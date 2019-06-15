Mare Nostrum: Andrew & Hosszu Take Prize Money Lead After Canet

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET
- June 11-12, 2019
- Canet-en-Roussillon
- Barcelona, Spain – Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16
The 2nd stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up on Thursday in Canet-en-Roussillon, France. After earning the most prize money on the first stop of the tour in Monaco last weekend (€ 2,550), Hungary’s Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu continued her winning ways in Canet by racking up an additional € 4,800 thanks in large part to a € 4,000 bonus for achieving the most FINA points in a single swim (943) with a 2:08.57 in the 200 IM. That time marked a new Canet meet record.
On the men’s side of things, Michael Andrew eclipsed Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto for the top spot in the prize money standings with a series total to date of € 5,950 to Seto’s € 3,600. Andrew amassed the majority of the €4,150 earnings in Canet in the 50 backstroke where his time of 24.53 was good enough for the win (€350), a Mare Nostrum series record (€750), and the 2nd highest FINA points of the stop (936 – €2,500).
NOTE: The figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.
PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Men
|Monaco
|Canet-en-Rousillon
|Barcelona
|TOTAL
|Michael Andrew (USA)
|€ 1,800
|€ 4,150
|—
|€ 5,950
|Daiya Seto (JPN)
|€ 1,900
|€ 1,700
|—
|€ 3,600
|Bruno Fratus (BRA)
|€ 1,350
|€ 850
|—
|€ 2,200
|Felipe Lima (BRA)
|€ 1,350
|€ 700
|—
|€ 2,050
|James Wilby (GBR)
|—
|€ 2,050
|—
|€ 2,050
|Adam Peaty (GBR)
|—
|€ 2,050
|—
|€ 2,050
|Henrik Christiansen (NOR)
|—
|€ 1,700
|—
|€ 1,700
|Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN)
|€ 200
|€ 1,050
|—
|€ 1,250
|Benjamin Proud (GBR)
|—
|€ 950
|—
|€ 950
|Andrey Zhilkin (RUS)
|€ 550
|€ 300
|—
|€ 850
|James Guy (GBR)
|€ 400
|€ 450
|—
|€ 850
|Jeremy Desplanches (SUI)
|—
|€ 750
|—
|€ 750
|Martin Malyutin (RUS)
|€ 700
|—
|—
|€ 700
|Ilya Shymanovich (BLR)
|€ 650
|—
|—
|€ 650
|Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 350
|—
|€ 650
|David Verraszto (HUN)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Sebastian Szabo (HUN)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Martin Binedell (RSA)
|€ 350
|€ 200
|—
|€ 550
|Tom Dean (GBR)
|—
|€ 550
|—
|€ 550
|Duncan Scott (GBR)
|—
|€ 450
|—
|€ 450
|Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE)
|€ 300
|€ 100
|—
|€ 400
|Marco Koch (GER)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Shoma Sato (JPN)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Vladislav Grinev (RUS)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Bence Biczo (HUN)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Adam Telegdy (HUN)
|—
|€ 350
|—
|€ 350
|Andrey Govorov (UKR)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Evgeny Rylov (RUS)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Gergely Gyurta (HUN)
|€ 100
|€ 200
|—
|€ 300
|Maxime Grousset (FRA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Apostolos Christou (GRE)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Christophe Brun (FRA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Jeremy Stravius (FRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Carson Foster (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Mehdy Metella (FRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Fernando Scheffer (BRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Daniel Jervis (GBR)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Shaine Casas (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Mack Darragh (CAN)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Kirill Prigoda (RUS)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Tomoru Honda (JPN)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Henrick Christiansen (NOR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Shane Ryan (IRE)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Marwan El Kamash (EGY)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Luke Greenbank (GBR)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Vini Lanza (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Nic Fink (USA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Guilherme Guido (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Max Litchfield (GBR)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
Women
|Monaco
|Canet-en-Rousillon
|Barcelona
|TOTAL
|Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
|€ 2,550
|€ 4,800
|—
|€ 6,350
|Yulia Efimova (RUS)
|€ 1,900
|€ 1,650
|—
|€ 3,550
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
|€ 1,000
|€ 950
|—
|€ 1,950
|Phoebe Bacon (USA)
|—
|€ 1,400
|—
|€ 1,400
|Madisyn Cox (USA)
|€ 400
|€ 900
|—
|€ 1,300
|Mariia Kameneva (RUS)
|€ 800
|€ 350
|—
|€ 1,150
|Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)
|€ 950
|—
|—
|€ 950
|Svetlana Chimrova (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 550
|—
|€ 850
|Rika Omoto (JPN)
|—
|€ 800
|—
|€ 800
|Delfina Pignatiello (ARG)
|€ 350
|€ 400
|—
|€ 750
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA)
|€ 200
|€ 550
|—
|€ 750
|Georgia Davies (GBR)
|—
|€ 750
|—
|€ 750
|Simona Kubova (CZE)
|—
|€ 700
|—
|€ 700
|Shoma Sato (JPN)
|—
|€ 700
|—
|€ 700
|Ajna Kesely (HUN)
|—
|€ 700
|€ 700
|Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Taylor Ruck (CAN)
|—
|€ 600
|—
|€ 600
|Penny Oleksiak (CAN)
|—
|€ 550
|—
|€ 550
|Arina Surkova (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 100
|—
|€ 400
|Alys Thomas (GBR)
|—
|€ 350
|—
|€ 350
|Maria Temnikova (RUS)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Mimosa Jallow (FIN)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN)
|€ 200
|€ 100
|—
|€ 300
|Jessica Vall (ESP)
|—
|€ 300
|—
|€ 300
|Charlotte Bonnet (FRA)
|—
|€ 300
|—
|€ 300
|Valeria Salamatina (RUS)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Jessica Fullalove (GBR)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Miyu Namba (JPN)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Julia Sebastian (ARG)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Natalie Hinds (USA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Stephanie Au (HKG)
|€ 100
|€ 100
|—
|€ 200
|Anna Hopkin (GBR)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Alex Walsh (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Jhennifer Alves Da Conceicao (BRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Kierra Smith (CAN)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Michelle Coleman (SWE)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Anna Egorova (RUS)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Sophie Hansson (SWE)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Alina Zmushka (BLR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Sanz Zamorano (ESP)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Barbora Seemanova (CZE)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Marie Wattel (FRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Kayla Sanchez (CAN)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Fantine Lesaffre (FRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
Prize Money: Canet-en-Roussillon
Individual Events:
- 1st: €350
- 2nd: €200
- 3rd: €100
FINA Points Ranking:
- 1st: €4,000
- 2nd: €2,500
- 3rd: €1,500
- 4th: €1,000
- 5th: €750
- 6th-10th: €600
- 11th-15th: €500
- 16th-20th: €400
Other:
- 1st World Record: €20,000
- 1st European Record: €2,500
- Mare Nostrum Series Record: €750
