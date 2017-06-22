Broadcast Schedule For U.S. Nationals Released

2017 U.S. NATIONALS & WORLD TRIALS

June 27 – July 1, 2017

Indianapolis, IN

IU Natatorium (on IUPUI campus)

LCM

World Championship Selection Criteria

Meet Info

USA Swimming has released the broadcast schedule for the upcoming U.S. National Championships, set to begin Tuesday, June 27th in Indianapolis.

All prelim sessions will be streamed live on USASwimming.org beginning at 9 AM, while finals will be broadcasted either on the USA Swimming site or the NBC Sports App, depending on the day. See the full schedule below:

Date Network Time (ET) Live or Delay Webcast*

Tuesday, June 27 NBCSN 7-8 p.m. Same Day Delay USASwimming.org

Wednesday, June 28 NBCSN 7-8 p.m. Same Day Delay USASwimming.org

Thursday, June 29 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Friday, June 30 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 1 NBC 1-3 p.m. Taped USASwimming.org

Saturday, July 1 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 2 NBC 1-3 p.m. Taped USASwimming.org

On Tuesday and Wednesday the finals action will be broadcasted on NBSCN with a 1-hour delay, but live on USASwimming.org. Thursday, Friday and Saturday finals will be broadcasted live on the NBC Sports App via Universal HD, and there will be two 2-hour taped segments on NBC Saturday and Sunday highlighting the meet from 1-3 PM. USA Swimming will have the live stream for finals on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Fans located outside of the U.S. will have access to a pay-per-view webcast of the meet on USASwimming.org for $6.99 per day or $24.99 for the whole competition.

With the meet fast approaching, keep up to date with our event-by-event previews here.