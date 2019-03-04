Michael Taylor Undergoes 6th Surgery to Treat Ulcerative Colitis

University of Florida swimmer Michael Taylor will undergo his 6th surgery this week to treat his Ulcerative Colitis. He says that if “all goes well,” that he’ll be “back on (the) road back to competing as a Florida Gator with or without (his) colon.” Taylor says he was diagnosed with the condition in 2016.

I’ve been quiet about my health, but in 2016 I was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis. BUT its hard to be quiet, bc I’ll be having my sixth surgery this week. If all goes well, I’ll be on my road back to competing as a Florida Gator with or without my colon. Pls enjoy my beard pic.twitter.com/eNZGkSIFxe — Michael Taylor (@michael_ctaylor) March 3, 2019

Taylor, a 2017-2018 NCAA All-American, sat out the 2018-2019 season on a medical redshirt.

A blue-chip recruit out of high school, Taylor just missed setting a national high school record in the 100 backstroke. He also made two U.S. Olympic Trials finals in 2016 before starting his collegiate career, and set a world junior record in the 200 meter backstroke.

As a freshman last season, Taylor was an NCAA qualifier and earned All-America status while leading off Florida’s 200 medley relay in 21.03. That relay team finished 3rd overall. Individually, Taylor was 34th in the 200 back and 24th in the 100 back.

Taylor hasn’t logged a swim since those NCAA Championships, though, sitting out summer season and missing a U.S. National meet (with World Championships qualifying implications) for a second-straight year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ulcerative colitis is an “inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract.” The Mayo Clinic says that the condition can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications and has no known cure but that treatments can reduce signs and symptoms and bring long-term remission.