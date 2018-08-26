Indiana’s 2018-19 Schedule Features Tri-Meet With Texas & Florida

Coming off a successful 2017-2018 season that concluded with a pair of top 8 finishes at the NCAA Championships (W-8th; M-3rd), the Indiana University Swimming & Diving team is set for a home-heavy competition schedule with 6 of their 12 meets in Bloomington, IN.

Of note, the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center (IU’s main indoor training and competition pool) is currently closed for yearly maintenance and repairs and is not scheduled to reopen until October 1st. So long as repairs stay on schedule, this should not impact their schedule much.

The Hoosiers are slated to face 7 top 10 opponents from last season’s NCAA’s – 4 on the men’s side and 3 on the women’s side – in dual meet action. The first of which will be a tri-meet with Texas and Florida in Austin, TX – the site for both the women’s and men’s 2019 NCAA Championships – on October 19th and 20th. In this tri-meet last year, the Texas women won with 189 points over Indiana (172) and Florida (66) while the Indiana men won with 191 points over Florida (140) and Texas (98).

Following the November B1G/ACC Challenge in West Lafayette, IN – which IU will presumably have swimmers competing in – and a home Invitational the following week, the Hoosiers dive into a short, but challenging conference schedule in January which includes home bouts with a pair of top 10 NCAA finishers from last year in Michigan (1/17) and Louisville (2/1).

On the women’s side, both Michigan (4th) and Louisville (5th) placed ahead of Indiana (8th) at last year’s NCAA Championships. Michigan bested the Hoosiers in their 2018 dual meet 180-119, but the IU women took down the Cardinals in their dual 160-139. On the men’s side, Indiana (3rd) finished ahead of Michigan (8th) and Louisville (9th) at the 2018 NCAA Championships and bested them both in dual meet action – taking down Michigan 170-129 and Louisville 184-115.

Championship season kicks off on February 20th as the Hoosiers host the Women’s Big Ten Championships. You can see the full schedule below.

Indiana 2018-2019 Swimming & Diving Schedule