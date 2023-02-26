You Asked, We Answered: The Full Emma Hultquist Interview

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Texas (10x) Men: Texas (26x)

Emma Hultquist has become a fan favorite on SwimSwam after responding to a tweet about Kelly Pash’s 200 Fly at the Jill Sterkel Classic. At that same meet, Hultquist clocked a 2:07 200 IM, a best time by over 5 seconds for the TCU senior. This Big 12 Championships will be Hultquist’s last conference meet of her career, where she has swam the 50, 100, and 200 free.