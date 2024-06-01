Kate Douglass Leads Day 2 Prelims With 2:22.77 200 Breaststroke

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Kate Douglass posted another impressive prelims swim as she swam a 2:22.77 in the 200 breaststroke. That was her fastest prelims swim of the year.

Douglass swam a personal best time in the event earlier this year as she swam a 2:19.30 at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville in January. There she swam a 2:23.04 in prelims. Her time from today was also faster than she was in prelims and semifinals of the event at the World Championships in Doha this past February as she swam a 2:24.15 to lead prelims and a 2:23.17 for 2nd in semifinals. She went on to win silver in a 2:20.91.

Today’s swim now earns Douglass the top seven swims by an American in the event this season. Lilly King is the 2nd fastest American in the event this season as she swam a 2:23.27 at Sectionals in March.

Top Swims US Women’s 200 Breast – 2023-2024

Also swimming the 200 breaststroke this morning was Alex Walsh who swam a 2:26.45 for the 2nd fastest time of the morning. Walsh recently announced the event will be in her lineup at US Olympic Trials later this month.

Other Prelims Highlights: