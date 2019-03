2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the Pac-12 Championship Record in prelims of the women’s 100 fly on Friday with a 49.80, USC’s Louise Hansson swam the fastest-ever time in the event on Friday evening. Her 49.34 broke the U.S. Open and NCAA Records of 49.43, set by Louisville’s Kelsi Dahlia – then Kelsi Worrell – at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Because Hansson is Swedish, Dahlia’s time stands as the American Record.

Comparative Splits:

Hansson – 23.01/26.33 = (49.34)

Dahlia (Worrell) – 23.09/26.34 = 49.43

Hansson split the race effectively the same as Worrell did, but was just barely faster on the opening 50 to make the difference.

The 22-year old Hansson’s native country of Sweden is legendary for producing women’s sprint butterfliers. The World Records in the 50 and 100 fly in long course and 100 fly in short course meters both belong to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, while the World Record in the 50 fly in short course meters belongs to another Swede: Therese Alshammar. The country has won 9 of the 11 European Championships ever awarded in the 50 fly in long course meters.

Hansson herself finished 6th at last summer’s European Championships in the 100 fly in 57.89.

Her swim is the 5th time that she’s been under 50 seconds, which matches Dahlia for the most ever. Of the 4 fastest performers in history, 3 have swum lifetime bests this season (Hansson, MacNeil, and Brown).

Top 5 Performers in History, Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly: