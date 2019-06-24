Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Caeleb Dressel Torch 50.36 100 Fly, Scare U.S. Open Record (Race Video)

by Maclin Simpson 9

June 24th, 2019 News, Race Videos, Video

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

For a more comprehensive library of race videos from the meet, visit Herbie Behm’s YouTube channel here.

Video captured by Herbie Behm. Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Caeleb Dressel‘s string of impressive in-season performances this season continued tonight in Mission Viejo, as he won the 100 fly in a new world #1 time of 50.36. He split 23.82 going out and came back in 26.54, coming just short of Michael Phelps’ 50.22 US Open record from 2009 US Nationals.

For some context, not only is that just a world #1 time, but it’s faster than what it took to win gold in Rio in 2016 (Joseph Schooling’s 50.39, the current Olympic record). Only three men have ever broken 50 seconds in this race: world record-holder Michael Phelps (49.82), Dressel himself (49.86), and Serbian Milorad Cavic (49.95). Counting Dressel’s 49.82 from 2017 World Champs, his swim tonight is the eighth-best performance of all-time.

This year, only France’s Mehdy Metella has been under 51 seconds with a 50.85 from the French Championships in April.

This is the fourth-best performance of Dressel’s career, and faster than he was in all of 2018 (his best last year was a 50.50).

When looking at Dressel’s list of top swims in this event, this time really stands out. In 2018, he went 50.50 at Summer Nationals and then 50.75 at Pan Pacs. This time from tonight is over a full second better than his previous in-season best– in May, at the Atlanta Classic, he went a 51.41, which was his old in-season best.

He was 52.08 in-season in 2017 and then 50.87 at Nationals before he went his best time 49.86 in Budapest. After being off of his bests last year, this summer could be a very memorable one for Dressel.

Ol' Longhorn

That was the easiest, fast first 50 I’ve ever seen. Must be a fast pool. 17 strokes down, 19 coming back. Does anyone have a stroke count on Phelps 49.8?

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Ol' Longhorn

Never mind. I got 17/19 for Phelps, too. So more dps for Phelps in his 49.82.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Jabroni Pepperoni

Wouldn’t that mean the same distance per stroke and just a higher cadence?

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
Markster

Yes. Dps would be the same.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

Someone need to bring a drone to this meet next time.

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Leavingonthetop

Dressel has unprecedented sprint speed, obviously, but still short of Phelps record. To me just puts different perspective on how truely fast Phelps was in 100fly.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Pvdh

In a Speedo LZR Racer….nobody has approached Caelebs times without a supersuit. Crocker,Joe, Chad, Phelps, Milak have been in the 50.4-50.6 range like once

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Joel Lin

Check back with us in 5 weeks. That WR is toast. He’s not peaked for this meet & that first 50 was smooth as butta.

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

