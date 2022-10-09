Summer Juniors Qualifier Nate Hohm Gives UNC Their 1st Verbal for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte, North Carolina native Nate Hohm has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in the class of 2028. His sister Anneliese Hohm swam her freshman year at ACC rival Pitt.

“I chose UNC for the amazing balance of academic and athletic success, elite coaching staff and amazing team environment. GO HEELS🐏👣”

Hohm is a junior at East Mecklenburg High School; he swims year-round with the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg. As a sophomore at the 2022 NCHSAA Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, he placed second in the 50 free (20.87) and fourth in the 100 free (45.74).

He kicked of 2022 long course season with a big PB in the 50 free at ATOM Friday Night Lights in early April, going 23.79 to win the event. He also won the 100 free (53.38) and came in third in the 200 IM (2:17.21). He swam the same events, as well as the 100 back and 100 fly, at Cary Sectionals, where he logged PBs in the 100 free (52.17) and 200 IM (2:12.03). At the end of the summer, he lowered his PB in the 100 free to 52.10 at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.83

100 free – 45.74

100 back – 51.97

100 breast – 58.63

100 fly – 50.63

200 IM – 1:55.36

Hohn is the first public commitment to the Tar Heels’ class of 2028. It took 19.81/43.79 to final in the 50/100 free at the 2022 ACC Championships. UNC came in seventh out of eleven teams in the men’s meet, with only senior Tomas Sungalia scoring in the 50 (C finalist) and 100 (B finalist) freestyle events.

