No 400 Free for Dwyer at U.S. World Champs Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the entries, U.S. Olympian Conor Dwyer will not attempt to earn a spot in the 400 free.

Dwyer, who placed 4th in the 400 free at the Rio Olympics and 5th in the event at the London Olympics, took a long break from training after Rio. He only recently returned to competition, making his season debut at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Santa Clara earlier this month.

In Indianapolis next week, Dwyer will take on the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM. Dwyer was the bronze medalist in the 200 free in Rio last summer and won gold as a part of the 800 free relay. At the last World Championships in Kazan, he placed 5th in the 200 IM and 9th in the 200 free individually. He also came home with a silver medal thanks to his role on the 800 free relay.