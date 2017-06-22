Sette Colli Kicks Off Friday W/ Peaty, Blume, Le Clos, Coleman & More

54th Sette Colli/International Swim Meeting

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Stadio del Nuoto

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local

LCM

Entry Lists

Results

With the super speedy Mare Nostrum Tour having just concluded last week, we now get to gear up for what’s sure to be a high-octane 3-day meet in Italy. The Sette Colli international swimming meet takes place tomorrow through Sunday, with high-profile athletes from around the world descending up on the Stadio del Nuoto to get in some final tune-up racing ahead of the 2017 World Championships. All told, the meet expects 700 athletes representing 36 countries to compete.

The host nation of Italy is slated to see 26 of its athletes compete in the 54th edition of the Sette Colii meet. Spectators will be treated to appearances by national record holder and multiple Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini, world record holder and Olympic champion Gabrielle Detti, speedsters Luca Dotto and Filippo Magnini, along with fly guy Piero Codia, among other favorites.

The British will be in full force, led by Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty, as well as two-time relay silver medalist in Rio Duncan Scott. Reigning 200m freestyle world champion James Guy, newly-minted British national record holder Jocelyn Ulyett and Rio silver medalist in the women’s 200m IM, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, are also listed on the lane assignments for the meet.

Several Australians are carrying over their European campaign from the Mare Nostrum Tour here to Rome, highlighted by the fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy, along with a 100m freestyle title winner from the Tour, James Magnussen. The men’s 400m freestyle Olympic champion Mack Horton will also be racing, as will Holly Barratt and Kiah Melverton.

Notables from other nations include Sweden’s Michelle Coleman, who continues to throw down some red-hot 200m freestyle times. Korea’s Park Tae Hwan will challenge Guy and Horton in the mid-distance freestyle events, while Chad Le Clos and Marco Koch will race for wins representing South Africa and Germany, respectively.

Japan’s IM and butterfly specialist, Daiya Seto, is set to compete, as is Danish Olympic splash n’ dash champion Pernille Blume. The big guns from Brazil headed to the World Championships will also be in attendance, led by Rio Olympic finalist Bruno Fratus and multiple world champion Cesar Cielo. 12 of the 16 Budapest-qualified Brazilians are expected to race at Sette Colli.

The Iron Lady, Katinka Hosszu is absent from this meet, but her countrywoman Boglarka Kapas will attend. Olympic silver medalist Laszlo Cseh was entered in the meet, but had to withdraw unexpectedly due to illness.