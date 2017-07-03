Cal Men, Stanford Women Top Team Scores At U.S. Nationals

Though there were no team awards handed out at U.S. Nationals, essentially because it is purely a selection meet and there are no relays, the meet was still scored and the results are available on Meet Mobile.

The men’s side was dominated by Cal Aquatics, as they topped runners-up Stanford by 100 points. They scored 272.5, and were led by Ryan Murphy (65), Josh Prenot (44) and Nathan Adrian (37).

With 172.5, Stanford saw large contributions from True Sweetser (36), Grant Shoults (36) and Abrahm DeVine (30). The Athens Bulldogs, Longhorn Aquatics and Wolfpack Elite scored 3rd, 4th and 5th highest, with the top scorers on each team being Nic Fink (52), Clark Smith (51) and Justin Ress (46.5).

Caeleb Dressel (90), Chase Kalisz (56) and Zane Grothe (53) were among the other highest male scorers. Kevin Cordes also scored 60 with his sweep of the breaststrokes, though he swam unattached.

Check out the top 10 teams on the men’s side:

California Aquatics, 272.5 Stanford Swimming, 172.5 Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 149 Longhorn Aquatics, 143 Wolfpack Elite, 136.5 University of Michigan Swim Team, 92 Dynamo Swim Club, 91 Bolles School Sharks, 90 Badger Swim Club,Inc. 86 Nation’s Capital Swim Club, 82.5

Like Cal dominated for the men, Stanford dominated for the women. They topped the charts with 281 points, well ahead of Texas A&M who took 2nd with 157. Katie Ledecky (73), Simone Manuel (51), Lia Neal (32) and Katie Drabot (32) led the way for them.

Bethany Galat (47), Sarah Gibson (44) and Lisa Bratton (25) were the top scorers for Texas A&M, while the Athens Bulldogs saw their biggest contribution come from Olivia Smoliga (45) as they took 3rd. Cardinal Aquatics and Cavalier Swimming tied for 4th, led by Kelsi Worrell (70) and Leah Smith (91). Smith’s 91 points were the most among anyone at the meet.

A few of the other top scorers included Mallory Comerford (64) and Lilly King (60).

Top 10 team scores for the women:

Stanford Swimming, 281 Texas A&M University, 157 Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 133 (T-4) Cardinal Aquatics, 109 (T-4) Cavalier Swimming, 109 California Aquatics, 107 Wolfpack Elite, 101 Club Wolverine, 89 University of Louisville, 86 New York Athletic Club, 82

In the combined race, Stanford finished well ahead of Cal and the Athens Bulldogs. Top 10 below: