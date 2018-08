2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

The 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships ended on a high note as Japan earned their first gold medal of the Games (women’s 200 breast) and New Zealand ascended to their first podium (men’s 50 free). Indeed, Japan had a strong final day with a pair of silver medals and 5 bronze to go with their gold. Only USA was more prolific, winning 7 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze. Australia picked up another 2 gold and 1 bronze; Canada had 1 silver and 2 bronze, and China scored 1 silver.

Day 4 Medal Table, 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 27 19 8 54 2 4 5 4 13 3 2 4 6 12 4 1 6 16 23 5 China 1 1 0 2 6 New Zealand 0 0 1 1 Total 35 35 35 105

Team Points

Rank Nation Points 1 263 2 148 3 123 4 91 5 New Zealand 45 6 China 44 7 Fiji 9 8 Singapore 7

Day 4 Medalists

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Alex Walsh, USA, 2:12.06 Karin Takemura, JPN, 2:14.90 Mei Ishihara, JPN, 2:14.91

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Carson Foster, USA, 1:59.86 Gianluca Urlando, USA, 2:00.60 Masayuki Otake, JPN, 2:00.72

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Maxine Parker, USA, 25.39 Gretchen Walsh, USA, 25.57 Natasha Ramsden, AUS, 25.65

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Ashton Brinkworth, AUS, 22.72 Drew Kibler, USA, 22.81 Michael Pickett, NZL, 22.86

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Shiori Asaba, JPN, 2:27.48 Ella Nelson, USA, 2:27.83 Honoka Tatsumu, JPN, 2:29.12

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Daniel Roy, USA, 2:11.79 AJ Pouch, USA, 2:11.80 Yamato Fukasawa, JPN, 2:13.57

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Lani Pallister, AUS, 16:08.09 Mariah Denigan, USA, 16:24.35 Emma O’Croinin, CAN, 16:28.79

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Ross Dant, USA, 8:00.51 Cheng Long, CHN, 8:02.79 Jake Magahey, USA, 8:06.16

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

USA (Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, Gretchen Walsh) 4:02.33 Canada (Madison Broad, Nina Kucheran, Maggie MacNeil, Ainsley McMurray) 4:05.21 Japan (Hiraku Yamasaki, Shiori Asaba, Chiharu Iitsuka, Nagisa Ikemoto) 4:07.14

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

USA (Peter Larson, Daniel Roy, Gianluca Urlando, Drew Kibler) 3:39.04 Japan (Daiki Yanagawa, Yamato Fukasawa, Tomoru Honda, Keisuke Ishizaki) 3:41.95 Canada (Tyler Wall, Gabe Mastromatteo, Joshua Liendo, Noah Cumby) 3:42.04

Day 4 Records