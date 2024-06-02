Gretchen Walsh Goes 53.84 100 Free In Prelims, Douglass (2:12.42) A. Walsh (2:13.74) Do 200 IM

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

In the final prelims session, Gretchen Walsh led the way clocking a 53.84 in the 100 freestyle. Walsh currently sits as the #4 American this season in the event as her season best stands at a 53.17 from last month’s Pro Series- San Antonio. Her personal best is a 53.14 that she swam to finish 3rd at 2023 US Summer Nationals as she went on to make the 2023 Worlds roster. Today’s swim was her fastest prelims swim of the season as she swam a 54.00 in San Antonio, a 54.07 in Knoxville (January), and a 53.95 at the US Open (December 2023).

Maxine Parker finished behind Walsh this morning in a 55.84. That was around her time from prelims at this meet a year ago as she swam a 55.65 then before swimming a 56.14 in finals. A month later, she went on to make the US Worlds roster as she swam a personal best 53.51 at US Summer Nationals.

Also highlighting prelims were Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh who led the way in the 200 IM. Douglass swam to a 2:12.42 while Walsh swam a 2:13.74. The two look to have a showdown tonight in the event next to each other. Last night, Douglass earned the win in the 200 breaststroke ina. 2:19.95 while Walsh swam a personal best 2:22.87. The two are the fastest Americans in both the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke this season.

Douglass leads the US women this season with a 2:07.05 that she swam to win the World title in the event at Doha in February. That also marked a personal best. Walsh has a season best of a 2:07.63 from Knoxville in January.

Other prelims highlights: