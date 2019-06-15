Mare Nostrum: Andrew & Hosszu Take Prize Money Lead After Canet

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The 2nd stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up on Thursday in Canet-en-Roussillon, France. After earning the most prize money on the first stop of the tour in Monaco last weekend (€ 2,550), Hungary’s Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu continued her winning ways in Canet by racking up an additional € 4,800 thanks in large part to a € 4,000 bonus for achieving the most FINA points in a single swim (943) with a 2:08.57 in the 200 IM. That time marked a new Canet meet record.

On the men’s side of things, Michael Andrew eclipsed Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto for the top spot in the prize money standings with a series total to date of € 5,950 to Seto’s € 3,600. Andrew amassed the majority of the €4,150 earnings in Canet in the 50 backstroke where his time of 24.53 was good enough for the win (€350), a Mare Nostrum series record (€750), and the 2nd highest FINA points of the stop (936 – €2,500).

NOTE: The figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800 € 4,150 — € 5,950 Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900 € 1,700 — € 3,600 Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350 € 850 — € 2,200 Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350 € 700 — € 2,050 James Wilby (GBR) — € 2,050 — € 2,050 Adam Peaty (GBR) — € 2,050 — € 2,050 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) — € 1,700 — € 1,700 Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200 € 1,050 — € 1,250 Benjamin Proud (GBR) — € 950 — € 950 Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550 € 300 — € 850 James Guy (GBR) € 400 € 450 — € 850 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) — € 750 — € 750 Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700 — — € 700 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650 — — € 650 Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300 € 350 — € 650 David Verraszto (HUN) € 600 — — € 600 Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600 — — € 600 Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350 € 200 — € 550 Tom Dean (GBR) — € 550 — € 550 Duncan Scott (GBR) — € 450 — € 450 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300 € 100 — € 400 Marco Koch (GER) € 350 — — € 350 Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350 — — € 350 Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350 — — € 350 Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350 — — € 350 Adam Telegdy (HUN) — € 350 — € 350 Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300 — — € 300 Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300 — — € 300 Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100 € 200 — € 300 Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200 — — € 200 Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200 — — € 200 Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200 — — € 200 Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200 — — € 200 Jeremy Stravius (FRA) — € 200 — € 200 Carson Foster (USA) — € 200 — € 200 Mehdy Metella (FRA) — € 200 — € 200 Fernando Scheffer (BRA) — € 200 — € 200 Daniel Jervis (GBR) — € 200 — € 200 Shaine Casas (USA) — € 200 — € 200 Mack Darragh (CAN) — € 200 — € 200 Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100 — — € 100 Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100 — — € 100 Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100 — — € 100 Henrick Christiansen (NOR) € 100 — — € 100 Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100 — — € 100 Shane Ryan (IRE) — € 100 — € 100 Marwan El Kamash (EGY) — € 100 — € 100 Luke Greenbank (GBR) — € 100 — € 100 Vini Lanza (BRA) — € 100 — € 100 Nic Fink (USA) — € 100 — € 100 Guilherme Guido (BRA) — € 100 — € 100 Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA) — € 100 — € 100 Max Litchfield (GBR) — € 100 — € 100

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550 € 4,800 — € 6,350 Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900 € 1,650 — € 3,550 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000 € 950 — € 1,950 Phoebe Bacon (USA) — € 1,400 — € 1,400 Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400 € 900 — € 1,300 Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800 € 350 — € 1,150 Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950 — — € 950 Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300 € 550 — € 850 Rika Omoto (JPN) — € 800 — € 800 Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350 € 400 — € 750 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200 € 550 — € 750 Georgia Davies (GBR) — € 750 — € 750 Simona Kubova (CZE) — € 700 — € 700 Shoma Sato (JPN) — € 700 — € 700 Ajna Kesely (HUN) — € 700 € 700 Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600 — — € 600 Taylor Ruck (CAN) — € 600 — € 600 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) — € 550 — € 550 Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300 € 100 — € 400 Alys Thomas (GBR) — € 350 — € 350 Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300 — — € 300 Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300 — — € 300 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200 € 100 — € 300 Jessica Vall (ESP) — € 300 — € 300 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) — € 300 — € 300 Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200 — — € 200 Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200 — — € 200 Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200 — — € 200 Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200 — — € 200 Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200 — — € 200 Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100 € 100 — € 200 Anna Hopkin (GBR) — € 200 — € 200 Alex Walsh (USA) — € 200 — € 200 Jhennifer Alves Da Conceicao (BRA) — € 200 — € 200 Kierra Smith (CAN) — € 200 — € 200 Michelle Coleman (SWE) — € 200 — € 200 Anna Egorova (RUS) — € 200 — € 200 Sophie Hansson (SWE) — € 200 — € 200 Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100 — — € 100 Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100 — — € 100 Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100 — — € 100 Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100 — — € 100 Marie Wattel (FRA) — € 100 — € 100 Kayla Sanchez (CAN) — € 100 — € 100 Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) — € 100 — € 100

Prize Money: Canet-en-Roussillon

Individual Events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

FINA Points Ranking:

1st: €4,000

2nd: €2,500

3rd: €1,500

4th: €1,000

5th: €750

6th-10th: €600

11th-15th: €500

16th-20th: €400

