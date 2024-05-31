Kate Douglass Posts Best Time In Prelims With 1:06.36 100 Breast, #3 American This Season

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

May 31- June 2, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA

Kicking off the first session of the NCAP Elite Qualifier with a personal best time was Kate Douglass who swam to a 1:06.36 in the 100 breaststroke. She now is the #3 American in the event this season.

Top American Women 100 Breast- 2023-2024

Lilly King, 1:05.67 Lydia Jacoby, 1:05.74 Kate Douglass, 1:06.36 Emma Weber, 1:06.50 Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:06.71

Her previous best time was a 1:06.67 that she swam in January at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville. Douglass has now swam the event more this year than any of the last four seasons. Last year, she swam the event about a month and a half before US Summer Natiionals as she posted a 1:07.07 at the Atlanta Classic. She opted to not swim the event at US Summer Nationals.

At the end of January, she added the 100 breaststroke to her lineup at 2024 Worlds but ultimately did not swim in the event. The biggest potential event conflict with the 100 breaststroke at Trials is the 100 butterfly. Finals of the 100 butterfly happen Sunday, June 16th before the semifinals of the 100 breaststroke. The only event between the two is the semifinal of the men’s 200 freestyle. Last year, Douglass swam the 100 butterfly at US Summer Nationals as she finished 3rd in a 56.43.

Also highlighting the morning was Gretchen Walsh who swam a 56.98 in the 100 butterfly. Her season-best stands at a 56.14 from Pro Series- San Antonio. She currently is the 2nd fastest American in the event this season as Torri Huske leads the way with a 55.68 from San Antonio.