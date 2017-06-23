Age Group Star Michael Taylor Out of World Championships Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the big backstroke contenders, age group star Michael Taylor, the former Junior World Record holder in the 200 back, is missing from those psych sheets. Taylor is recovering from prolonged illness, which will keep him out of Indy, but he’s expected at the U.S. Open later this summer.

Taylor, who has committed to swim for the Florida Gators, was a finalist in both backstroke events at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. He finished 5th in the 100 back final. He scared Olympic champ Ryan Murphy‘s 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event, clocking a blistering 53.77 in prelims. Taylor also finished 7th in the 200 back final and swam a personal best 1:56.78 in prelims.

Taylor hasn’t been competing much since the start of the ong course portion of the season. His only times in meters were registered at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, which took place back in May. At that meet, he swam a 56.77 in the 100 back and a 2:03.01 in the 200 back.