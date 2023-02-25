2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big 12 Championships continue tonight with finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, along with timed finals of the 200 free relay.

While the Longhorns should easily win both the men’s and women’s team competition, there’s a race for second shaping up on the women’s side, where Texas Christian and Iowa State were only separated by 9 points heading into today.

Also be sure to keep on the B-finals tonight. Many of the Texas swimmers are entered as exhibition swimmers, and therefore ineligible for the A-final. This holds true even if an exhibition swimmer had the top prelims time of the morning. Case in point – Longhorn Alec Filipovic paced the 100 fly prelims with a 46.75, but he’ll actually be in lane 2 in the B-final tonight.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Texas – 386 TCU – 202 Iowa State – 193 West Virginia – 179 Kansas – 152

MEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Texas – 471 TCU – 320 West Virginia – 179

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass – 2023 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 49.79, Emma Sticklen (TEX) – 2023 Texas vs. NC State

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.77, Emma Sticklen (TEX) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Podium:

Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.07 Ava Longi (Texas) – 52.01 Dakota Luther (Texas) – 52.56 Autumn Looney (Kansas) – 53.55 Jeanne Dahem (TCU) – 53.84 Trinity Kay (Iowa State) – 54.29 Grace Cooper (Texas) – 54.38 Lezli Sisung (Kansas) – 54.87

Longhorn Olivia Bray to stormed the victory tonight with a 50.07 that moves her up to #8 in the nation. That’s her first personal best in the event since 2019, when she went 50.19 to break the 17-18 age group National Age Group record.

Fellow Longhorns Ava Longi (52.01) and Dakota Luther (52.56) rounded out the top three. That’s a new best for Longi, whose previous best a 52.84 from just a few weeks ago. Her time ties for 31st this season, pending other results from tonight. Kansas’ Autumn Looney also cleared the NCAA ‘B’ cut with a 53.55.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 43.75, Joseph Schooling (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 44.06, Joseph Schooling (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Podium:

Sam Artmann (Texas) – 46.18 Cole Crane (Texas) – 46.59 David Snider (WVU) – 47.46 Piotr Sadłowski (TCU) – 47.55 Braden Osborn (WVU) – 48.71 Parker Hughes (TCU) – 49.03 Grant Klatt (TCU) – 49.60 Jake Young (WVU) – 49.61

A total of five Texas men got under the 47.0 mark, including three in the B-final.

Sam Artmann and Cole Crane led the way in the A-final, posting times of 46.18 and 46.59 respectively. That’s a new personal best by 0.02s for Artmann, improving on his previous best of 46.20 from December. Crane’s best of 45.61 also came from the 2022 Minnesota Invite. Crane has comfortably secured a NCAA invite in the 200 fly, while Artmann is ranked roughly 23rd — probably safe, but definitely not guaranteed – in the same event thanks to a 1:42.67 time trial Wednesday.

In the B-final, non-scoring swimmers Alec Filipovic (46.63), Ryan Branon (46.84) and Holden Smith (46.91) all broke the 47-second barrier as well. Filipovic and Brandon hit PRs, while Smith was just 0.07s shy of his.

In the A-final, West Virginia’s David Snider clocked a personal best of 47.46 to touch just ahead of TCU’s Piotr Sadłowski (47.55).

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 4:00.97, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:01.15, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Podium:

Texas’ Kelly Pash continued to flash her versatility, winning the 400 IM tonight by nearly ten seconds. Her time of 4:05.55 wasn’t far off her personal best of 4:04.93, which she clocked at this meet two years ago. That times also moves her into 9th in the nation this season.

Teammate Abby Pfeiffer threw down a big personal best to take 2nd in 4:15.07. Heading into today, her previous best time was a 4:23.18 from last year’s conference meet, then she went 4:19.25 in prelims. With the ultimate outcome of the meet well in hand, and plenty of Texas swimmers safely qualified for NCAAs, many Longhorn women are swimming “off” events this week.

Lucia Rizzo of Iowa State also hit a personal best to take 3rd overall. Her time of 4:17.37 tonight clipped her previous best of 4:17.46 from the 2021 Big 12 Championships.

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal

Big 12 Record: 3:33.79, Carson Foster (TEX) – 2022 NCAA Championships

(TEX) – 2022 NCAA Championships Big 12 Championship Record: 3:37.72, Carson Foster (TEX) – 2022

(TEX) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Podium:

Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:35.49 David Johnston (Texas) – 3:40.03 Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:42.85 Geremia Freri (TCU) – 3:46.14 Danny Berlitz (WVU) – 3:46.88 Kornel Kohalmi (TCU) – 3:51.76 Tristan McFarland (TCU) – 3:54.50

It’s been a fairly quiet meet on the men’s side, but Texas junior Carson Foster uncorked a 3:35.49 in the 400 IM tonight to get the pool moving. That jumps him ahead of Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson for the #2 time in the nation this season, behind only Leon Marchand’s record-breaking 3:31.84 from the ASU vs. Cal dual meet.

Foster’s swim tonight looks to be the 3rd-fastest of his career and the 11th-fastest performance ever, and is actually a bit faster than his time in the A-final at last year’s NCAAs.

Teammate David Johnston punched a 3:40.03 for 2nd, coming close to going under 3:40 for the third time in his career. Jake Foster took 3rd in 3:42.85. All three Longhorns were safely qualified for NCAAs before this week, so look for them to go faster at NCAAs — all three made the A-final last year.

Behind the Longhorn trio, Geremia Freri of Texas Christian held off Danny Berlitz of West Virginia down the stretch, taking 4th in 3:46.14 to Berlitz’s 3:46.88. Both men have been faster, with Berlitz having gone a NCAA-qualifying 3:41.45 while swimming for Michigan two years ago.

