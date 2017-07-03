Sjostrom Picks Up 5th Win At Swedish Summer Nats With 25.15 50 Fly

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

  • June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017
  • Boras, Sweden
Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom continued to put on a dominant display at the Swedish Summer Nationals on day 4, easily collecting a win in the women’s 50 fly in a time of 25.15.

Sjostrom is the only woman to ever crack 25 seconds in the event, including doing it five times this year. Though she was slightly slower with this performance, only one woman, fellow Swede Therese Alshammar, has been faster than Sjostrom was today (in 2009, no less). She ties her swim from March of last year for the 18th fastest of all-time, and now owns 19 of the fastest 20 swims in history.

Sjostrom collects her fifth win of the meet, already claiming the 50 back, 100 fly, 200 free and 50 free. She’ll look to go 6-for-6 tomorrow in the 100 free.

Three meet records fell on day 4, including 2015 World Champion Jennie Johansson lowering her own mark in the women’s 100 breast. Johansson won in 1:06.62, erasing her old record of 1:07.13 from 2013. Fellow 2016 Olympian Sophie Hansson took silver in 1:08.67.

Meet records also fell in the men’s 200 back and 800 free, as Petter Fredriksson and Victor Johansson charged to wins. Frederiksson won the 200 back in 2:00.63, lowering the old record by a full second after just missing it in prelims. The previous record was held by Kristian Kron at 2:01.63 since 2011. Kron took 2nd in 2:02.92.

In the men’s 800, Johansson blew away the field with a time of 8:01.10. He demolished a 32-year-old meet record in the event, previously held by Anders Holmertz at 8:08.06 from 1985. Adam Paulsson won silver, back in 8:14.54.

Sjostrom was back in action at the end of the session in the medley relay, splitting a swift 55.96 on her team’s fly leg. Other notable splits came from Johansson (1:05.97) on breaststroke and Michelle Coleman (1:01.39) on backstroke. Helsingborgs came away with the win in 4:12.46, led by Sophie and Louise Hansson who split 1:08.5 and 58.7 on the breast and fly, respectively.

OTHER EVENTS:

  • Christoffer Carlsen came through with the win in the men’s 50 free, touching in 22.70 over Melker Selin (22.75) and Jonathan Kling (22.98).
  • Hanna Eriksson won the women’s 400 free in 4:20.31, just off her prelim showing of 4:20.16. Silver went to Erica Dahlgren in 4:22.72.
  • The men’s 100 fly went to Jesper Jonsson, as he won by over a second in 53.55 over Oskar Hoff (54.62).

Liam

I’m Swedish and I watched the race, she was very fast but her finish was not so good. She had to glide pretty much, like in World Championships two years ago in Kazan. She would definitely have had a time under 25 seconds if the finish was a bit better.

Swedish Goggles

Don’t forget that she also won the 200 free at this meet. So that’s 5 wins so far, not four.

James Sutherland

Thanks. Michelle Coleman won the 200 back and I assumed I was looking at 200 free, my mistake.

John26

From the prelim results, it looks like Sarah Sjostrom DNS this morning’s prelims

