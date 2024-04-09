History’s Forgotten Races: The Men’s 200 IM, Shanghai 2011

Courtesy: Corey He

Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, two of history’s greatest swimmers, are the role models of age-group swimmers across the world. Their head-to-head battles in the individual medley events are well chronicled and entertained swimming fans for more than a decade — across the span of four separate Olympic Games.

But the one race — and arguably their most incredible showdown — that is largely forgotten amongst most swimming enthusiasts is their historic 200 IM matchup from the 2011 World Championships. Let’s start with some context.

Just three years prior, on his way to an epic eight-gold-medal Olympic performance in 2008, Phelps set a new world record in the 200 IM, turning in a time of 1:54.23 and lowering his previous world record by six-tenths of a second. He was wearing the latest bodysuit designed by Speedo — with engineering input from NASA — that had been released in February 2008.

2009 brought a new wave of pure-polyurethane bodysuits — known as the “Arena X-Glide” — that were rumored to be up to a second quicker per 100-meters than Speedo’s 2008 bodysuits. And the results showed: the 2009 World Championships in Rome saw some of the fastest swims in history — among them, Paul Biedermann’s world records in the 200 freestyle (1:42.00) and 400 freestyle (3:40.07), both of which still stand today.

At these same 2009 Worlds, it was Lochte who emerged victorious in the 200 IM, touching in a time of 1:54.10 and taking a full tenth off Phelps’ world record from the previous year. Phelps did not race the 200 IM in 2009.

The “super-suit” era came to an end after the 2009 World Championships, with FINA instituting new regulations that limited men’s racing suits to the jammers that we see today. During the super-suit era, a combined total of 140 world records — across men’s, women’s, long course, and short course swimming events — had been broken.

With super-suits now out of the picture, the swimming world regressed. No swimmer even came close to touching any of the world records that had been established over the past 2 years. To many, the pre-2010 world records seemed completely unbreakable.

Then came the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai.

Earlier in the meet, Lochte had out-dueled Phelps in the 200 freestyle, though Lochte’s winning time was nearly 2.5 seconds slower than Biedermann’s world record from 2009. Ironically, Biedermann was also in this same race: he won the bronze in a time nearly 3 seconds shy of his 2009 record. And that was the expectation: without the super-suits, nobody was betting on world records.

Just two days later, Phelps and Lochte would face off yet again in the final of the 200 IM. Cue the fireworks.

At the halfway mark, Lochte turned slightly ahead of Phelps, though they were both three-tenths shy of Lochte’s 2009 world record. At the conclusion of the breaststroke, and with just 50 meters of freestyle to go, they were still three-tenths off of the mark.

The two superstars made a mad dash for the finish, going nearly stroke for stroke and pushing each other all the way to the end of the race. Phelps did his best to creep up onto Lochte’s shoulder, though Lochte just barely held him off.

To the amazement of the swimming world — and the absolute shock of swimming commentators — Lochte had turned in a time of 1:54.00, slicing a full tenth off of his own record that he had set in the now-banned super-suit.

It was the first world record to fall in 19 months.

Phelps also swam his way to a personal best, touching in a time of 1:54.16 — faster than his winning time from the 2008 Olympics. The two of them finished over three and a half seconds clear of the bronze medalist, Hungarian László Cseh — a familiar opponent.

In doing so, the two superstars had ushered in a new era of post-supersuit swimming. They had announced to the world that the pre-2010 world records were not invincible.

The 2011 World Championships would see just one other world record fall: China’s Sun Yang would establish a new mark in the 1500m freestyle, though the previous world record was set back in 2001 by Australian Grant Hackett, way before the super-suit era.

Following their legendary 2011 showdown, Phelps and Lochte would face off a few more times in the 200 IM, though neither would ever swim as fast as they did that night in 2011. Phelps came close in 2012, winning Olympic gold in 1:54.27; Lochte would turn in a time of 1:54.98 at the 2013 Worlds, defending his world title from 2011.

And now, nearly 15 years on, the only swimmer not named Phelps or Lochte to remotely come close to these benchmarks is Leon Marchand, who turned in a time of 1:54.82 to win the 200 IM at the 2023 Fukuoka Worlds.

In many ways, that 200 IM world record from 2011 is easily one of the most unbreakable records still on the books. A truly remarkable and underrated performance by two legends of the sport — and a performance that I would argue does not get talked about enough.

With all this in mind, perhaps we can take away one lesson: tech suits aren’t everything…