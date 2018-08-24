Gabe Mastromatteo Lowers His Own Canadian Age Group Record in 100 BR

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Gabe Mastromatteo enhanced his status as Canada’s fastest-ever junior breaststroker on Friday at the 2018 Junior Pan Pac Championships by breaking his own 15-17 National Age Group Record in the 100 long course meter breaststroke.

Mastromatteo swam a 1:01.27 in the final, which undercut his prelims time by more than a second and beat American Daniel Roy to the wall by 6-tenths.

The swim also clipped Masstromatteo’s own National Age Record of 1:01.33, which he did at Canadian Nationals in April of this year.

He actually set the record at last year’s World Junior Championships as well, when he was only 15, in 1:01.64. Before him, the record belonged to Warren Mayer, who swam 1:02.02 at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs

Comparative Splits:

Mastromatteo (April Record) – 28.92/32.41 = 1:01.33

Masstromatteo (New Record) – 28.71/32.56 = 1:01.27

Mastromatteo swims for Kenora Swimming in far Western Ontario.