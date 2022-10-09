Summer Nationals Qualifier Finley Anderson (2024) Gives Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finley Anderson from Evergreen, Colorado, has made a verbal pledge to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California Berkeley where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career!! I can’t thank my family, coaches, and friends enough who have helped me get to this point! GO BEARS!!!🐻💙💛”

A junior at Evergreen High School, Anderson does her year-round swimming with University of Denver Hilltoppers and specializes mainly in backstroke. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Anderson won the 100 fly (56.65) and 100 back (55.68) as a sophomore last season at the 2022 CHSAA Girls 3A State Championship. A month later, competing at the Four Corners Sectionals in Austin, she came in second in the 200 back and fourth in the 100 back and unleashed personal bests in the 100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM. She had a successful long course season, as well, lowering her PBs in the 100/200 back and 50/200 fly at George Haines International and the 50 back and 200 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals. She placed sixth in the 200 back at Summer Juniors.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:55.94

100 back – 54.27

50 back – 25.93

200 IM – 2:03.61

100 free – 52.86

The Golden Bears have a long tradition of excellence in backstroke, having produced NCAA champions such as Natalie Coghlin and Missy Franklin. Last year’s squad was deep. Led by sophomore Isabelle Stadden (50.81/1:49.45), who placed 4th in the 200 back and 7th in the 100 back at 2022 NCAAs, it also included Isabel Ivey (51.74), Ayla Spitz (53.55/1:53.38), Tea Laughlin (53.70/1:55.95), Alicia Wilson (54.49/1:54.49), Annika McEnroe (55.07/1:54.05), and Mia Motekaitis (54.45/1:55.95).

Stadden, Ivey, Spitz, Wilson, McEnroe, and Motekaitis are on the roster again this year, but Stadden is a junior, Spitz and Motekaitis are seniors, and Ivey and Wilson are fifth-years. Only McEnroe, a current sophomore, is likely to be there when Anderson moves to Berkeley.

