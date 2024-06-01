Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Leads Day 2 Prelims With 2:22.77 200 Breaststroke

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Kate Douglass posted another impressive prelims swim as she swam a 2:22.77 in the 200 breaststroke. That was her fastest prelims swim of the year.

Douglass swam a personal best time in the event earlier this year as she swam a 2:19.30 at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville in January. There she swam a 2:23.04 in prelims. Her time from today was also faster than she was in prelims and semifinals of the event at the World Championships in Doha this past February as she swam a 2:24.15 to lead prelims and a 2:23.17 for 2nd in semifinals. She went on to win silver in a 2:20.91.

Today’s swim now earns Douglass the top seven swims by an American in the event this season. Lilly King is the 2nd fastest American in the event this season as she swam a 2:23.27 at Sectionals in March.

Top Swims US Women’s 200 Breast – 2023-2024

  1. Kate Douglass, 2:19.30 Pro Swim Knoxville- Finals
  2. Kate Douglass, 2:19.89 Pro Swim San Antonio
  3. Kate Douglass, 2:20.91 2024 Worlds- Finals
  4. Kate Douglass, 2:21.87 2023 US Open
  5. Kate Douglass, 2:22.77 NCAP Prelims
  6. Kate Douglass, 2:23.04 Pro Series Knoxville (Prelims)
  7. Kate Douglass, 2:23.17 2024 Worlds- Semifinals
  8. Lilly King, 2:23.27 Spring Sectionals

Also swimming the 200 breaststroke this morning was Alex Walsh who swam a 2:26.45 for the 2nd fastest time of the morning. Walsh recently announced the event will be in her lineup at US Olympic Trials later this month.

Other Prelims Highlights:

  • Aimee Canny, who will represent South Africa in Paris, swam to a 25.33 in the 50 freestyle. That was her fastest swim in the event since swimming her best time of a 25.29 in the event back at the 2019 World Junior Championships.
  • Lily Mead swam to a best time in the women’s 100 backstroke with a 1:02.24. Mead competes collegiately for Loyola-Maryland and had a previous best time of a 1:02.64. The Trials cut stands at a 1:01.89.

moonlight
10 seconds ago

KD so elite

RealCrocker5040
8 minutes ago

2:19 incoming

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
14 minutes ago

2024 Olympic Team Trials
W 200 BR
Douglass, Kate
.
.
.
.
OQT
.
.
.
.

Aragon Son of Arathorne
33 minutes ago

very nice by both. Anybody see it?splits? Did they look like they were putting on the brakes at the end?

Alex
needs to make a statement tonight with a Sub 23

