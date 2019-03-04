2019 Pac 12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First some notes:
Stanford won their third straight conference title by a convincing 425 point margin over Cal, and there’s no end in sight to the Cardinal’s dominance. They return 1279 individual points, 403 more than next best Cal. Stanford’s seniors were their lowest scoring class with only 218 points. Each Stanford class out scored the classes older than it with the best group at the meet being the Stanford freshmen with 444.5 points. The race for second between USC and Cal or Arizona vs UCLA for 5th might be the team races to watch next year. Cal return 87.5 more individual points than USC and Arizona return 65.5 more than UCLA. Both bridgeable gaps with the right freshman class.
Stanford’s lead was a little under 200 points entering the final day of the meet, but the 1650 did most of the work expanding the lead to the 400+ point final margin. Stanford scored 98 points in that event to Cal’s 0. Stanford out scored Cal by 338 points in the mile, 400 IM, and 500 free. They only outscored Cal by 87 in every other event combined.
The highest single event point total was Stanford’s 168 in the 500 free (only 4 fewer than Oregon State’s total for the entire meet). Next best was Stanford’s 151 in the 400 IM and USC’s 140 in the 100 fly.
Individual scorers were led by triple event winners
(Stanford senior), Ella Eastin (Cal senior), and Abbey Weitzeil (USC junior). Cal senior Amy Bilquist was next best with 88. Louise Hansson
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. STAN: 1775
2. CAL: 1350
3. USC: 1185.5
4. ASU: 932.5
5. UA: 837
6. UCLA: 835
7. UTAH: 531.5
8. WSU: 284.5
9. OSU: 172 Individual Scores by Year
STAN
CAL
USC
ASU
UA
UCLA
UTAH
WSU
OSU
FR
444.5
216.5
125.5
44
100
164
112
9
2
SO
375.5
274
189.5
217.5
137.5
76
98
36.5
0
JR
309
281.5
285.5
323
151
83
39
10
38
SR
218
156
182
94
192.5
268
94.5
7
0
Returning
1279
876
788.5
584.5
388.5
323
249
55.5
40
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
STAN
CAL
USC
ASU
UA
UCLA
UTAH
WSU
OSU
200 Medley Relay
56
64
54
50
52
46
48
44
0
800 Free Relay
112
128
108
102
102
94
48
90
44
500 Free
280
160
138
186
133
110
48
91
44
200 IM
377
262
213
210
156
132
67
91
44
50 Free
438.5
352.5
274
244
230
160
80
91
44
1 mtr Diving
527.5
391.5
323
299
268
237
95
91
44
200 Free Relay
583.5
455.5
323
349
320
291
143
135
90
400 IM
734.5
500.5
335
411
340
313
192
135
91
100 Fly
749.5
599.5
475
427
371
337
227
135
93
200 Free
840.5
710.5
513
484
408
361
231
135
93
100 Breast
926.5
760.5
589
542
441
389
252
145
93
100 Back
1005.5
867.5
603
555
485
429
300
145
110
3 mtr Diving
1100.5
904.5
664
594
524
509
311
145
110
400 Medley Relay
1154.5
968.5
720
644
576
557
357
189
110
1650 Free
1252.5
968.5
753
740
641
590
380
202
111
200 Back
1388.5
1053.5
760
743
650
657
425
206
117
100 Free
1452
1155
850.5
765.5
691
695
427.5
208.5
117
200 Breast
1567
1193
940.5
825.5
698
709
433.5
240.5
117
200 Fly
1634
1258
1053.5
839.5
742
727
461.5
240.5
130
Platform Diving
1719
1286
1131.5
880.5
787
787
485.5
240.5
130
400 Free Relay
1775
1350
1185.5
932.5
837
835
531.5
284.5
172
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
STAN
CAL
USC
ASU
UA
UCLA
UTAH
WSU
OSU
200 Medley Relay
56
64
54
50
52
46
48
44
0
800 Free Relay
56
64
54
52
50
48
0
46
44
500 Free
168
32
30
84
31
16
0
1
0
200 IM
97
102
75
24
23
22
19
0
0
50 Free
61.5
90.5
61
34
74
28
13
0
0
1 mtr Diving
89
39
49
55
38
77
15
0
0
200 Free Relay
56
64
0
50
52
54
48
44
46
400 IM
151
45
12
62
20
22
49
0
1
100 Fly
15
99
140
16
31
24
35
0
2
200 Free
91
111
38
57
37
24
4
0
0
100 Breast
86
50
76
58
33
28
21
10
0
100 Back
79
107
14
13
44
40
48
0
17
3 mtr Diving
95
37
61
39
39
80
11
0
0
400 Medley Relay
54
64
56
50
52
48
46
44
0
1650 Free
98
0
33
96
65
33
23
13
1
200 Back
136
85
7
3
9
67
45
4
6
100 Free
63.5
101.5
90.5
22.5
41
38
2.5
2.5
0
200 Breast
115
38
90
60
7
14
6
32
0
200 Fly
67
65
113
14
44
18
28
0
13
Platform Diving
85
28
78
41
45
60
24
0
0
400 Free Relay
56
64
54
52
50
48
46
44
42
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
WSU
UCLA
OSU
ASU
CAL
USC
UA
UTAH
STAN
1
0
2
0
1
4
3
0
0
6
2
0
0
0
1
5
3
1
0
6
3
0
1
0
2
6
2
1
0
4
4
0
3
0
2
0
2
1
0
8
5
0
0
0
1
4
2
2
0
8
6
0
2
0
2
2
2
3
0
5
7
1
0
0
0
2
4
2
1
5
8
0
3
0
3
2
3
1
1
3
9
0
0
0
1
4
5
2
1
4
10
0
1
1
1
3
4
2
1
2
11
0
3
0
3
1
3
2
1
3
12
0
1
0
2
2
2
2
2
5
13
0
2
0
9
2
1
1
1
1
14
0
3
0
2
3
2
1
2
2
15
0
3
0
3
0
6
1
1
2
16
0
2
0
2
4
3
1
4
0
17
2
3
1
1
2
0
4
3
0
18
1
3
0
1
0
1
5
5
0
19
0
5
1
2
2
1
3
2
1
20
0
1
0
1
3
0
5
4
1
21
2
0
1
1
5
2
2
2
1
22
2
2
0
3
2
5
1
2
1
23
0
5
1
0
2
2
0
5
1
24
1
4
2
3
2
1
0
2
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. (a few swimmers were listed with multiple names on the live results so their swims aren’t all listed on the same line.) STAN
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Eastin, Ella
SR
96
500 Free
1
4:32.89
848
400 IM
1
3:57.75
903
200 Back
1
1:48.53
872
Forde, Brooke
SO
80
200 IM
4
1:55.11
789
400 IM
2
4:00.27
854
200 Fly
4
1:53.67
800
Ruck, Taylor
FR
79.5
50 Free
6
22.24
742
100 Back
2
50.52
839
200 Back
2
1:48.67
867
Pitzer, Lauren
SO
78.5
500 Free
2
4:34.3
825
200 Free
4
1:43.50
798
100 Free
5
48.25
762
Stevens, Leah
SR
77
500 Free
9
4:38.4
761
400 IM
5
4:08.31
721
1650 Free
1
15:51.26
737
Voss, Erin
JR
75
500 Free
6
4:38.29
763
100 Back
5
52.07
737
200 Back
4
1:51.43
779
Raab, Allie
FR
75
200 IM
6
1:55.97
761
100 Breast
5
59.6
750
200 Breast
4
2:08.11
762
Drabot, Katie
JR
73
200 IM
8
1:57.29
720
200 Free
7
1:45.16
728
200 Fly
2
1:51.42
889
Lenz, Darla
72
1 mtr Diving
5
278.6
3 mtr Diving
9
263.65
Platform Diving
3
242.2
Paulsen, Mia
SO
68
1 mtr Diving
13
239.1
3 mtr Diving
8
243.8
Platform Diving
1
256.3
Nordmann, Lucie
FR
65
200 Free
15
1:46.46
678
100 Back
4
51.47
775
200 Back
3
1:51.34
782
Szekely, Allie
JR
64
400 IM
4
4:06.63
746
200 Back
7
1:54.51
693
200 Breast
12
2:11.84
668
Bartel, Zoe
FR
61
200 IM
14
1:58.57
681
100 Breast
7
59.92
731
200 Breast
5
2:08.93
740
Zhao, Grace
SO
54
50 Free
28
23.17
578
100 Breast
8
1:00.23
713
200 Breast
1
2:07.07
790
Tankersley, Mor
FR
52
200 Free
5
1:44.24
766
1650 Free
3
15:59.98
702
Schulti, Caroli
51
3 mtr Diving
2
346.45
Platform Diving
7
204.95
Byrnes, Megan
JR
46
500 Free
10
4:39.16
750
200 Free
20
1:47.46
639
1650 Free
6
16:05.50
680
Williams, Kim
SR
45
200 IM
15
1:59.48
654
100 Breast
11
1:00.29
709
200 Breast
10
2:10.74
695
Goeders, Anya
FR
40
50 Free
9
22.11
766
100 Free
9
48.71
722
Kukurugya, Hann
SO
37
400 IM
6
4:08.53
717
200 Fly
14
1:58.18
650
Glavinovich, Ka
SO
31
400 IM
11
4:11.76
669
1650 Free
12
16:24.29
604
Fackenthal, Ama
FR
30
100 Fly
12
52.82
698
100 Free
12
48.94
703
Farnsworth, Hal
JR
28
3 mtr Diving
5
316.3
Platform Diving
22
144.95
Schulti, Carolina
27
1 mtr Diving
3
313.1
Tankersley, Morgan
FR
26
500 Free
4
4:37.00
782
Farnsworth, Haley
JR
23
1 mtr Diving
7
258.3
Fackenthal, Amalie
FR
16
50 Free
11
22.38
717
Glavinovich, Katie
SO
15
500 Free
12
4:40.96
725
Kukurugya, Hannah
SO
6
500 Free
19
4:44.52
676
Volpenhein, Ash
SO
4
200 Free
39
1:50.20
524
100 Free
21
49.6
650
Volpenhein, Ashley
SO
2
50 Free
23
22.93
622
Stenstrom, Broo
JR
0
200 Free
47
1:52.65
407
100 Free
36
51.17
513
Stenstrom, Brooke
JR
0
50 Free
31
23.3
554
CAL
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Weitzeil, Abbey
JR
96
50 Free
1
21.16
981
200 Free
1
1:41.97
871
100 Free
1
46.35
959
Bilquist, Amy
SR
88
50 Free
2
21.64
863
100 Back
1
50.46
843
100 Free
2
47.01
883
Darcel, Sarah
SO
79
200 IM
3
1:54.91
795
400 IM
3
4:05.55
764
200 Fly
5
1:55.55
735
Blovad, Keaton
JR
77
200 IM
5
1:55.62
772
100 Back
3
51.34
783
200 Back
5
1:51.73
770
Neumann, Robin
SO
77
500 Free
7
4:39.34
748
200 Free
3
1:43.25
810
100 Free
3
47.78
805
Ivey, Izzy
FR
77
200 IM
2
1:54.31
816
100 Fly
3
51.15
815
200 Free
8
1:46.03
694
Murphy, Maddie
JR
58.5
50 Free
5
22.08
772
100 Fly
9
52.39
726
100 Free
13
49.03
696
McLaughlin, Kat
SR
56
100 Fly
2
50.67
854
200 Free
2
1:43.04
819
Krivokapic-Zhou
SO
55
100 Fly
16
54.37
595
100 Back
6
52.51
711
200 Back
9
1:55.05
678
Wilson, Alicia
FR
48
200 IM
10
1:56.52
743
100 Back
17
53.23
669
200 Back
8
1:55.11
677
Lamay, Phoebe
46
1 mtr Diving
6
276.5
3 mtr Diving
10
258.75
Platform Diving
20
154.6
Thai, Briana
45
1 mtr Diving
12
245.55
3 mtr Diving
11
258.4
Platform Diving
13
185.85
Rajic, Ema
FR
44
200 IM
21
1:58.57
681
100 Breast
9
59.68
745
200 Breast
9
2:10.47
702
Harrison, Ali
SO
30
100 Fly
23
54.55
582
100 Breast
10
59.79
738
200 Breast
16
2:12.71
647
Bayer, Cassidy
FR
28
500 Free
20
4:45.31
665
200 Free
27
1:48.18
610
200 Fly
7
1:56.12
716
Mykkanen, Court
JR
24
100 Back
16
54.2
613
200 Back
14
1:56.73
633
Garcia, Elise
FR
19.5
50 Free
19
22.75
653
100 Fly
14
53.4
660
100 Free
24
49.97
620
Dilsaver, Danni
SO
18
400 IM
12
4:15.64
610
200 Breast
22
2:15.04
587
Buckley, Alexa
JR
17
200 IM
39
2:03.67
519
100 Breast
14
1:01.53
639
200 Breast
21
2:14.23
609
Bailey, Elizabe
SO
14
400 IM
22
4:19.03
555
200 Fly
16
1:58.92
627
Cacao, Alexa
13
3 mtr Diving
21
182.8
Platform Diving
17
168.3
Campbell, Jenna
SR
12
500 Free
21
4:47.18
639
200 Free
23
1:47.87
623
200 Fly
19
1:59.26
616
Light, Aislinn
JR
9
50 Free
30
23.23
567
100 Back
21
54.32
605
200 Back
20
1:57.83
602
Dilsaver, Dannie
SO
1
200 IM
24
2:00.65
619
Skorus-Neely, Alexa
SO
0
200 IM
44
2:05.04
469
Navas, Kathleen
0
1 mtr Diving
25
184.45
Bailey, Elizabeth
SO
0
500 Free
30
4:55.56
514
Skorus-Neely, A
SO
0
100 Breast
32
1:04.37
460
200 Breast
37
2:23.07
337
Mykkanen, Courtney
JR
0
200 IM
30
2:01.96
578
Tuck, Natalie
SO
0
200 IM
28
2:01.82
582
100 Breast
25
1:03.13
543
200 Breast
29
2:18.7
481
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hansson, Louise
JR
96
200 IM
1
1:52.50
883
100 Fly
1
49.34
975
200 Fly
1
1:50.68
922
Vose, Kirsten
JR
74
200 IM
7
1:57.00
728
100 Breast
3
59.43
760
200 Breast
6
2:09.17
734
Gowlett, Naomi
68
1 mtr Diving
10
250.5
3 mtr Diving
7
292.75
Platform Diving
2
252.3
Wright, Madison
SR
64
500 Free
14
4:43.28
693
100 Fly
6
52.34
730
200 Fly
3
1:53.31
814
Schlicht, Jemma
SO
59
50 Free
16
22.67
667
100 Fly
5
52.13
744
100 Free
7
48.56
735
Scott, Riley
SR
56
200 IM
33
2:02.54
558
100 Breast
2
59.37
764
200 Breast
2
2:07.78
770
Wade, Tatum
JR
55.5
200 IM
9
1:55.63
772
200 Free
9
1:44.20
768
100 Free
10
48.79
716
Souza, Carly
53
1 mtr Diving
11
249.95
3 mtr Diving
12
251.85
Platform Diving
8
203.0
Ciesla, Marta
SO
50.5
50 Free
4
22.01
785
100 Free
5
48.25
762
Tycz, Caitlin
SO
46
50 Free
22
22.91
625
100 Fly
7
52.47
721
200 Fly
9
1:55.59
733
Transom, Latici
FR
44.5
200 Free
9
1:44.20
768
100 Free
4
48.14
772
Odgers, Isa
FR
40
400 IM
15
4:17.52
580
100 Breast
19
1:01.92
617
200 Breast
8
2:11.62
674
Sanchez, Cather
JR
39
100 Fly
10
52.62
711
200 Fly
8
1:56.53
703
Witt, Madison
39
1 mtr Diving
16
221.25
3 mtr Diving
15
242.4
Platform Diving
11
199.1
Aroesty, Maggie
SO
34
400 IM
22
4:20.63
526
100 Breast
12
1:01.14
661
200 Breast
11
2:11.26
682
Turner, Makenna
FR
24
50 Free
58
24.34
339
100 Fly
15
53.75
637
200 Fly
15
1:58.35
645
Tam, Alison
23
3 mtr Diving
16
229.2
Platform Diving
15
178.95
Leach, Hannah
JR
21
50 Free
54
24.06
398
100 Back
13
53.75
639
200 Back
18
1:57.31
617
Stinson, Elizab
SR
20
400 IM
28
4:24.63
450
1650 Free
9
16:15.77
639
Transom, Laticia
FR
17
50 Free
10
22.2
749
Wooden, Allie
SR
15
500 Free
23
4:49.82
602
200 Free
41
1:50.31
519
1650 Free
14
16:30.72
576
Stinson, Elizabeth
SR
12
500 Free
15
4:44.73
673
Toris, Victoria
SR
4
50 Free
21
22.77
649
200 Free
29
1:48.37
603
100 Free
27
50.4
583
Meisel, Maddie
SR
4
500 Free
22
4:47.24
638
200 Free
24
1:48.03
616
100 Free
34
51.06
524
Santoyo, Tamara
SR
4
50 Free
45
23.67
480
100 Fly
21
54.53
584
100 Free
42
51.68
464
Dubroff, Lily
SR
3
50 Free
25
23.1
591
100 Fly
22
54.63
577
100 Free
39
51.47
484
Tam, Adriane
3
1 mtr Diving
22
197.5
Cacao, Alexa
2
1 mtr Diving
23
191.1
Miller, Abigail
JR
0
100 Fly
31
55.36
523
100 Back
25
55.5
530
200 Back
29
2:01.61
481
Brockley, Piper
JR
0
50 Free
57
24.28
352
100 Breast
31
1:04.34
462
200 Breast
36
2:21.69
383
Sanchez, Catherine
JR
0
50 Free
33
23.37
540
ASU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Runge, Cierra
JR
79
500 Free
3
4:35.13
811
200 Free
6
1:44.29
764
1650 Free
2
15:51.72
735
McCool, Ashley
JR
72
1 mtr Diving
8
240.95
3 mtr Diving
6
305.9
Platform Diving
4
233.45
Nordin, Emma
SO
67
500 Free
5
4:37.68
772
200 Free
11
1:44.28
764
1650 Free
4
16:00.44
700
Kansakoski, Sil
JR
59
100 Breast
1
59.12
779
200 Breast
3
2:08.01
764
Deleske, Nora
JR
39
200 IM
22
1:59.18
663
400 IM
8
4:11.83
668
200 Breast
13
2:11.96
665
Curry, Camryn
SO
37.5
50 Free
15
22.65
670
100 Back
15
53.84
634
100 Free
13
49.03
696
Ross, Marlies
SR
36
200 IM
19
1:58.01
698
400 IM
10
4:11.36
675
200 Breast
14
2:12.47
653
Dawson, Kendall
JR
33
500 Free
13
4:41.51
717
200 Free
22
1:47.82
625
1650 Free
11
16:18.46
628
Kaellgren, Frid
SO
29
3 mtr Diving
13
248.1
Platform Diving
12
197.95
Wilson, Caitlyn
SO
25
500 Free
18
4:44.08
682
400 IM
21
4:18.86
557
1650 Free
13
16:27.86
589
Teijonsalo, Fan
SR
25
100 Fly
11
52.65
709
100 Free
17
49.07
693
Laning, Erica
SO
25
500 Free
16
4:45.41
663
200 Free
13
1:45.42
718
100 Free
25
50.28
594
Teijonsalo, Fanny
SR
22
50 Free
8
22.29
733
Berry, Lana
FR
20
200 IM
38
2:03.52
525
100 Breast
13
1:01.39
647
200 Breast
19
2:13.16
636
Kaellgren, Frida
SO
20
1 mtr Diving
9
254.35
Isleta, Chloe Kennedy
JR
15
200 IM
12
1:58.48
684
Bathe, Sarah
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
14
237.1
3 mtr Diving
24
161.65
Martin, Ruby
FR
14
200 IM
35
2:02.64
555
200 Fly
13
1:58.14
652
Isleta, Chloe K
JR
14
400 IM
13
4:15.65
610
Hulshof, Bentle
JR
12
200 Free
36
1:49.85
540
1650 Free
15
16:35.18
556
Philapil, Kaya
SR
11
200 IM
32
2:02.4
563
100 Breast
16
1:01.84
621
200 Breast
25
2:16.58
545
Spears, Lizzy
FR
8
200 IM
25
2:01.07
606
400 IM
20
4:18.63
561
200 Back
22
1:58.30
588
Merriman, Joely
FR
1
200 Free
40
1:50.24
523
100 Back
24
55.11
556
200 Back
26
2:00.28
527
Schreiber, Sher
FR
1
100 Fly
32
56.19
456
100 Breast
24
1:02.35
591
Kolkebeck, Kris
SR
0
200 Free
38
1:50.11
529
100 Free
30
50.58
567
Hulshof, Bentley
JR
0
500 Free
27
4:52.05
569
Smith, Cameron
SO
0
50 Free
42
23.63
488
200 Free
28
1:48.36
603
100 Free
32
50.7
557
Smith, Lilia
FR
0
50 Free
37
23.49
517
200 Free
33
1:49.56
553
100 Free
37
51.2
510
Holp, Rachael
FR
0
200 IM
45
2:05.62
447
400 IM
30
4:30.62
327
200 Back
31
2:03.26
422
Kolkebeck, Krista
SR
0
50 Free
36
23.42
531
UA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schnell, Delane
SO
52
3 mtr Diving
3
335.1
Platform Diving
5
231.8
Rumrill, Macken
SR
50
100 Fly
4
52.1
746
200 Fly
6
1:55.63
732
Ranslem, Mik
SR
44
200 IM
18
1:57.94
700
400 IM
9
4:09.54
702
200 Fly
10
1:55.71
729
Jacobsen, Kirst
JR
38
200 Free
12
1:45.11
730
1650 Free
7
16:09.89
662
Cox, Hannah
JR
34
200 Free
17
1:46.89
661
1650 Free
5
16:01.08
697
Bernal, Aria
FR
32
200 IM
37
2:02.97
544
100 Back
7
52.83
692
200 Back
17
1:56.07
651
Purwins, Jax
FR
31
1 mtr Diving
19
206.55
3 mtr Diving
20
183.35
Platform Diving
9
206.6
Korenwinder, Ma
JR
31
100 Breast
6
59.9
732
200 Breast
18
2:13.09
637
Konopka, Katrin
SR
28
100 Back
11
53.54
651
100 Free
15
49.07
693
Schnell, Delaney
SO
28
1 mtr Diving
2
326.0
Macias, Ayumi
JR
26
500 Free
17
4:41.78
713
200 Free
26
1:48.08
614
1650 Free
10
16:18.32
629
Konopka, Katrina
SR
23.5
50 Free
6
22.24
742
Jacobsen, Kirsten
JR
22
500 Free
8
4:40.91
725
Stone, Jamie
SO
21
50 Free
13
22.45
705
100 Fly
28
55.09
543
100 Free
18
49.29
675
Filipek, Kayla
SO
20
50 Free
12
22.4
713
200 Free
31
1:49.02
576
100 Free
20
49.44
663
Nations, Taylor
SO
16.5
50 Free
19
22.75
653
100 Back
20
53.95
627
100 Free
19
49.4
666
Rumrill, Mackenzie
SR
16
200 IM
11
1:57.49
714
Georges, Daniel
SR
13
200 Free
14
1:46.05
693
200 Back
27
2:00.44
521
Sutherland, Ash
SR
11
200 Free
25
1:47.95
620
100 Free
16
49.41
665
Connor, Alayna
FR
9
50 Free
17
22.6
679
100 Fly
35
57.14
377
100 Free
27
50.4
583
Navarro, Vicky
FR
8
100 Fly
20
54.44
590
200 Free
35
1:49.72
546
200 Fly
22
2:02.66
495
Ballesteros, As
FR
7
3 mtr Diving
18
199.45
Sutherland, Ashley
SR
7
50 Free
18
22.61
677
Blakesley, Madi
FR
5
100 Breast
20
1:01.94
615
200 Breast
32
2:20.28
430
Ballesteros, Aspen
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
21
200.85
Neubauer, Franc
FR
4
400 IM
31
4:30.63
327
100 Breast
21
1:02.13
604
200 Breast
33
2:20.62
419
Korenwinder, Mallory
JR
0
200 IM
29
2:01.84
582
Blakesley, Madison
FR
0
50 Free
37
23.49
517
Shimomura, Sara
SR
0
200 Free
30
1:48.47
599
100 Free
31
50.62
564
Hage, Kati
SO
0
200 IM
49
2:08.74
325
100 Breast
28
1:03.50
519
200 Breast
30
2:18.74
480
Gumina, Monica
FR
0
50 Free
39
23.55
505
200 Free
32
1:49.35
562
100 Free
35
51.12
518
Georges, Daniela
SR
0
500 Free
26
4:51.83
572
Shimomura, Sarah
SR
0
500 Free
31
4:56.25
502
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grover, Claire
FR
69
50 Free
3
21.98
791
100 Breast
4
59.5
756
100 Free
11
48.83
712
Belanger, Elois
SR
50
3 mtr Diving
4
320.7
Platform Diving
6
231.7
Schanz, Emma
SR
45
200 IM
16
1:59.84
644
100 Back
8
53.25
668
200 Breast
15
2:12.65
648
Soe, Sandra
SR
44
500 Free
11
4:40.8
727
200 Free
19
1:47.34
644
1650 Free
8
16:12.9
650
Liu, Kenisha
JR
42
200 IM
17
1:56.66
739
200 Free
16
1:46.77
666
100 Free
8
48.65
727
Yanovsky, Alice
SO
38
1 mtr Diving
15
227.5
3 mtr Diving
14
244.3
Platform Diving
14
185.3
Newman, Mara
FR
38
50 Free
24
23.08
595
100 Back
14
53.8
636
200 Back
6
1:53.73
714
Polyakova, Maria
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
1
335.7
Polyakova, Mari
SR
32
3 mtr Diving
1
350.7
Shiver, Traci
SR
30
1 mtr Diving
18
217.7
3 mtr Diving
19
193.85
Platform Diving
10
203.6
Okada, Amy
JR
29
100 Fly
13
52.97
688
200 Fly
12
1:57.51
672
Lathrop, Jennif
SO
28
100 Fly
17
53.73
638
100 Back
22
54.54
592
200 Back
11
1:55.62
663
Belanger, Eloise
SR
26
1 mtr Diving
4
306.75
Smith, Delaney
FR
23
200 IM
23
1:59.36
658
400 IM
17
4:15.63
610
200 Back
15
1:57.73
605
Howard, Abriana
FR
16
200 IM
40
2:03.68
519
100 Back
23
54.59
589
200 Back
13
1:56.28
645
Kaunitz, Lisa
JR
12
500 Free
25
4:50.64
590
400 IM
18
4:17.34
583
1650 Free
20
16:53.69
466
Russell, Madeli
SR
9
3 mtr Diving
22
177.45
Platform Diving
19
161.8
Andrew, Olivia
SO
7
50 Free
46
23.68
478
200 Free
18
1:47.30
645
100 Free
26
50.29
593
Sulkevich, Kath
FR
6
1650 Free
19
16:43.16
519
Kirschke, Ella
FR
6
200 IM
27
2:01.54
591
400 IM
19
4:17.83
575
100 Free
29
50.44
580
Lo, Emily
FR
4
50 Free
32
23.36
542
100 Breast
23
1:02.25
597
200 Breast
23
2:15.95
563
Foster, Lia
SO
2
200 IM
47
2:06.50
412
100 Fly
34
57.02
387
200 Fly
23
2:03.48
463
Anderson, Gabri
FR
2
100 Fly
24
55.24
532
200 Fly
24
2:05.73
372
Agnew, Lucy
SO
1
200 IM
46
2:06.34
419
100 Back
26
55.63
521
200 Back
24
2:00.08
533
Anderson, Gabrielle
FR
0
50 Free
34
23.38
538
Jameson, Maisie
JR
0
50 Free
27
23.17
578
Basham, Jackie
FR
0
100 Breast
30
1:04.21
472
200 Breast
31
2:19.84
444
Goldblatt, Alli
SO
0
100 Fly
29
55.19
536
200 Fly
26
2:04.11
437
Russell, Madeline
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
26
167.5
Sulkevich, Kathleen
FR
0
500 Free
28
4:52.76
558
Epps, Jessica
FR
0
200 IM
36
2:02.85
548
400 IM
29
4:25.51
432
200 Fly
25
2:03.4
466
UTAH
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Fernandes, Arya
FR
38
100 Fly
8
52.52
717
200 Fly
11
1:57.48
673
Reimer, Audrey
FR
37
50 Free
40
23.59
496
100 Back
9
53.2
671
200 Back
10
1:55.36
670
Anderson, Jorda
SR
30
400 IM
7
4:08.75
714
200 Fly
18
1:58.9
627
Greenlow, Clare
SO
25
1 mtr Diving
17
218.8
3 mtr Diving
17
211.7
Platform Diving
18
163.2
Lawless, Emma
FR
24
100 Fly
19
54.15
610
100 Back
18
53.78
637
200 Back
16
1:57.96
598
Broome, Emma
SO
22
100 Fly
18
54.04
618
100 Back
12
53.59
649
200 Back
25
1:59.72
545
Lott, Sarah
JR
21
50 Free
52
23.93
425
100 Back
19
53.94
628
200 Back
12
1:55.79
659
Pick, Christina
JR
18
200 IM
26
2:01.2
602
400 IM
14
4:16.92
590
200 Fly
20
2:00.00
591
Ruchala, Emma
SO
16
1 mtr Diving
20
206.2
3 mtr Diving
25
152.45
Platform Diving
16
177.6
Anderson, Jordan
SR
14
200 IM
13
1:58.51
683
Robertson, Genn
SR
14
100 Breast
17
1:01.62
634
200 Breast
20
2:13.83
619
Wayner, Darby
SR
13
200 IM
31
2:02.06
574
100 Breast
15
1:01.7
629
200 Breast
24
2:17.61
514
St. John, Gillian
SR
13
50 Free
14
22.55
687
McClendon, Sara
SO
11
500 Free
29
4:53.32
550
200 Free
45
1:52.16
431
1650 Free
16
16:36.54
550
Gebhart, Mandy
SO
11
400 IM
23
4:21.05
519
1650 Free
18
16:42.31
523
200 Back
23
1:59.13
563
Horvath, Grace
SO
11
400 IM
16
4:19.26
550
100 Breast
33
1:04.62
443
200 Breast
27
2:17.57
516
Fernandes, Aryanna
FR
5
200 IM
20
1:58.27
690
Casarin, Ianire
SR
4
50 Free
44
23.66
482
200 Free
21
1:47.59
634
100 Free
40
51.58
474
Caufield, Maken
SR
4
3 mtr Diving
23
169.25
Platform Diving
23
143.25
Brookstein, Geo
FR
4
3 mtr Diving
26
139.9
Platform Diving
21
154.3
Morici, Sophia
FR
3
500 Free
32
4:57.63
479
1650 Free
22
17:04.06
411
200 Fly
27
2:07.72
294
St. John, Gilli
SR
2.5
100 Fly
27
55.04
547
100 Free
22
49.95
621
Kraus, Samantha
SO
2
500 Free
34
4:59.78
441
200 Free
46
1:52.26
427
1650 Free
23
17:21.89
316
Brookstein, Georgia
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
24
187.95
Smith, Marah
JR
0
200 IM
51
2:11.1
240
100 Breast
37
1:06.97
283
200 Breast
39
2:27.11
214
Allen, Mallori
JR
0
50 Free
59
24.39
329
100 Back
28
56.66
447
200 Back
30
2:01.64
480
Miletic, Kristi
FR
0
200 Free
57
1:54.95
297
1650 Free
25
17:35.12
249
Robertson, Genny
SR
0
50 Free
66
28.98
2
Zeiger, Rebecca
SO
0
200 IM
43
2:04.46
491
200 Free
42
1:50.33
519
100 Free
49
52.31
400
Gassaway, Mariah
JR
0
50 Free
63
24.7
269
Caufield, Makenzie
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
153.55
Ford, Kenzie
JR
0
50 Free
55
24.14
381
100 Back
31
58.66
298
100 Free
50
52.6
371
Miletic, Kristina
FR
0
500 Free
36
5:04.16
362
Gassaway, Maria
JR
0
100 Breast
26
1:03.14
542
200 Breast
28
2:17.96
504
WSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duarte, Mackenz
SO
26
100 Breast
22
1:02.21
600
200 Breast
7
2:11.57
675
Falk, Ryan
JR
10
500 Free
24
4:49.92
601
200 Free
37
1:50.07
530
1650 Free
17
16:37.56
546
Burckel, Lauren
FR
9
200 IM
41
2:04.28
497
100 Breast
27
1:03.26
535
200 Breast
17
2:12.51
652
Lindberg, Elsa
SR
7
50 Free
56
24.18
373
100 Breast
18
1:01.85
621
200 Breast
38
2:24.09
304
Howell, Samanth
SO
4
200 Free
49
1:53.09
386
1650 Free
21
16:58.9
439
McCoy, Taylor
SO
4
400 IM
26
4:22.48
492
200 Back
21
1:57.97
598
Larson, Chloe
SO
2.5
50 Free
26
23.17
578
100 Fly
33
56.52
429
100 Free
22
49.95
621
Howell, Samantha
SO
0
500 Free
35
5:02.92
384
Gardner, Paige
FR
0
50 Free
49
23.8
453
100 Back
34
59.74
226
100 Free
52
53.04
328
Fountaine, Keia
FR
0
200 Free
34
1:49.62
550
100 Free
33
50.95
534
Duarte, Mackenzie
SO
0
200 IM
42
2:04.35
495
Barrier, Emily
FR
0
50 Free
40
23.59
496
200 Free
43
1:51.46
466
100 Free
46
51.99
433
Balmaceda, Soph
FR
0
100 Fly
30
55.33
525
100 Back
30
58.35
320
100 Free
43
51.79
453
Bokowy, Payton
FR
0
50 Free
49
23.8
453
200 Free
55
1:54.70
309
100 Free
41
51.59
473
Petrides, Maia
SO
0
500 Free
41
5:22.24
106
200 Free
56
1:54.93
298
100 Free
54
54.2
225
Fountaine, Keiana
FR
0
50 Free
46
23.68
478
Morgan, Kelly
SO
0
50 Free
48
23.72
470
100 Fly
36
57.22
370
100 Free
48
52.1
422
Brock, Luci
JR
0
400 IM
32
4:32.00
300
200 Back
34
2:08.43
234
200 Fly
28
2:08.48
267
Oregon State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Anderson, Felic
JR
23
100 Back
10
53.5
654
200 Back
19
1:57.56
610
Letrari, Ariann
JR
9
100 Fly
26
54.86
560
200 Fly
17
1:58.20
650
Price, Jacquie
JR
6
400 IM
27
4:23.1
480
100 Fly
23
55.01
549
200 Fly
21
2:00.18
585
Yon, Lauren
FR
1
500 Free
33
4:58.56
462
400 IM
24
4:22.44
493
200 Breast
35
2:21.51
389
Bowman, Chloe
FR
1
500 Free
40
5:09.47
270
200 Free
58
1:57.19
204
1650 Free
24
17:28.12
283
Rainey, Maddie
SO
0
50 Free
65
25.88
104
100 Back
33
59.62
233
200 Back
35
2:11.16
153
Anderson, Felicia
JR
0
50 Free
29
23.2
573
Hoejberg, Amanda
FR
0
50 Free
34
23.38
538
Schneider, Kitty
FR
0
50 Free
53
24.05
400
Hoejberg, Amand
FR
0
200 Free
52
1:53.85
349
100 Free
38
51.42
489
Manzione, Katie
FR
0
500 Free
37
5:04.6
354
200 Free
50
1:53.32
375
1650 Free
26
17:55.82
160
Neal, Riley
SO
0
500 Free
38
5:05.62
336
200 Free
54
1:54.61
313
100 Free
53
53.33
301
Rodriguez, Fern
SO
0
100 Breast
36
1:05.88
355
Bachir, Amina
SO
0
500 Free
39
5:07.69
300
400 IM
33
4:37.54
198
1650 Free
27
18:12.76
105
Jackman, Callan
SO
0
50 Free
60
24.4
327
200 Free
51
1:53.34
374
100 Free
47
52.06
426
Swail, Lindsay
FR
0
50 Free
42
23.63
488
100 Back
27
55.71
515
200 Back
28
2:01.35
490
Pride, Rachel
FR
0
200 IM
52
2:12.77
187
100 Breast
35
1:05.46
385
200 Breast
34
2:20.81
412
Rowland, Cali
FR
0
200 IM
48
2:07.6
369
100 Breast
29
1:03.8
499
200 Breast
26
2:17.04
531
Rodriguez, Fernanda
SO
0
200 IM
50
2:10.63
256
50 Free
62
24.68
273
Harvey, Erin
FR
0
50 Free
51
23.88
436
200 Free
48
1:52.81
400
100 Free
44
51.88
444
Letrari, Arianna
JR
0
200 IM
34
2:02.55
558
Bishop, Izzy
SO
0
50 Free
61
24.46
315
100 Back
29
57.16
409
200 Back
33
2:06.49
301
Hofmann, Brooke
SO
0
100 Breast
34
1:04.7
437
100 Back
32
59.46
244
200 Back
32
2:05.62
333
Schneider, Kitt
FR
0
200 Free
44
1:51.66
456
100 Free
45
51.9
442
Doran, Connor
FR
0
50 Free
64
24.74
262
200 Free
53
1:54.50
318
100 Free
51
52.98
334
Leave a Reply