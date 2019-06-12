2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

Day two finals of the Mare Nostrum stop in Canet promises to be another fast session after day one produced some eye-popping performances.

Highlighting this morning’s prelims was Adam Peaty setting a new Canet record in the men’s 50 breast in a time of 26.87.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015

Mare Nostrum – Canet Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015

Yuliya Efimova edged out Brazilian Jhennifer Conceicao by four one-hundredths to win the women’s 50 breast for the second consecutive stop in a time of 30.60. Efimova currently sits second in the world with a time of 29.93 from the FINA Champions Series stop in Indianapolis.

Conceicao was less than two-tenths off of the South American Record she set in Monaco (30.47) in 30.64.

Men’s 50 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

(BRA), 2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet Record: 26.87, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

In the head-to-head showdown between Adam Peaty and Felipe Lima, the two fastest performers in history in the men’s 50 breast, it was Peaty who emerged victorious with a time of 26.71. That improves on the 26.87 meet record he set in the prelims. His season-best of 26.49 ranks him third in the world.

Sitting atop those 2018-19 world rankings is Lima, who won the opening stop of the tour in Monaco in a blazing 26.33. Today he was about half a second slower to take the runner-up spot in 26.85, while American Nic Fink (27.59) edged Yasuhiro Koseki (27.65) and Darragh Greene (27.69) for the third spot on the podium.

Reece Whitley was a notable 27.76 for sixth, just 0.13 off of his lifetime best of 27.63.

Women’s 50 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Canet Record: 24.95, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Canadian Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak picked up the win in the women’s 50 fly in a time of 26.05, out-touching France’s Béryl Gastaldello (26.15) and Russian Arina Surkova (26.17). Oleksiak holds a season-best of 26.00 which ranks her 10th in the world, while her Canadian Record is only four-tenths quicker at 25.62.

Gastaldello was also just off her 2019 best, having been 26.05 at the French Championships in April.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Canet Record: 22.94, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2016

50-metre specialist Ben Proud established a new season-best to win the men’s 50 fly in 23.09, lowering his 23.25 from the British Championships. This bumps him up from eighth to sixth in the world.

Michael Andrew, one of the men he leapfrogged, was second in 23.12, .01 off his best from Indianapolis (Champions Series). Russian Andrey Zhilkin, the #5 performer this year in 23.06, was third in 23.43.

In fifth, Santiago Grassi achieved a new Argentine Record in 23.65, lowering the 23.70 established by Roberto Strelkov earlier this year.

