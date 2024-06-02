2024 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Delayed Due to Pool Issues, Skins Finals Condensed

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO
- June 1-2, 2024
- Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet central
- Results
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Live stream ($)
Due to an issue with the pool, the day 2 finals session of the 2024 Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco has been delayed for 90 minutes. The session was originally slated to begin at 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time (10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time), but has been pushed back to now begin at 6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time).
Update: According to SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges, the pool water was too cloudy to begin the meet at its originally scheduled time and a team is working to change out the pool filters before the session is slated to start.
As a result of the delay, the skins races have also been condensed. Instead of racing a 4 swimmer semi-final of the skins events at the beginning of the session and a 2 swimmer final at the end of the session, the skins events will instead be raced as a 4 swimmer final at the end of the session. The session will now begin directly with the final of the men’s 400 IM.
The new event order will be as follows:
- Men’s 400 IM Final
- Women’s 400 Freestyle Final
- Men’s 100 Butterfly Final
- Women’s 200 Butterfly Final
- Men’s 200 Backstroke Final
- Women’s 100 Backstroke Final
- Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 200 Freestyle Final
- Women’s 100 Freestyle Final
- Women’s 200 IM Finals
- Men’s 50 Butterfly Final
- Women’s 50 Butterfly Final
- Men’s 50 Backstroke Final
- Women’s 50 Backstroke Final
- Men’s 50 Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 50 Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 50 Freestyle Final
- Women’s 50 Freestyle Final