Aussie Sam Short Crushes Horton’s 1500 Age Group Record

While competing at the 2018 Brisbane Short Course Championships that took place earlier this month, 14-year-old Sam Short established a new Australian Age Record for 14-year-olds in the men’s 1500m and 800m freestyle events.

Clocking a winning time of 15:31.87 in the 1500, the Albany Creek Swim Club athlete surpassed the previous national age mark of 15:34.96 logged by Olympic champion Mack Horton back in 2010.

Short also overtook the national age record of 8:09.42 in the men’s 14-year-old 800m freestyle, beating the old mark of 8:09.42 held by Declan Potts from back in 2006.

With his performances, Short is now Australia’s fastest 14-year-old in history across the 800 and 1500 short course meters freestyle events.

Says Short’s coach Richard Sleight on his protegé’s achievement at the Brisbane Aquatic Center, “He is a student of the sport. He looks around at what others have done and what it takes.’’ (Courier Mail)

All told, Short collected 5 new Brisbane records, 2 Queensland state records, 2 Queensland All Comers Records, as well as the 2 national age records.

Below are Short’s times from the Brisbane Short Course Championships, with the full results found here.