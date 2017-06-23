Martinenghi sets a new Italian 100m breaststroke record at Sette Colli

54th Sette Colli/International Swim Meeting

  • Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
  • Stadio del Nuoto, Rome
  • Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)
  • LCM
In the historical surrounding of Italy’s capital, some of the world’s fastest swimmers of the present continue their preparation for the 2017 World Championships in Budapest in about four weeks.

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo set the third fastest time in the 2017 world ranking in prelims with a time of 25,72 and she climbed to the second place in the current best list in 25,59 in the final. Also Holly Barratt (AUS) dipped under 26 seconds, she hit the wall in 25,91, Maaike de Waard (NED) came in third in 26,11.

World record holder Adam Peaty was the only man under 1 minute in the morning in 59,97. Two records were broken in the final: Peaty set a new meet record in 58,72 and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi achieved a new national record in 59,31 and now ranks fourth on the world’s leaderboard. Titenis Giedrius touched third in 59,46.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

AdamGBR
PEATY
04/18
57.79
2Zibei
YAN		CHN58.9204/10
3Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN59.2604/13
4Felipe
LIMA		BRA59.3205/03
5Anton
CHUPKOV		RUS59.3906/13
Australia’s Holly Barratt improved the meet record in the 50m backstroke to 27,57, now her fastest performance during this season, she remains on the fourth place in the world. Etiene Medeiros (BRA) grabbed silver in 27,82 ahead of Simone Baumrtova (CZE) in 27,89.

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK

YuanhuiCHN
FU
04/14
27.36
2Xueer
WANG		CHN27.5504/14
3Xiang
LIU		CHN27.5604/14
4Jie
CHEN		CHN27.6004/14
4Holly
BARRATT		AUS27.6004/11
The men’s 50m backstroke were a Hungarian affair with a 1-2 finish for Richard Bohus in 25,04, Gabor Balog in 25,12, the third place went to Italy’s Mateo Milli (25,21).

Boglarka Kapas (HUN) finished first in the women’s 400m freestyle with a new seasonal best time of 4:06,09, it is still the fifth place in the world ranking. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey placed second in 4:09,78 not far off her personal best (4:09,69).

Park Tae-Hwan (KOR)  set the pace in the men’s 400m freestyle final. He was clocked at 3:44,54, Italy’s Gabriele Detti (3:45,88) came in second ahead of Australia’s Mack Horton (3:37,58). They didn’t mess up the world ranking, there were no changes.

GBR-ITA-GBR are the countries of the three fastest ladies in the 100m breaststroke: Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (1:07,35), Martina Carraro (1:07,74) and Sarah Vasey (1:07,76).

A new meet record was set by Chad Le Clos in the 100m butterfly in 51,65. Two Italians occupied the next places with Piero Codia (51,93) and Matteo Rivolta (52,30).

Federica Pellegrini one again proofed her quality as the fastest finisher: She overtook Sweden’s Michelle Coleman on the last 50 meters and took the win in 1:56,16. Coleman earned silver in 1:56,49 ahead of Femke Heemskerk (NED) in 1:56,51.

Bruno Fratus – Ben Proud Cameron McEvoy was the line-up for the men’s 50m freestyle podium: Fratus as the winner in 21,86 ahead of Proud in 21,95 and McEvoy in 21,96.

The ladies in the next race had to swim 1450 more meters: Italy’s Simona Quadarella convinced with a new meet record of 16:03,55 in the 1500m freestyle, also a personal best time and now the second fastest time in the 2017 world ranking. She outpaced Boglarka Kapas (HUN) in tonight’s final and in the world ranking. Kapas finished second in 16:16,79, Australia’s Kiah Melverton touched third in 16:23,64.

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE

KatieUSA
LEDECKY
06/01
15.35.65
2Boglarka
KAPAS		HUN16.04.1904/19
3Mireia
BELMONTE		ESP16.08.7304/10
4Simona
QUADARELLA		ITA16.10.6112/17
5Kristel
KOBRICH		CHI16.12.8906/01
