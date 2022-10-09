USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Says Swimming Is Harder than Football

USC starting quarterback Caleb Williams recently said on a podcast with fellow teammate and quarterback Mo Hasan that swimming is harder than football.

While on the podcast, Williams also said he swam in high school, specializing in freestyle and backstroke. Although a quick search could not find any records of Williams swimming for Gonzaga College High School, the school has a history of good swimmers.

The school is currently home to Georgia commit Jack Moloney, who is in his senior year. The school also graduated numerous swimmers that went on to swim in college this past year. Graduating in May 2022 and swimming in college are Mac Marsh (Cornell), Collin McKenzie (NC State), and JT Ewing (NC State). In 2020, Ollie Bernasek graduated from Gonzaga College HS and went on to swim at Notre Dame.

Williams said that swimming tests everything. His teammates gave him a rebuttal that football has defense, a big crowd, and 300-pound players coming to tackle.

Williams is currently a sophomore at USC. He transferred after last season at Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles.