Open Water National Junior Teamer Alex Ayers (2024) Verbally Commits to UVA

Alex Ayers, a junior at Charlotte Catholic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2024-25.

“I chose UVA because of the coaching staff and the team atmosphere. The coaching staff will prepare me to reach all of my goals. The team will always support me and help to reach my goals. The academics of UVA is like no other and will set me up for the rest of my life when I graduate.”

Ayers swims for SwimMAC Carolina and specializes in distance and IM. Last high school season, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.72) and placed fifth in the 500 free (4:33.51) at the NCHSAA Class 4A State Championships. A month later he competed at Southern Premier and notched PBs in the 200 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM, finishing sixth in the 200 free, third in the 500 free, second in the 1650 free, 16t in the 200 breast, and eighth in the 400 IM.

In long course season, Ayers placed 19th in the 200 free, 16 in the 400 free, and 19th in the 1500 free at 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals. He also competed in the 200/400 IM and he wrapped up the meet with PBs in the 200 free (1:52.04), 400 free (3:59.64), and 1500 (15:54.30).

Twice named to the USA National Junior Team for open water, Ayers finished 12th in the men’s 7.5km (1:19:55.30) at the FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships 2022 in Seychelles.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:37.37

1000 free – 9:23.44

500 free – 4:29.15

200 free – 1:38.63

400 IM – 3:53.45

200 IM – 1:50.72

200 back – 1:49.71

100 back – 52.28

200 breast – 2:05.48

Virginia has been investing heavily in sprinters for the men’s team. Last season, Matt Brownstead, Jack Aikins, and Connor Boyle all made the A final of the 50 free at ACC Championships, while Matt King won the B final. Brownstead ended up tied for third place at NCAAs, while King came in 12th and Boyle was first alternate. In contrast, the Cavaliers didn’t have any qualifiers in the mile. Then-freshman Peter Thompson (15:06.66) and sophomore Tanner Hering (15:18.21) came in 7th and 13th, respectively, in the 1650 free at ACCs.

