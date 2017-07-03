Caeleb Dressel U.S. World Championship Trials Photo Vault

Caeleb Dressel‘s final event at U.S. World Trials, the 50m free (21.53), marked his third win of the meet. He has four individual events qualified for World Championships plus a ton of potential relays. Dressel’s 50m free sits 3rd in the world, trailing Ben Proud (GBR) and Vladimir Morozov (RUS).

CAELEB DRESSEL ON 50m FREE: “It’s feels good, especially with the good company. There’s a lot of really fast guys in that heat. I just have to work on the my last 25m in the next few weeks. We’ll look over the schedule and figure out what we need to do to represent USA the best I can.”