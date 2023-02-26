Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

You Asked, We Answered: The Full Emma Hultquist Interview

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Emma Hultquist has become a fan favorite on SwimSwam after responding to a tweet about Kelly Pash’s 200 Fly at the Jill Sterkel Classic. At that same meet, Hultquist clocked a 2:07 200 IM, a best time by over 5 seconds for the TCU senior. This Big 12 Championships will be Hultquist’s last conference meet of her career, where she has swam the 50, 100, and 200 free.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!