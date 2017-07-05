WATCH: All Race Videos From The 2017 U.S. National Championships

USA Swimming has released all of the A-final videos from 2017 U.S. Nationals, and you can watch them all below. All of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ final races are also available on their Youtube channel, which you can visit here.

All videos courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

*NOTE: The women’s 100 freestyle is the only race yet to be uploaded. Once it is, it will be added.

50 FREE

100 FREE

200 FREE

400 FREE

800 FREE

1500 FREE

50 BACK

100 BACK

200 BACK

50 BREAST

100 BREAST

200 BREAST

50 FLY

100 FLY

200 FLY

200 IM

400 IM