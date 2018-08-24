Florida All-American Michael Taylor To Redshirt NCAA Season

Former junior world record-holder Michael Taylor will sit out the upcoming NCAA season with a redshirt while dealing with medical issues, sources tell SwimSwam.

Taylor would be a sophomore this coming season. A blue-chip recruit out of high school, Taylor just missed setting a national high school record in the 100 backstroke. He also made two U.S. Olympic Trials finals in 2016 before starting his collegiate career, and set a world junior record in the 200 meter backstroke.

As a freshman last season, Taylor was an NCAA qualifier and earned All-America status while leading off Florida’s 200 medley relay in 21.03. That relay team finished 3rd overall. Individually, Taylor was 34th in the 200 back and 24th in the 100 back.

Taylor hasn’t logged a swim in USA Swimming’s database since those NCAA Championships, though, sitting out summer season and missing a U.S. National meet (with World Championships qualifying implications) for a second-straight year. Sources tell SwimSwam that Taylor is dealing with a prolonged medical issue, and that treatment for that issue is expected to keep him out of the water for the next nine months. We’re told Taylor will be sitting out the upcoming NCAA season with a redshirt.

We’ve asked Florida for more information on Taylor’s status for the coming year, but have not yet received official comment.