Soph. Andrew Maksymowski Swims Best Time of 1:36 in the 200 Free to Win at Clovis West Invite

2024 CLOVIS WEST INVITE

April 5-6, 2024

Clovis West High School, Clovis, California

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals (25 yards)

The Clovis schools defended home turf at the 2024 Clovis West Invitational with 1,225 athletes from 40 schools in two states competing at the location of the California High School State Championship meet.

Individually, Clovis West’s Hannah Marinovich and Sophia Oka-fedder starred in the girls’ meet, while Andrew Maksymowski from Northwood High had to swim a lifetime best to win the 200 free.

Marinovich, a senior at Clovis West and Tennessee commit, swam 1:01.31 in the 100 breaststroke to win and take a second-and-a-half off Josie Caneta’s 2014 Meet Record of 1:02.84.

She also split 27.74 on the breaststroke leg of Clovis West’s winning 200 medley relay that swam 1:43.33 to also crush the Meet Record of 1:49.21. The top four finishing relays were all under that former Meet Record. Other swimmers on that relay included Hailey Marinovich (27.27), Audrey Hill (25.65), and Oka-Fedder (22.67).

Oka-Fedder was the only swimmer on the girls’ side of the meet to win the maximum four events. Besides the relay, she won the 100 free in a best time of 51.41 and the 200 free in 1:51.31. She also split 51.54 on the Clovis West winning 400 free relay which also broke the Meet Record in 3:28.73.

That relay included a 50.22 anchor from Audrey Hill, who individually was 2nd in the 50 free (23.99) and the 100 fly (55.27). She swam 55.14 in prelims of the 100 fly on Friday to set the Meet Record.

On the boys’ side of the meet, Clovis North won the event scoring, but last year’s California High School 4th place finishers from Northwood had the best individual performers. Andrew Maksymowski won the 200 free in 1:36.85, ahead of his teammate Derek Hitchens, who was 2nd in 1:37.16.

Maksymowski shaved .01 seconds off his previous best time done a month ago and in total this season has dropped his best from 1:38.54 to 1:36.85.

He is just a sophomore.

The top 3 in this field all swam best times. Hitchens dropped his best time from 1:39.10 to 1:38.61, and 3rd-place finisher Ethan Linville from Clovis North swam 1:38.56, which knocked eight-tenths off his best time.

Linville won the 500 free in 4:27.47, which was another lifetime best for him. He has dropped almost six seconds this season as a high school sophomore.

Daniel Yi will take a pair of meet titles back to Colorado. The Smoky Hill High School senior and Utah commit won the 100 breast in 55.42 and the 200 IM in 1:52.17. In the 100 breast, he won a nail-biter over Clovis North’s Winston Liang (55.62).

Final Team Standings

Girls’ Top 5

Clovis West – 1930 Granite Bay – 1701.5 Clovis North – 1690.5 Carondelet – 1186.5 Buchanan – 1064

Boys’ Top 5