Summer Juniors A-Finalist Luke Whitlock (2024) Verbally Commits to Louisville

Luke Whitlock, a junior at Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana, has sent a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Louisville! I want to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for getting me to where I am today. Go Cards!”

Whitlock swims for Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. He specializes in distance events and open water and was the fifth-place finisher in the 7.5k men’s race at 2022 Open Water Junior Nationals.

Whitlock had a big summer, culminating in an invitation to USA Swimming’s 2022 Boys National Select Camp for his performance in the 1500 free at Speedo Junior Nationals. There, he dropped 9 seconds to place fourth with 15:38.15, qualifying for the 2024 USA Olympic Team Trials (the cut is 15:39.89). He also competed in the 400 free and 800 free at Summer Juniors, placing 11th and 8th, respectively, with PBs of 3:58.79 and 8:14.60.

In short course season, he had an outstanding showing in March at the Indiana LSC Senior Short Course State Championships. With wins in the 500 and 1650 freestyles and a second-place finish in the 1000, he picked up lifetime bests in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:23.55

1000 free – 9:15.54

500 free – 4:31.43

200 free – 1:43.20

Whitlock’s best 1650 time would already score for Louisville at the conference level. He would have been the Cardinals’ fourth-fastest miler last year behind senior Hayden Curley (14:57.19), junior Ilia Sibirtsev (15:08.17), and freshman Eli Shoyat (15:14.81). He will overlap with a number of the top 500 freestylers, as the group was led by then-freshman Murilo Sartori, Denis Loktev, and Shoyat.

