-peat despite dealing with their third head coach in as many seasons. Longtime coach Liz Hudd led Evergreen to 3A championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before retiring. Lisa Morrow coached the Cougars last season, and Steve Schneiter took over this season.

Evergreen boasted six swimmers in multiple A-finals: freshman Tally Riddle (200 and 500 freestyle), junior Aspen Fisher (200 IM and 500 freestyle), junior Kileigh Ackerman (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke), sophomore Maya Patel (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and junior Riley Rains (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke).

Anderson wasn’t the only swimmer to take down a 3A record at the meet. St. Mary’s Academy junior Caitlin Crysel reset her own 3A record in the 200 IM with a 2:04.38, nearly a second faster than her winning time last year.