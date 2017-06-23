Martinenghi sets a new Italian 100m breaststroke record at Sette Colli

54th Sette Colli/International Swim Meeting

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Stadio del Nuoto, Rome

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)

LCM

Start Lists

Results

In the historical surrounding of Italy’s capital, some of the world’s fastest swimmers of the present continue their preparation for the 2017 World Championships in Budapest in about four weeks.

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo set the third fastest time in the 2017 world ranking in prelims with a time of 25,72 and she climbed to the second place in the current best list in 25,59 in the final. Also Holly Barratt (AUS) dipped under 26 seconds, she hit the wall in 25,91, Maaike de Waard (NED) came in third in 26,11.

World record holder Adam Peaty was the only man under 1 minute in the morning in 59,97. Two records were broken in the final: Peaty set a new meet record in 58,72 and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi achieved a new national record in 59,31 and now ranks fourth on the world’s leaderboard. Titenis Giedrius touched third in 59,46.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BREAST AdamGBR

PEATY 2 Zibei

YAN CHN 58.92 3 Yasuhiro

KOSEKI JPN 59.26 4 Felipe

LIMA BRA 59.32 5 Anton

CHUPKOV RUS 59.39 View Top 26»

Australia’s Holly Barratt improved the meet record in the 50m backstroke to 27,57, now her fastest performance during this season, she remains on the fourth place in the world. Etiene Medeiros (BRA) grabbed silver in 27,82 ahead of Simone Baumrtova (CZE) in 27,89.

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK YuanhuiCHN

FU 2 Xueer

WANG CHN 27.55 3 Xiang

LIU CHN 27.56 4 Jie

CHEN CHN 27.60 4 Holly

BARRATT AUS 27.60 View Top 46»

The men’s 50m backstroke were a Hungarian affair with a 1-2 finish for Richard Bohus in 25,04, Gabor Balog in 25,12, the third place went to Italy’s Mateo Milli (25,21).

Boglarka Kapas (HUN) finished first in the women’s 400m freestyle with a new seasonal best time of 4:06,09, it is still the fifth place in the world ranking. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey placed second in 4:09,78 not far off her personal best (4:09,69).

Park Tae-Hwan (KOR) set the pace in the men’s 400m freestyle final. He was clocked at 3:44,54, Italy’s Gabriele Detti (3:45,88) came in second ahead of Australia’s Mack Horton (3:37,58). They didn’t mess up the world ranking, there were no changes.

GBR-ITA-GBR are the countries of the three fastest ladies in the 100m breaststroke: Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (1:07,35), Martina Carraro (1:07,74) and Sarah Vasey (1:07,76).

A new meet record was set by Chad Le Clos in the 100m butterfly in 51,65. Two Italians occupied the next places with Piero Codia (51,93) and Matteo Rivolta (52,30).

Federica Pellegrini one again proofed her quality as the fastest finisher: She overtook Sweden’s Michelle Coleman on the last 50 meters and took the win in 1:56,16. Coleman earned silver in 1:56,49 ahead of Femke Heemskerk (NED) in 1:56,51.

Bruno Fratus – Ben Proud – Cameron McEvoy was the line-up for the men’s 50m freestyle podium: Fratus as the winner in 21,86 ahead of Proud in 21,95 and McEvoy in 21,96.

The ladies in the next race had to swim 1450 more meters: Italy’s Simona Quadarella convinced with a new meet record of 16:03,55 in the 1500m freestyle, also a personal best time and now the second fastest time in the 2017 world ranking. She outpaced Boglarka Kapas (HUN) in tonight’s final and in the world ranking. Kapas finished second in 16:16,79, Australia’s Kiah Melverton touched third in 16:23,64.