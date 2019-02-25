Ella Eastin Will Swim 500 Free at 2019 Pac-12s (PSYCH SHEETS)

2019 Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

The 2019 Pac-12 Championships begin on Wednesday in Federal Way, Washington, and the two-time defending Pac-12 (and NCAA) Champions from Stanford will be heavily favored to win yet again. According to the Swimulator, they enter the meet with a 240.5 point scoring advantage (in swimming events only) over their chief rivals Cal, with USC another 44 points behind the Golden Bears.

The Pac-12 has released their psych sheets, which unlike most conference psych sheets are much closer to having each athlete in just her 3 allotted individual events. There are a few exceptions (Amy Bilquist is one), but for the most part, we know exactly what each swimmer will race, at least individually, this week.. That helps us get a lot of clues as to who will be swimming what this week.

Highlights:

Stanford senior Ella Eastin , who along with Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and Indiana’s Lilly King is probably one of the 3 candidates for Swimmer of the Year this season, will swim the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 back at Pac-12s. The most surprising of those entries is the 500 free: an event where she’s just the 16th seed in 4:46.04. She swam that race at Pac-12s last year, and was 2nd behind teammate Katie Ledecky. Her lifetime best of 4:34.04, though, is better than anyone else in the conference has been this season. She won the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at last year’s NCAA championship meet: the former two of which came in all-time fastest swims.

, who along with Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and Indiana’s Lilly King is probably one of the 3 candidates for Swimmer of the Year this season, will swim the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 back at Pac-12s. The most surprising of those entries is the 500 free: an event where she’s just the 16th seed in 4:46.04. She swam that race at Pac-12s last year, and was 2nd behind teammate Katie Ledecky. Her lifetime best of 4:34.04, though, is better than anyone else in the conference has been this season. She won the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at last year’s NCAA championship meet: the former two of which came in all-time fastest swims. USC sophomore Isabella Rongione , a National Age Group Record holder, isn’t on USC’s roster for the conference championship meet. She was 14th at Pac-12s in the 1650 last season.

, a National Age Group Record holder, isn’t on USC’s roster for the conference championship meet. She was 14th at Pac-12s in the 1650 last season. Amy Bilquist has 4 entries in the meet: the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. In spite of her reputation as a sprinter, Bilquist has swum the 200 back instead of the 100 free as her day 3 event in all 3 seasons of her career to date.

has 4 entries in the meet: the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. In spite of her reputation as a sprinter, Bilquist has swum the 200 back instead of the 100 free as her day 3 event in all 3 seasons of her career to date. Stanford’s Katie Drabot won’t swim the 500 free at Pac-12s, instead focusing on the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She was the runner-up at NCAAs last season in the 500. The 200 IM is the new event for her, though she does rank 7th all-time for Stanford with a 1:55.15.

won’t swim the 500 free at Pac-12s, instead focusing on the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She was the runner-up at NCAAs last season in the 500. The 200 IM is the new event for her, though she does rank 7th all-time for Stanford with a 1:55.15. Stanford newcomer Taylor Ruck will swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back at Pac-12s. Given the schedules that everyone else at Stanford has at this meet, that shouldn’t be taken as too strong of an indicator of what she’s going to swim at NCAAs.

will swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back at Pac-12s. Given the schedules that everyone else at Stanford has at this meet, that shouldn’t be taken as too strong of an indicator of what she’s going to swim at NCAAs. USC sophomore Jemma Schlicht‘s highest seed among her 5 entries is 27th. That’s in spite of scratching the 100 fly, where she would’ve been seeded 7th.

highest seed among her 5 entries is 27th. That’s in spite of scratching the 100 fly, where she would’ve been seeded 7th. Stanford’s Brooke Forde is entered in the 200 IM and 400 IM (both of which she’s likely to swim based on schedule); and then has a day 4 choice between the 200 fly and 200 breast. She swam the 200 breast at NCAAs last season.

Below, see the list of swimmers, and their ranks within the conference, that have dropped each event. We searched for absences among the top 20 swimmers in the conference in each event this season.

500 free

200 IM

no scratches

50 free

Katie McLaughlin, Cal – 18th

400 IM

Hannah Cox, Arizona – 5th

Riley Scott, USC – 8th

Ayumi Macias, Arizona – 16th

Daniela Georges, Arizona – 17th

Courtney Mykkanen, Cal – 20th

100 fly

Jemma Schlicht, USC – 7th

Katie Drabot , Stanford – 9th

, Stanford – 9th Lucie Nordmann, Stanford – 18th

Mike Ranslem, Arizona – 20th

200 free

100 breast

Abbey Weitzeil, Cal – 7th

Ella Eastin , Stanford – 16th

, Stanford – 16th Kenish Liu, UCLA – 17th

Elsa Lindberg, Washington State – 18th

100 back

Ella Eastin , Stanford – 2nd

, Stanford – 2nd Daniela Georges, Arizona – 15th

1650 free

Sarah Shimomura, Arizona – 16th

Cameron Smith, Arizona Satte – 17th

Isabella Rongione, USC – 18th

200 back

Louise Hansson, USC – 4th

Tatum Wade, USC – 18th

100 free

Louise Hansson, USC – 2nd

Taylor Ruck , Stanford – 4th

, Stanford – 4th Lucie Nordmann, Stanford – 11th

Keaton Blovad, Cal – 13th

Jemma Schlicht, USC – 20th

200 breast

Erin Vose, USC – 9th

200 fly