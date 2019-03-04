2019 Pac 12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Federal Way, WA

Champion: Stanford (3x)

First some notes:

Stanford won their third straight conference title by a convincing 425 point margin over Cal, and there’s no end in sight to the Cardinal’s dominance. They return 1279 individual points, 403 more than next best Cal. Stanford’s seniors were their lowest scoring class with only 218 points. Each Stanford class out scored the classes older than it with the best group at the meet being the Stanford freshmen with 444.5 points. The race for second between USC and Cal or Arizona vs UCLA for 5th might be the team races to watch next year. Cal return 87.5 more individual points than USC and Arizona return 65.5 more than UCLA. Both bridgeable gaps with the right freshman class.

Stanford’s lead was a little under 200 points entering the final day of the meet, but the 1650 did most of the work expanding the lead to the 400+ point final margin. Stanford scored 98 points in that event to Cal’s 0. Stanford out scored Cal by 338 points in the mile, 400 IM, and 500 free. They only outscored Cal by 87 in every other event combined.

The highest single event point total was Stanford’s 168 in the 500 free (only 4 fewer than Oregon State’s total for the entire meet). Next best was Stanford’s 151 in the 400 IM and USC’s 140 in the 100 fly.

Individual scorers were led by triple event winners Ella Eastin (Stanford senior), Abbey Weitzeil (Cal senior), and Louise Hansson (USC junior). Cal senior Amy Bilquist was next best with 88.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. STAN: 1775

2. CAL: 1350

3. USC: 1185.5

4. ASU: 932.5

5. UA: 837

6. UCLA: 835

7. UTAH: 531.5

8. WSU: 284.5

9. OSU: 172

Individual Scores by Year

STAN CAL USC ASU UA UCLA UTAH WSU OSU FR 444.5 216.5 125.5 44 100 164 112 9 2 SO 375.5 274 189.5 217.5 137.5 76 98 36.5 0 JR 309 281.5 285.5 323 151 83 39 10 38 SR 218 156 182 94 192.5 268 94.5 7 0 Returning 1279 876 788.5 584.5 388.5 323 249 55.5 40

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

STAN CAL USC ASU UA UCLA UTAH WSU OSU 200 Medley Relay 56 64 54 50 52 46 48 44 0 800 Free Relay 112 128 108 102 102 94 48 90 44 500 Free 280 160 138 186 133 110 48 91 44 200 IM 377 262 213 210 156 132 67 91 44 50 Free 438.5 352.5 274 244 230 160 80 91 44 1 mtr Diving 527.5 391.5 323 299 268 237 95 91 44 200 Free Relay 583.5 455.5 323 349 320 291 143 135 90 400 IM 734.5 500.5 335 411 340 313 192 135 91 100 Fly 749.5 599.5 475 427 371 337 227 135 93 200 Free 840.5 710.5 513 484 408 361 231 135 93 100 Breast 926.5 760.5 589 542 441 389 252 145 93 100 Back 1005.5 867.5 603 555 485 429 300 145 110 3 mtr Diving 1100.5 904.5 664 594 524 509 311 145 110 400 Medley Relay 1154.5 968.5 720 644 576 557 357 189 110 1650 Free 1252.5 968.5 753 740 641 590 380 202 111 200 Back 1388.5 1053.5 760 743 650 657 425 206 117 100 Free 1452 1155 850.5 765.5 691 695 427.5 208.5 117 200 Breast 1567 1193 940.5 825.5 698 709 433.5 240.5 117 200 Fly 1634 1258 1053.5 839.5 742 727 461.5 240.5 130 Platform Diving 1719 1286 1131.5 880.5 787 787 485.5 240.5 130 400 Free Relay 1775 1350 1185.5 932.5 837 835 531.5 284.5 172

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

STAN CAL USC ASU UA UCLA UTAH WSU OSU 200 Medley Relay 56 64 54 50 52 46 48 44 0 800 Free Relay 56 64 54 52 50 48 0 46 44 500 Free 168 32 30 84 31 16 0 1 0 200 IM 97 102 75 24 23 22 19 0 0 50 Free 61.5 90.5 61 34 74 28 13 0 0 1 mtr Diving 89 39 49 55 38 77 15 0 0 200 Free Relay 56 64 0 50 52 54 48 44 46 400 IM 151 45 12 62 20 22 49 0 1 100 Fly 15 99 140 16 31 24 35 0 2 200 Free 91 111 38 57 37 24 4 0 0 100 Breast 86 50 76 58 33 28 21 10 0 100 Back 79 107 14 13 44 40 48 0 17 3 mtr Diving 95 37 61 39 39 80 11 0 0 400 Medley Relay 54 64 56 50 52 48 46 44 0 1650 Free 98 0 33 96 65 33 23 13 1 200 Back 136 85 7 3 9 67 45 4 6 100 Free 63.5 101.5 90.5 22.5 41 38 2.5 2.5 0 200 Breast 115 38 90 60 7 14 6 32 0 200 Fly 67 65 113 14 44 18 28 0 13 Platform Diving 85 28 78 41 45 60 24 0 0 400 Free Relay 56 64 54 52 50 48 46 44 42

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

WSU UCLA OSU ASU CAL USC UA UTAH STAN 1 0 2 0 1 4 3 0 0 6 2 0 0 0 1 5 3 1 0 6 3 0 1 0 2 6 2 1 0 4 4 0 3 0 2 0 2 1 0 8 5 0 0 0 1 4 2 2 0 8 6 0 2 0 2 2 2 3 0 5 7 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 1 5 8 0 3 0 3 2 3 1 1 3 9 0 0 0 1 4 5 2 1 4 10 0 1 1 1 3 4 2 1 2 11 0 3 0 3 1 3 2 1 3 12 0 1 0 2 2 2 2 2 5 13 0 2 0 9 2 1 1 1 1 14 0 3 0 2 3 2 1 2 2 15 0 3 0 3 0 6 1 1 2 16 0 2 0 2 4 3 1 4 0 17 2 3 1 1 2 0 4 3 0 18 1 3 0 1 0 1 5 5 0 19 0 5 1 2 2 1 3 2 1 20 0 1 0 1 3 0 5 4 1 21 2 0 1 1 5 2 2 2 1 22 2 2 0 3 2 5 1 2 1 23 0 5 1 0 2 2 0 5 1 24 1 4 2 3 2 1 0 2 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. (a few swimmers were listed with multiple names on the live results so their swims aren’t all listed on the same line.)

STAN

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Eastin, Ella SR 96 500 Free 1 4:32.89 848 400 IM 1 3:57.75 903 200 Back 1 1:48.53 872 Forde, Brooke SO 80 200 IM 4 1:55.11 789 400 IM 2 4:00.27 854 200 Fly 4 1:53.67 800 Ruck, Taylor FR 79.5 50 Free 6 22.24 742 100 Back 2 50.52 839 200 Back 2 1:48.67 867 Pitzer, Lauren SO 78.5 500 Free 2 4:34.3 825 200 Free 4 1:43.50 798 100 Free 5 48.25 762 Stevens, Leah SR 77 500 Free 9 4:38.4 761 400 IM 5 4:08.31 721 1650 Free 1 15:51.26 737 Voss, Erin JR 75 500 Free 6 4:38.29 763 100 Back 5 52.07 737 200 Back 4 1:51.43 779 Raab, Allie FR 75 200 IM 6 1:55.97 761 100 Breast 5 59.6 750 200 Breast 4 2:08.11 762 Drabot, Katie JR 73 200 IM 8 1:57.29 720 200 Free 7 1:45.16 728 200 Fly 2 1:51.42 889 Lenz, Darla 72 1 mtr Diving 5 278.6 3 mtr Diving 9 263.65 Platform Diving 3 242.2 Paulsen, Mia SO 68 1 mtr Diving 13 239.1 3 mtr Diving 8 243.8 Platform Diving 1 256.3 Nordmann, Lucie FR 65 200 Free 15 1:46.46 678 100 Back 4 51.47 775 200 Back 3 1:51.34 782 Szekely, Allie JR 64 400 IM 4 4:06.63 746 200 Back 7 1:54.51 693 200 Breast 12 2:11.84 668 Bartel, Zoe FR 61 200 IM 14 1:58.57 681 100 Breast 7 59.92 731 200 Breast 5 2:08.93 740 Zhao, Grace SO 54 50 Free 28 23.17 578 100 Breast 8 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 1 2:07.07 790 Tankersley, Mor FR 52 200 Free 5 1:44.24 766 1650 Free 3 15:59.98 702 Schulti, Caroli 51 3 mtr Diving 2 346.45 Platform Diving 7 204.95 Byrnes, Megan JR 46 500 Free 10 4:39.16 750 200 Free 20 1:47.46 639 1650 Free 6 16:05.50 680 Williams, Kim SR 45 200 IM 15 1:59.48 654 100 Breast 11 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 10 2:10.74 695 Goeders, Anya FR 40 50 Free 9 22.11 766 100 Free 9 48.71 722 Kukurugya, Hann SO 37 400 IM 6 4:08.53 717 200 Fly 14 1:58.18 650 Glavinovich, Ka SO 31 400 IM 11 4:11.76 669 1650 Free 12 16:24.29 604 Fackenthal, Ama FR 30 100 Fly 12 52.82 698 100 Free 12 48.94 703 Farnsworth, Hal JR 28 3 mtr Diving 5 316.3 Platform Diving 22 144.95 Schulti, Carolina 27 1 mtr Diving 3 313.1 Tankersley, Morgan FR 26 500 Free 4 4:37.00 782 Farnsworth, Haley JR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 258.3 Fackenthal, Amalie FR 16 50 Free 11 22.38 717 Glavinovich, Katie SO 15 500 Free 12 4:40.96 725 Kukurugya, Hannah SO 6 500 Free 19 4:44.52 676 Volpenhein, Ash SO 4 200 Free 39 1:50.20 524 100 Free 21 49.6 650 Volpenhein, Ashley SO 2 50 Free 23 22.93 622 Stenstrom, Broo JR 0 200 Free 47 1:52.65 407 100 Free 36 51.17 513 Stenstrom, Brooke JR 0 50 Free 31 23.3 554

CAL

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Weitzeil, Abbey JR 96 50 Free 1 21.16 981 200 Free 1 1:41.97 871 100 Free 1 46.35 959 Bilquist, Amy SR 88 50 Free 2 21.64 863 100 Back 1 50.46 843 100 Free 2 47.01 883 Darcel, Sarah SO 79 200 IM 3 1:54.91 795 400 IM 3 4:05.55 764 200 Fly 5 1:55.55 735 Blovad, Keaton JR 77 200 IM 5 1:55.62 772 100 Back 3 51.34 783 200 Back 5 1:51.73 770 Neumann, Robin SO 77 500 Free 7 4:39.34 748 200 Free 3 1:43.25 810 100 Free 3 47.78 805 Ivey, Izzy FR 77 200 IM 2 1:54.31 816 100 Fly 3 51.15 815 200 Free 8 1:46.03 694 Murphy, Maddie JR 58.5 50 Free 5 22.08 772 100 Fly 9 52.39 726 100 Free 13 49.03 696 McLaughlin, Kat SR 56 100 Fly 2 50.67 854 200 Free 2 1:43.04 819 Krivokapic-Zhou SO 55 100 Fly 16 54.37 595 100 Back 6 52.51 711 200 Back 9 1:55.05 678 Wilson, Alicia FR 48 200 IM 10 1:56.52 743 100 Back 17 53.23 669 200 Back 8 1:55.11 677 Lamay, Phoebe 46 1 mtr Diving 6 276.5 3 mtr Diving 10 258.75 Platform Diving 20 154.6 Thai, Briana 45 1 mtr Diving 12 245.55 3 mtr Diving 11 258.4 Platform Diving 13 185.85 Rajic, Ema FR 44 200 IM 21 1:58.57 681 100 Breast 9 59.68 745 200 Breast 9 2:10.47 702 Harrison, Ali SO 30 100 Fly 23 54.55 582 100 Breast 10 59.79 738 200 Breast 16 2:12.71 647 Bayer, Cassidy FR 28 500 Free 20 4:45.31 665 200 Free 27 1:48.18 610 200 Fly 7 1:56.12 716 Mykkanen, Court JR 24 100 Back 16 54.2 613 200 Back 14 1:56.73 633 Garcia, Elise FR 19.5 50 Free 19 22.75 653 100 Fly 14 53.4 660 100 Free 24 49.97 620 Dilsaver, Danni SO 18 400 IM 12 4:15.64 610 200 Breast 22 2:15.04 587 Buckley, Alexa JR 17 200 IM 39 2:03.67 519 100 Breast 14 1:01.53 639 200 Breast 21 2:14.23 609 Bailey, Elizabe SO 14 400 IM 22 4:19.03 555 200 Fly 16 1:58.92 627 Cacao, Alexa 13 3 mtr Diving 21 182.8 Platform Diving 17 168.3 Campbell, Jenna SR 12 500 Free 21 4:47.18 639 200 Free 23 1:47.87 623 200 Fly 19 1:59.26 616 Light, Aislinn JR 9 50 Free 30 23.23 567 100 Back 21 54.32 605 200 Back 20 1:57.83 602 Dilsaver, Dannie SO 1 200 IM 24 2:00.65 619 Skorus-Neely, Alexa SO 0 200 IM 44 2:05.04 469 Navas, Kathleen 0 1 mtr Diving 25 184.45 Bailey, Elizabeth SO 0 500 Free 30 4:55.56 514 Skorus-Neely, A SO 0 100 Breast 32 1:04.37 460 200 Breast 37 2:23.07 337 Mykkanen, Courtney JR 0 200 IM 30 2:01.96 578 Tuck, Natalie SO 0 200 IM 28 2:01.82 582 100 Breast 25 1:03.13 543 200 Breast 29 2:18.7 481

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hansson, Louise JR 96 200 IM 1 1:52.50 883 100 Fly 1 49.34 975 200 Fly 1 1:50.68 922 Vose, Kirsten JR 74 200 IM 7 1:57.00 728 100 Breast 3 59.43 760 200 Breast 6 2:09.17 734 Gowlett, Naomi 68 1 mtr Diving 10 250.5 3 mtr Diving 7 292.75 Platform Diving 2 252.3 Wright, Madison SR 64 500 Free 14 4:43.28 693 100 Fly 6 52.34 730 200 Fly 3 1:53.31 814 Schlicht, Jemma SO 59 50 Free 16 22.67 667 100 Fly 5 52.13 744 100 Free 7 48.56 735 Scott, Riley SR 56 200 IM 33 2:02.54 558 100 Breast 2 59.37 764 200 Breast 2 2:07.78 770 Wade, Tatum JR 55.5 200 IM 9 1:55.63 772 200 Free 9 1:44.20 768 100 Free 10 48.79 716 Souza, Carly 53 1 mtr Diving 11 249.95 3 mtr Diving 12 251.85 Platform Diving 8 203.0 Ciesla, Marta SO 50.5 50 Free 4 22.01 785 100 Free 5 48.25 762 Tycz, Caitlin SO 46 50 Free 22 22.91 625 100 Fly 7 52.47 721 200 Fly 9 1:55.59 733 Transom, Latici FR 44.5 200 Free 9 1:44.20 768 100 Free 4 48.14 772 Odgers, Isa FR 40 400 IM 15 4:17.52 580 100 Breast 19 1:01.92 617 200 Breast 8 2:11.62 674 Sanchez, Cather JR 39 100 Fly 10 52.62 711 200 Fly 8 1:56.53 703 Witt, Madison 39 1 mtr Diving 16 221.25 3 mtr Diving 15 242.4 Platform Diving 11 199.1 Aroesty, Maggie SO 34 400 IM 22 4:20.63 526 100 Breast 12 1:01.14 661 200 Breast 11 2:11.26 682 Turner, Makenna FR 24 50 Free 58 24.34 339 100 Fly 15 53.75 637 200 Fly 15 1:58.35 645 Tam, Alison 23 3 mtr Diving 16 229.2 Platform Diving 15 178.95 Leach, Hannah JR 21 50 Free 54 24.06 398 100 Back 13 53.75 639 200 Back 18 1:57.31 617 Stinson, Elizab SR 20 400 IM 28 4:24.63 450 1650 Free 9 16:15.77 639 Transom, Laticia FR 17 50 Free 10 22.2 749 Wooden, Allie SR 15 500 Free 23 4:49.82 602 200 Free 41 1:50.31 519 1650 Free 14 16:30.72 576 Stinson, Elizabeth SR 12 500 Free 15 4:44.73 673 Toris, Victoria SR 4 50 Free 21 22.77 649 200 Free 29 1:48.37 603 100 Free 27 50.4 583 Meisel, Maddie SR 4 500 Free 22 4:47.24 638 200 Free 24 1:48.03 616 100 Free 34 51.06 524 Santoyo, Tamara SR 4 50 Free 45 23.67 480 100 Fly 21 54.53 584 100 Free 42 51.68 464 Dubroff, Lily SR 3 50 Free 25 23.1 591 100 Fly 22 54.63 577 100 Free 39 51.47 484 Tam, Adriane 3 1 mtr Diving 22 197.5 Cacao, Alexa 2 1 mtr Diving 23 191.1 Miller, Abigail JR 0 100 Fly 31 55.36 523 100 Back 25 55.5 530 200 Back 29 2:01.61 481 Brockley, Piper JR 0 50 Free 57 24.28 352 100 Breast 31 1:04.34 462 200 Breast 36 2:21.69 383 Sanchez, Catherine JR 0 50 Free 33 23.37 540

ASU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Runge, Cierra JR 79 500 Free 3 4:35.13 811 200 Free 6 1:44.29 764 1650 Free 2 15:51.72 735 McCool, Ashley JR 72 1 mtr Diving 8 240.95 3 mtr Diving 6 305.9 Platform Diving 4 233.45 Nordin, Emma SO 67 500 Free 5 4:37.68 772 200 Free 11 1:44.28 764 1650 Free 4 16:00.44 700 Kansakoski, Sil JR 59 100 Breast 1 59.12 779 200 Breast 3 2:08.01 764 Deleske, Nora JR 39 200 IM 22 1:59.18 663 400 IM 8 4:11.83 668 200 Breast 13 2:11.96 665 Curry, Camryn SO 37.5 50 Free 15 22.65 670 100 Back 15 53.84 634 100 Free 13 49.03 696 Ross, Marlies SR 36 200 IM 19 1:58.01 698 400 IM 10 4:11.36 675 200 Breast 14 2:12.47 653 Dawson, Kendall JR 33 500 Free 13 4:41.51 717 200 Free 22 1:47.82 625 1650 Free 11 16:18.46 628 Kaellgren, Frid SO 29 3 mtr Diving 13 248.1 Platform Diving 12 197.95 Wilson, Caitlyn SO 25 500 Free 18 4:44.08 682 400 IM 21 4:18.86 557 1650 Free 13 16:27.86 589 Teijonsalo, Fan SR 25 100 Fly 11 52.65 709 100 Free 17 49.07 693 Laning, Erica SO 25 500 Free 16 4:45.41 663 200 Free 13 1:45.42 718 100 Free 25 50.28 594 Teijonsalo, Fanny SR 22 50 Free 8 22.29 733 Berry, Lana FR 20 200 IM 38 2:03.52 525 100 Breast 13 1:01.39 647 200 Breast 19 2:13.16 636 Kaellgren, Frida SO 20 1 mtr Diving 9 254.35 Isleta, Chloe Kennedy JR 15 200 IM 12 1:58.48 684 Bathe, Sarah SO 14 1 mtr Diving 14 237.1 3 mtr Diving 24 161.65 Martin, Ruby FR 14 200 IM 35 2:02.64 555 200 Fly 13 1:58.14 652 Isleta, Chloe K JR 14 400 IM 13 4:15.65 610 Hulshof, Bentle JR 12 200 Free 36 1:49.85 540 1650 Free 15 16:35.18 556 Philapil, Kaya SR 11 200 IM 32 2:02.4 563 100 Breast 16 1:01.84 621 200 Breast 25 2:16.58 545 Spears, Lizzy FR 8 200 IM 25 2:01.07 606 400 IM 20 4:18.63 561 200 Back 22 1:58.30 588 Merriman, Joely FR 1 200 Free 40 1:50.24 523 100 Back 24 55.11 556 200 Back 26 2:00.28 527 Schreiber, Sher FR 1 100 Fly 32 56.19 456 100 Breast 24 1:02.35 591 Kolkebeck, Kris SR 0 200 Free 38 1:50.11 529 100 Free 30 50.58 567 Hulshof, Bentley JR 0 500 Free 27 4:52.05 569 Smith, Cameron SO 0 50 Free 42 23.63 488 200 Free 28 1:48.36 603 100 Free 32 50.7 557 Smith, Lilia FR 0 50 Free 37 23.49 517 200 Free 33 1:49.56 553 100 Free 37 51.2 510 Holp, Rachael FR 0 200 IM 45 2:05.62 447 400 IM 30 4:30.62 327 200 Back 31 2:03.26 422 Kolkebeck, Krista SR 0 50 Free 36 23.42 531

UA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schnell, Delane SO 52 3 mtr Diving 3 335.1 Platform Diving 5 231.8 Rumrill, Macken SR 50 100 Fly 4 52.1 746 200 Fly 6 1:55.63 732 Ranslem, Mik SR 44 200 IM 18 1:57.94 700 400 IM 9 4:09.54 702 200 Fly 10 1:55.71 729 Jacobsen, Kirst JR 38 200 Free 12 1:45.11 730 1650 Free 7 16:09.89 662 Cox, Hannah JR 34 200 Free 17 1:46.89 661 1650 Free 5 16:01.08 697 Bernal, Aria FR 32 200 IM 37 2:02.97 544 100 Back 7 52.83 692 200 Back 17 1:56.07 651 Purwins, Jax FR 31 1 mtr Diving 19 206.55 3 mtr Diving 20 183.35 Platform Diving 9 206.6 Korenwinder, Ma JR 31 100 Breast 6 59.9 732 200 Breast 18 2:13.09 637 Konopka, Katrin SR 28 100 Back 11 53.54 651 100 Free 15 49.07 693 Schnell, Delaney SO 28 1 mtr Diving 2 326.0 Macias, Ayumi JR 26 500 Free 17 4:41.78 713 200 Free 26 1:48.08 614 1650 Free 10 16:18.32 629 Konopka, Katrina SR 23.5 50 Free 6 22.24 742 Jacobsen, Kirsten JR 22 500 Free 8 4:40.91 725 Stone, Jamie SO 21 50 Free 13 22.45 705 100 Fly 28 55.09 543 100 Free 18 49.29 675 Filipek, Kayla SO 20 50 Free 12 22.4 713 200 Free 31 1:49.02 576 100 Free 20 49.44 663 Nations, Taylor SO 16.5 50 Free 19 22.75 653 100 Back 20 53.95 627 100 Free 19 49.4 666 Rumrill, Mackenzie SR 16 200 IM 11 1:57.49 714 Georges, Daniel SR 13 200 Free 14 1:46.05 693 200 Back 27 2:00.44 521 Sutherland, Ash SR 11 200 Free 25 1:47.95 620 100 Free 16 49.41 665 Connor, Alayna FR 9 50 Free 17 22.6 679 100 Fly 35 57.14 377 100 Free 27 50.4 583 Navarro, Vicky FR 8 100 Fly 20 54.44 590 200 Free 35 1:49.72 546 200 Fly 22 2:02.66 495 Ballesteros, As FR 7 3 mtr Diving 18 199.45 Sutherland, Ashley SR 7 50 Free 18 22.61 677 Blakesley, Madi FR 5 100 Breast 20 1:01.94 615 200 Breast 32 2:20.28 430 Ballesteros, Aspen FR 4 1 mtr Diving 21 200.85 Neubauer, Franc FR 4 400 IM 31 4:30.63 327 100 Breast 21 1:02.13 604 200 Breast 33 2:20.62 419 Korenwinder, Mallory JR 0 200 IM 29 2:01.84 582 Blakesley, Madison FR 0 50 Free 37 23.49 517 Shimomura, Sara SR 0 200 Free 30 1:48.47 599 100 Free 31 50.62 564 Hage, Kati SO 0 200 IM 49 2:08.74 325 100 Breast 28 1:03.50 519 200 Breast 30 2:18.74 480 Gumina, Monica FR 0 50 Free 39 23.55 505 200 Free 32 1:49.35 562 100 Free 35 51.12 518 Georges, Daniela SR 0 500 Free 26 4:51.83 572 Shimomura, Sarah SR 0 500 Free 31 4:56.25 502

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grover, Claire FR 69 50 Free 3 21.98 791 100 Breast 4 59.5 756 100 Free 11 48.83 712 Belanger, Elois SR 50 3 mtr Diving 4 320.7 Platform Diving 6 231.7 Schanz, Emma SR 45 200 IM 16 1:59.84 644 100 Back 8 53.25 668 200 Breast 15 2:12.65 648 Soe, Sandra SR 44 500 Free 11 4:40.8 727 200 Free 19 1:47.34 644 1650 Free 8 16:12.9 650 Liu, Kenisha JR 42 200 IM 17 1:56.66 739 200 Free 16 1:46.77 666 100 Free 8 48.65 727 Yanovsky, Alice SO 38 1 mtr Diving 15 227.5 3 mtr Diving 14 244.3 Platform Diving 14 185.3 Newman, Mara FR 38 50 Free 24 23.08 595 100 Back 14 53.8 636 200 Back 6 1:53.73 714 Polyakova, Maria SR 32 1 mtr Diving 1 335.7 Polyakova, Mari SR 32 3 mtr Diving 1 350.7 Shiver, Traci SR 30 1 mtr Diving 18 217.7 3 mtr Diving 19 193.85 Platform Diving 10 203.6 Okada, Amy JR 29 100 Fly 13 52.97 688 200 Fly 12 1:57.51 672 Lathrop, Jennif SO 28 100 Fly 17 53.73 638 100 Back 22 54.54 592 200 Back 11 1:55.62 663 Belanger, Eloise SR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 306.75 Smith, Delaney FR 23 200 IM 23 1:59.36 658 400 IM 17 4:15.63 610 200 Back 15 1:57.73 605 Howard, Abriana FR 16 200 IM 40 2:03.68 519 100 Back 23 54.59 589 200 Back 13 1:56.28 645 Kaunitz, Lisa JR 12 500 Free 25 4:50.64 590 400 IM 18 4:17.34 583 1650 Free 20 16:53.69 466 Russell, Madeli SR 9 3 mtr Diving 22 177.45 Platform Diving 19 161.8 Andrew, Olivia SO 7 50 Free 46 23.68 478 200 Free 18 1:47.30 645 100 Free 26 50.29 593 Sulkevich, Kath FR 6 1650 Free 19 16:43.16 519 Kirschke, Ella FR 6 200 IM 27 2:01.54 591 400 IM 19 4:17.83 575 100 Free 29 50.44 580 Lo, Emily FR 4 50 Free 32 23.36 542 100 Breast 23 1:02.25 597 200 Breast 23 2:15.95 563 Foster, Lia SO 2 200 IM 47 2:06.50 412 100 Fly 34 57.02 387 200 Fly 23 2:03.48 463 Anderson, Gabri FR 2 100 Fly 24 55.24 532 200 Fly 24 2:05.73 372 Agnew, Lucy SO 1 200 IM 46 2:06.34 419 100 Back 26 55.63 521 200 Back 24 2:00.08 533 Anderson, Gabrielle FR 0 50 Free 34 23.38 538 Jameson, Maisie JR 0 50 Free 27 23.17 578 Basham, Jackie FR 0 100 Breast 30 1:04.21 472 200 Breast 31 2:19.84 444 Goldblatt, Alli SO 0 100 Fly 29 55.19 536 200 Fly 26 2:04.11 437 Russell, Madeline SR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 167.5 Sulkevich, Kathleen FR 0 500 Free 28 4:52.76 558 Epps, Jessica FR 0 200 IM 36 2:02.85 548 400 IM 29 4:25.51 432 200 Fly 25 2:03.4 466

UTAH

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fernandes, Arya FR 38 100 Fly 8 52.52 717 200 Fly 11 1:57.48 673 Reimer, Audrey FR 37 50 Free 40 23.59 496 100 Back 9 53.2 671 200 Back 10 1:55.36 670 Anderson, Jorda SR 30 400 IM 7 4:08.75 714 200 Fly 18 1:58.9 627 Greenlow, Clare SO 25 1 mtr Diving 17 218.8 3 mtr Diving 17 211.7 Platform Diving 18 163.2 Lawless, Emma FR 24 100 Fly 19 54.15 610 100 Back 18 53.78 637 200 Back 16 1:57.96 598 Broome, Emma SO 22 100 Fly 18 54.04 618 100 Back 12 53.59 649 200 Back 25 1:59.72 545 Lott, Sarah JR 21 50 Free 52 23.93 425 100 Back 19 53.94 628 200 Back 12 1:55.79 659 Pick, Christina JR 18 200 IM 26 2:01.2 602 400 IM 14 4:16.92 590 200 Fly 20 2:00.00 591 Ruchala, Emma SO 16 1 mtr Diving 20 206.2 3 mtr Diving 25 152.45 Platform Diving 16 177.6 Anderson, Jordan SR 14 200 IM 13 1:58.51 683 Robertson, Genn SR 14 100 Breast 17 1:01.62 634 200 Breast 20 2:13.83 619 Wayner, Darby SR 13 200 IM 31 2:02.06 574 100 Breast 15 1:01.7 629 200 Breast 24 2:17.61 514 St. John, Gillian SR 13 50 Free 14 22.55 687 McClendon, Sara SO 11 500 Free 29 4:53.32 550 200 Free 45 1:52.16 431 1650 Free 16 16:36.54 550 Gebhart, Mandy SO 11 400 IM 23 4:21.05 519 1650 Free 18 16:42.31 523 200 Back 23 1:59.13 563 Horvath, Grace SO 11 400 IM 16 4:19.26 550 100 Breast 33 1:04.62 443 200 Breast 27 2:17.57 516 Fernandes, Aryanna FR 5 200 IM 20 1:58.27 690 Casarin, Ianire SR 4 50 Free 44 23.66 482 200 Free 21 1:47.59 634 100 Free 40 51.58 474 Caufield, Maken SR 4 3 mtr Diving 23 169.25 Platform Diving 23 143.25 Brookstein, Geo FR 4 3 mtr Diving 26 139.9 Platform Diving 21 154.3 Morici, Sophia FR 3 500 Free 32 4:57.63 479 1650 Free 22 17:04.06 411 200 Fly 27 2:07.72 294 St. John, Gilli SR 2.5 100 Fly 27 55.04 547 100 Free 22 49.95 621 Kraus, Samantha SO 2 500 Free 34 4:59.78 441 200 Free 46 1:52.26 427 1650 Free 23 17:21.89 316 Brookstein, Georgia FR 1 1 mtr Diving 24 187.95 Smith, Marah JR 0 200 IM 51 2:11.1 240 100 Breast 37 1:06.97 283 200 Breast 39 2:27.11 214 Allen, Mallori JR 0 50 Free 59 24.39 329 100 Back 28 56.66 447 200 Back 30 2:01.64 480 Miletic, Kristi FR 0 200 Free 57 1:54.95 297 1650 Free 25 17:35.12 249 Robertson, Genny SR 0 50 Free 66 28.98 2 Zeiger, Rebecca SO 0 200 IM 43 2:04.46 491 200 Free 42 1:50.33 519 100 Free 49 52.31 400 Gassaway, Mariah JR 0 50 Free 63 24.7 269 Caufield, Makenzie SR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 153.55 Ford, Kenzie JR 0 50 Free 55 24.14 381 100 Back 31 58.66 298 100 Free 50 52.6 371 Miletic, Kristina FR 0 500 Free 36 5:04.16 362 Gassaway, Maria JR 0 100 Breast 26 1:03.14 542 200 Breast 28 2:17.96 504

WSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duarte, Mackenz SO 26 100 Breast 22 1:02.21 600 200 Breast 7 2:11.57 675 Falk, Ryan JR 10 500 Free 24 4:49.92 601 200 Free 37 1:50.07 530 1650 Free 17 16:37.56 546 Burckel, Lauren FR 9 200 IM 41 2:04.28 497 100 Breast 27 1:03.26 535 200 Breast 17 2:12.51 652 Lindberg, Elsa SR 7 50 Free 56 24.18 373 100 Breast 18 1:01.85 621 200 Breast 38 2:24.09 304 Howell, Samanth SO 4 200 Free 49 1:53.09 386 1650 Free 21 16:58.9 439 McCoy, Taylor SO 4 400 IM 26 4:22.48 492 200 Back 21 1:57.97 598 Larson, Chloe SO 2.5 50 Free 26 23.17 578 100 Fly 33 56.52 429 100 Free 22 49.95 621 Howell, Samantha SO 0 500 Free 35 5:02.92 384 Gardner, Paige FR 0 50 Free 49 23.8 453 100 Back 34 59.74 226 100 Free 52 53.04 328 Fountaine, Keia FR 0 200 Free 34 1:49.62 550 100 Free 33 50.95 534 Duarte, Mackenzie SO 0 200 IM 42 2:04.35 495 Barrier, Emily FR 0 50 Free 40 23.59 496 200 Free 43 1:51.46 466 100 Free 46 51.99 433 Balmaceda, Soph FR 0 100 Fly 30 55.33 525 100 Back 30 58.35 320 100 Free 43 51.79 453 Bokowy, Payton FR 0 50 Free 49 23.8 453 200 Free 55 1:54.70 309 100 Free 41 51.59 473 Petrides, Maia SO 0 500 Free 41 5:22.24 106 200 Free 56 1:54.93 298 100 Free 54 54.2 225 Fountaine, Keiana FR 0 50 Free 46 23.68 478 Morgan, Kelly SO 0 50 Free 48 23.72 470 100 Fly 36 57.22 370 100 Free 48 52.1 422 Brock, Luci JR 0 400 IM 32 4:32.00 300 200 Back 34 2:08.43 234 200 Fly 28 2:08.48 267

Oregon State