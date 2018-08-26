English Inst Of Sport Creates ‘Head Of Mental Health’ Position

To help with its delivery of the UK High Performance System Mental Health strategy, the English Institute of Sport (EIS) is looking for its first ‘Head of Mental Health’ leader.

With the task of promoting and supporting positive mental health for athletes, coaches, support staff and others within the High Performance System, the new role will collaborate with National Governing Body World Class Programs, UK Sport, as well as across the EIS on both proactive and reactive mental health services.

Per the job description posted by EIS, the Head of Mental Health will develop and implement resources, strategy and policies across the EIS Performance Centers in Loughborough, Manchester and Bisham Abbey.

You can read the entire job description here.

Several high-profile swimmers around the world have spoken up about the mental health issues that sometimes surround world-class athletes during their career, as well as after they hang up their goggles. Michael Phelps is one of the most vocal retired athletes advocating for effective mental healthcare, urging the USOC to do more for athletes post-Olympics, while also sitting on the board of a medical company

Closer to EIS home, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Michael Jamieson also revealed his battle with post-Olympic depression.