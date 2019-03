Virginia Senior Championships

February 28th- March 3rd, 2019

Stafford, Virginia

Results via Meet Mobile under “2019 VSI SC Senior Championships”

After only 3 days of rest, Virginia Gators swimmer and University of Texas commit Olivia Bray has broken the girls 17-18 SCY 100 fly NAG record on Friday at the Virginia Senior Championships. Bray demolished the 2016 mark of 51.02 with a new time of 50.19.

Comparative Splits

Olivia Bray, 2019 Ann Ochitwa, 2016 23.49 23.54 26.70 27.48 50.19 51.02

Bray’s 50.19 not only tops the 17-18 rankings, but also made the all-time performances and performers list for the SCY 100 fly. Her time is #23 on the all-time performances list and now #6 on the all-time performers list.

Women’s All-Time SCY 100 FL Performers List

Kelsi Dahlia- 49.43, 2016 Erika Brown- 49.85, 2018 Maggie MacNeil- 49.97, 2018 Natalie Coughlin- 50.01, 2002 Rachel Komisarz-Baugh- 50.10, 2007 Olivia Bray– 50.19, 2019 Hellen Moffitt- 50.37, 2018 Janet Hu- 50.38, 2017 Dana Vollmer- 50.44, 2011 Gia Dalesandro- 50.45, 2017

Her previous personal best in the event was a 51.38, set at the 2018 AM 57th Annual Christmas meet, where it was ranked #8 on the all-time 17-18 rankings.

Bray first rose up in the rankings at the 2018 US Nationals, where her LCM 100 fly (58.08) ranked #3 on the all-time 17-18 rankings.