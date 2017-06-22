Broadcast Schedule For U.S. Nationals Released

  1 James Sutherland | June 22nd, 2017 | National, News

2017 U.S. NATIONALS & WORLD TRIALS

USA Swimming has released the broadcast schedule for the upcoming U.S. National Championships, set to begin Tuesday, June 27th in Indianapolis.

All prelim sessions will be streamed live on USASwimming.org beginning at 9 AM, while finals will be broadcasted either on the USA Swimming site or the NBC Sports App, depending on the day. See the full schedule below:

Date                               Network                Time (ET)        Live or Delay           Webcast*
Tuesday, June 27            NBCSN                  7-8 p.m.           Same Day Delay       USASwimming.org
Wednesday, June 28       NBCSN                 7-8 p.m.           Same Day Delay       USASwimming.org
Thursday, June 29          Universal HD         6-8 p.m.           Live                          NBC Sports App
Friday, June 30               Universal HD         6-8 p.m.           Live                          NBC Sports App
Saturday, July 1              NBC                       1-3 p.m.           Taped                      USASwimming.org
Saturday, July 1              Universal HD         6-8 p.m.           Live                          NBC Sports App
Sunday, July 2                NBC                       1-3 p.m.           Taped                      USASwimming.org

On Tuesday and Wednesday the finals action will be broadcasted on NBSCN with a 1-hour delay, but live on USASwimming.org. Thursday, Friday and Saturday finals will be broadcasted live on the NBC Sports App via Universal HD, and there will be two 2-hour taped segments on NBC Saturday and Sunday highlighting the meet from 1-3 PM. USA Swimming will have the live stream for finals on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Fans located outside of the U.S. will have access to a pay-per-view webcast of the meet on USASwimming.org for $6.99 per day or $24.99 for the whole competition.

With the meet fast approaching, keep up to date with our event-by-event previews here.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Broadcast Schedule For U.S. Nationals Released"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Hswimmer

Where is the psych sheet?!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »