2018 World Rankings Outlook Post-Asian Games

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

The 2018 Asian Games have wrapped up, symbolizing the final elite long course international competition of 2018. Sun Yang, Rikako Ikee, Wang Jiahie, Xu Jiayu, Jospeh Schooling and several others collected multiple wins in Jakarta, Indonesia, while also shaking up the world rankings.

With the Commonwealth Games, European Championships, Pan Pacific Championships and now the Asian Games all having concluded, we can see where the Asian powerhouses now fall among the world’s best, previewing battles to take place at next year’s long course World Championships.

Below are the Asian swimmers cracking the world’s top 20 in their respective events.

(Note – I am not including earlier season-bests that are already ranked, but instead including simply NEW entries in the 2018 rankings.)

Women’s Events

Zhu Menghui (CHN), 14th in women’s 100 freestyle (53.56)

(CHN), 14th in women’s 100 freestyle (53.56) Li Bingjie (CHN), 4th in women’s 1500 freestyle (15:53.80); 11th in women’s 200 freestyle (1:56.74); 17th in women’s 800 freestyle (8:28.14);

(CHN), 4th in women’s 1500 freestyle (15:53.80); 11th in women’s 200 freestyle (1:56.74); 17th in women’s 800 freestyle (8:28.14); Liu Xiang (CHN), 1st in women’s 50 backstroke (26.98** WORLD RECORD)

(CHN), 1st in women’s 50 backstroke (26.98** WORLD RECORD) Liu Yaxin (CHN), 11th in women’s 200 backstroke (2:07.65)

(CHN), 11th in women’s 200 backstroke (2:07.65) Natsumi Sakai (JPN), 12th in women’s 200 backstroke (2:08.13)

(JPN), 12th in women’s 200 backstroke (2:08.13) Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 9th in women’s 100 breaststroke (1:06.40)

(JPN), 9th in women’s 100 breaststroke (1:06.40) Yu Jingyao (CHN), 10th in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:23.31)

(CHN), 10th in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:23.31) Wang Yichun (CHN), 15th in the women’s 50 butterfly (26.03)

(CHN), 15th in the women’s 50 butterfly (26.03) Zhang Yufei (CHN), 9th in women’s 100 butterfly (57.40); 3rd in women’s 200 butterfly (2:06.61)

(CHN), 9th in women’s 100 butterfly (57.40); 3rd in women’s 200 butterfly (2:06.61) Kim Seoyeong (KOR), 3rd in women’s 200 IM (2:08.34); 12th in women’s 400 IM (4:37.43)

(KOR), 3rd in women’s 200 IM (2:08.34); 12th in women’s 400 IM (4:37.43) Zhou Min (CHN), 19th in women’s 200 IM (2:11.42)

Men’s Events

Sun Yang (CHN), 3rd in men’s 200 freestyle (1:45.43); 1st in men’s 400 freestyle (3:42.92); 8th in men’s 800 freestyle (7:48.36); 15th in men’s 1500 freestyle (14:58.53)

(CHN), 3rd in men’s 200 freestyle (1:45.43); 1st in men’s 400 freestyle (3:42.92); 8th in men’s 800 freestyle (7:48.36); 15th in men’s 1500 freestyle (14:58.53) Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 20th in men’s 400 freestyle (3:47.20)

(JPN), 20th in men’s 400 freestyle (3:47.20) Shogo Takeda (JPN), 18th in men’s 800 freestyle (7:53.01)

(JPN), 18th in men’s 800 freestyle (7:53.01) Nguyen Huy Hoang (VIE), 18th in men’s 1500 freestyle (15:01.63)

(VIE), 18th in men’s 1500 freestyle (15:01.63) Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2nd in men’s 100 backstroke (52.34); 3rd in men’s 200 backstroke (1:53.99)

(CHN), 2nd in men’s 100 backstroke (52.34); 3rd in men’s 200 backstroke (1:53.99) Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 4th in men’s 100 backstroke (52.53); 4th in men’s 200 backstroke (1:55.11)

(JPN), 4th in men’s 100 backstroke (52.53); 4th in men’s 200 backstroke (1:55.11) Keita Sunama (JPN), 6th in men’s 200 backstroke (1:55.54)

(JPN), 6th in men’s 200 backstroke (1:55.54) Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ), 13th in men’s 100 breaststroke (59.39)

(KAZ), 13th in men’s 100 breaststroke (59.39) Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 4th in men’s 200 breaststroke (2:07.81); 4th in men’s 400 IM (4:10.30)

(JPN), 4th in men’s 200 breaststroke (2:07.81); 4th in men’s 400 IM (4:10.30) Qin Haiyang (CHN), 10th in the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:23.31); 8th in men’s 200 IM (1:57.09)

(CHN), 10th in the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:23.31); 8th in men’s 200 IM (1:57.09) Joseph Schooling (SNG), 5th in men’s 100 butterfly (51.04)

(SNG), 5th in men’s 100 butterfly (51.04) Li Zhuhao (CHN), 9th in men’s 100 butterfly (51.46)

(CHN), 9th in men’s 100 butterfly (51.46) Wang Shun (CHN), 4th in men’s 200 IM (1:56.52); 7th in men’s 400 IM (4:12.31)

(CHN), 4th in men’s 200 IM (1:56.52); 7th in men’s 400 IM (4:12.31) Daiya Seto (JPN), 2nd in men’s 400 IM (4:08.79)

