2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While Cal breaking the NCAA record in the 400 free relay was borderline Earth-shattering, it was not the only notable thing to happen in the 400 free relay. Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck led off their relay in a blistering 46.76. The time would have come in 2nd in the 100 free itself earlier in the night, but more impressively makes Ruck a top 10 performer in the 100 free all-time.

Her time ties Lia Neal for 10th all-time fastest performer in the SCY 100 free, and ties Neal for 9th all-time in the NCAA. Ruck will not likely be swimming the 100 free at NCAAs in a few weeks, since her 200 back is so fast, but it seems like the odds are good now that she’ll lead-off the relay again there. If she wasn’t peaked here, we may see her climb even higher in the rankings in her freshman campaign.

Here are the new top 10 performers in the 100 free in NCAA history:

While it would be very exciting to see Ruck race this event at NCAAs, it should be noted that 4 other swimmers from this list will be competing in the 100 free at NCAAs this year. Mallory Comerford, Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown, and Siobhan Haughey will be going head-to-head in a very deep field of 100 freestylers. Additionally, the swimmer Ruck knocked out of the 10th position all-time was Anna Hopkin, who will also be competing in the 100 free at NCAAs.