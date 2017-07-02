Caeleb Dressel: “I’ve had nightmares about that race” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Caeleb Dressel: “It feels good, especially with good company. There’s a lot of really fast guys in that heat. I just have to work on my last 25m in the next few weeks. We’ll look over the schedule and figure out what we need to do to represent USA the best I can. If your focus is set on one race at a time, all of your energy is going to go into that one race – that’s what really helps me … moving along and going with the flow.”

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

American Record: Nathan Adrian , 21.37, 2015

, 21.37, 2015 U.S. Open Record: Cesar Cielo, 21.14, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Nathan Adrian /Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008

/Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 22.47

Caeleb Dressel had it from the start, exploding into his breakout with an advantage and never relinquishing it, winning the men’s 50 in a time of 21.53 to equal his best time done at the 2015 Nationals in San Antonio. This is his third win of the meet, and he now has four individual events qualified for Worlds plus a ton of potential relays. Dressel now sits 3rd in the world in this event, trailing Ben Proud (GBR) and Vladimir Morozov (RUS).

Nathan Adrian edged out Cullen Jones for the second spot, touching in 21.87 to Jones’ 21.89 to join Dressel as the U.S. representatives in the sprint free events this summer. Jones has a second consecutive 3rd place finish in this event, as he finished in the same position last year in Omaha.

Auburn’s Zach Apple finished off his breakout meet with another best time in the 50, clocking 22.00 for 4th, and Michael Andrew arguably had his best swim of the meet taking 5th in 22.03 shortly after swimming the 200 IM. 2016 Olympic champ Anthony Ervin took 6th in 22.09, and Michael Chadwick (22.10) and Ryan Held (22.42) rounded out the A-final.

2016 Trials finalist Dillon Virva (22.21) and Cal commit Ryan Hoffer (22.71) won the B and C-finals.