WADA Says That Chinese Positive Doping Tests Were Reported Via the Normal Channels

The World Anti-Doping Association has responded to reporting by the New York Times, ARD, Herald Sun, and others, saying that all normal processes and procedures were followed in the case of 23 Chinese athletes who tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The athletes were not suspended after an investigation concluded that the positive tests were the result of contamination.

New York Times reporting said that “Experts in antidoping, drug-testing and compliance interviewed by The Times said the handling of the case of the Chinese swimmers and the lack of disclosure about the positive tests ran counter to long-established precedents meant to ensure transparency, accountability and competitive fairness in elite sports,” but WADA says that “The data held by us clearly showed that there had been no attempt to hide the positive tests as they had been reported in the usual way by the Chinese authorities.”

WADA confirmed the 23 positive tests, but rejected reporting that there was anything unusual about the case or any cover-up.

WADA’s full recounting of the process is below: