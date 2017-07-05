WATCH: All Record-Breaking Swims From 2017 U.S. Nationals

Below, watch all of the record-breaking swims from U.S. Nationals. In total there were two American Records, five U.S. Open Records, and 14 Championship Record breaking swims, including four done in the prelims.

Those four swims from prelims – done by Mallory Comerford, Cullen Jones, Lilly King and Kevin Cordes – aren’t available, but all record-breaking swims from finals are, found below.

Race videos courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

AMERICAN RECORDS

The two American Record-breaking swims came from Kevin Cordes (men’s 100 breast) and Lilly King (women’s 50 breast). Both swims were also U.S. Open Records, and obviously meet records.

U.S. OPEN RECORDS

Along with the swims from Cordes and King, U.S. Open Records were delivered by Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free, Mallory Comerford in the women’s 100 free, and Kathleen Baker in the women’s 100 back.

*Women’s 100 freestyle A-final race video is currently unavailable.

U.S. NATIONAL MEET RECORDS

Along with those swims, there were five more meet records. Caeleb Dressel lowered the men’s 50 fly mark (which Cullen Jones set in the prelims), and both Hannah Stevens and Justin Ress broke the 50 back record. Cordes also added a pair of meet records in the 50 breast, lowering it in prelims and finals, and King earned another in the 100 breast.