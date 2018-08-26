Aussie Sam Short Crushes Horton’s 1500 Age Group Record

While competing at the 2018 Brisbane Short Course Championships that took place earlier this month, 14-year-old Sam Short established a new Australian Age Record for 14-year-olds in the men’s 1500m and 800m freestyle events.

Clocking a winning time of 15:31.87 in the 1500, the Albany Creek Swim Club athlete surpassed the previous national age mark of 15:34.96 logged by Olympic champion Mack Horton back in 2010.

Short also overtook the national age record of 8:09.42 in the men’s 14-year-old 800m freestyle, beating the old mark of 8:09.42 held by Declan Potts from back in 2006.

With his performances, Short is now Australia’s fastest 14-year-old in history across the 800 and 1500 short course meters freestyle events.

Says Short’s coach Richard Sleight on his protegé’s achievement at the Brisbane Aquatic Center, “He is a student of the sport.  He looks around at what others have done and what it takes.’’ (Courier Mail)

All told, Short collected 5 new Brisbane records, 2 Queensland state records, 2 Queensland All Comers Records, as well as the 2 national age records.

Below are Short’s times from the Brisbane Short Course Championships, with the full results found here.

  • 200 free – 1:53.79
  • 400 free – 3:57.70
  • 800 free – 8:07.43
  • 1500 free – 15:31.87
  • 200 fly – 2:07.12
  • 200 back – 2:07.72

Joel Lin

15:31 has been done only twice at that age. Jesse Vassallo in 1976 & now Sam Short in 2018. Incredible achievement.

Joe

This is SCM

Cal fan

I know it Dosent count but did that beat the US 1500 NAG time?

