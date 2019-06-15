Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum: Andrew & Hosszu Take Prize Money Lead After Canet

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The 2nd stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up on Thursday in Canet-en-Roussillon, France. After earning the most prize money on the first stop of the tour in Monaco last weekend (€ 2,550), Hungary’s Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu continued her winning ways in Canet by racking up an additional € 4,800 thanks in large part to a € 4,000 bonus for achieving the most FINA points in a single swim (943) with a 2:08.57 in the 200 IM. That time marked a new Canet meet record.

On the men’s side of things, Michael Andrew eclipsed Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto for the top spot in the prize money standings with a series total to date of € 5,950 to Seto’s € 3,600. Andrew amassed the majority of the €4,150 earnings in Canet in the 50 backstroke where his time of 24.53 was good enough for the win (€350), a Mare Nostrum series record (€750), and the 2nd highest FINA points of the stop (936 – €2,500).

NOTEThe figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL
Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800 € 4,150 € 5,950
Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900 € 1,700 € 3,600
Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350 € 850 € 2,200
Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350 € 700 € 2,050
James Wilby (GBR) € 2,050 € 2,050
Adam Peaty (GBR) € 2,050 € 2,050
Henrik Christiansen (NOR) € 1,700 € 1,700
Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200 € 1,050 € 1,250
Benjamin Proud (GBR) € 950 € 950
Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550 € 300 € 850
James Guy (GBR) € 400 € 450 € 850
Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) € 750 € 750
Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700 € 700
Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650 € 650
Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300 € 350 € 650
David Verraszto (HUN) € 600 € 600
Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600 € 600
Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350 € 200 € 550
Tom Dean (GBR) € 550 € 550
Duncan Scott (GBR) € 450 € 450
Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300 € 100 € 400
Marco Koch (GER) € 350 € 350
Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350 € 350
Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350 € 350
Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350 € 350
Adam Telegdy (HUN) € 350 € 350
Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300 € 300
Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300 € 300
Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100 € 200 € 300
Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200 € 200
Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200 € 200
Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200 € 200
Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200 € 200
Jeremy Stravius (FRA) € 200 € 200
Carson Foster (USA) € 200 € 200
Mehdy Metella (FRA) € 200 € 200
Fernando Scheffer (BRA) € 200 € 200
Daniel Jervis (GBR) € 200 € 200
Shaine Casas (USA) € 200 € 200
Mack Darragh (CAN) € 200 € 200
Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100 € 100
Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100 € 100
Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100 € 100
Henrick Christiansen (NOR) € 100 € 100
Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100 € 100
Shane Ryan (IRE) € 100 € 100
Marwan El Kamash (EGY) € 100 € 100
Luke Greenbank (GBR) € 100 € 100
Vini Lanza (BRA) € 100 € 100
Nic Fink (USA) € 100 € 100
Guilherme Guido (BRA) € 100 € 100
Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA) € 100 € 100
Max Litchfield (GBR) € 100 € 100

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL
Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550 € 4,800 € 6,350
Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900 € 1,650 € 3,550
Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000 € 950 € 1,950
Phoebe Bacon (USA) € 1,400 € 1,400
Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400 € 900 € 1,300
Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800 € 350 € 1,150
Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950 € 950
Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300 € 550 € 850
Rika Omoto (JPN) € 800 € 800
Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350 € 400 € 750
Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200 € 550 € 750
Georgia Davies (GBR) € 750 € 750
Simona Kubova (CZE) € 700 € 700
Shoma Sato (JPN) € 700 € 700
Ajna Kesely (HUN) € 700 € 700
Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600 € 600
Taylor Ruck (CAN) € 600 € 600
Penny Oleksiak (CAN) € 550 € 550
Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300 € 100 € 400
Alys Thomas (GBR) € 350 € 350
Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300 € 300
Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300 € 300
Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200 € 100 € 300
Jessica Vall (ESP) € 300 € 300
Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) € 300 € 300
Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200 € 200
Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200 € 200
Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200 € 200
Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200 € 200
Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200 € 200
Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100 € 100 € 200
Anna Hopkin (GBR) € 200 € 200
Alex Walsh (USA) € 200 € 200
Jhennifer Alves Da Conceicao (BRA) € 200 € 200
Kierra Smith (CAN) € 200 € 200
Michelle Coleman (SWE) € 200 € 200
Anna Egorova (RUS) € 200 € 200
Sophie Hansson (SWE) € 200 € 200
Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100 € 100
Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100 € 100
Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100 € 100
Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100 € 100
Marie Wattel (FRA) € 100 € 100
Kayla Sanchez (CAN) € 100 € 100
Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) € 100 € 100

Prize Money: Canet-en-Roussillon

Individual Events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

FINA Points Ranking:

  • 1st: €4,000
  • 2nd: €2,500
  • 3rd: €1,500
  • 4th: €1,000
  • 5th: €750
  • 6th-10th: €600
  • 11th-15th: €500
  • 16th-20th: €400

Other:

  • 1st World Record: €20,000
  • 1st European Record: €2,500
  • Mare Nostrum Series Record: €750

