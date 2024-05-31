Kate Douglass Posts Best Time In Prelims With 1:06.36 100 Breast, #3 American This Season

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER
- May 31- June 2, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA
Kicking off the first session of the NCAP Elite Qualifier with a personal best time was Kate Douglass who swam to a 1:06.36 in the 100 breaststroke. She now is the #3 American in the event this season.
Top American Women 100 Breast- 2023-2024
- Lilly King, 1:05.67
- Lydia Jacoby, 1:05.74
- Kate Douglass, 1:06.36
- Emma Weber, 1:06.50
- Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:06.71
Her previous best time was a 1:06.67 that she swam in January at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville. Douglass has now swam the event more this year than any of the last four seasons. Last year, she swam the event about a month and a half before US Summer Natiionals as she posted a 1:07.07 at the Atlanta Classic. She opted to not swim the event at US Summer Nationals.
At the end of January, she added the 100 breaststroke to her lineup at 2024 Worlds but ultimately did not swim in the event. The biggest potential event conflict with the 100 breaststroke at Trials is the 100 butterfly. Finals of the 100 butterfly happen Sunday, June 16th before the semifinals of the 100 breaststroke. The only event between the two is the semifinal of the men’s 200 freestyle. Last year, Douglass swam the 100 butterfly at US Summer Nationals as she finished 3rd in a 56.43.
Also highlighting the morning was Gretchen Walsh who swam a 56.98 in the 100 butterfly. Her season-best stands at a 56.14 from Pro Series- San Antonio. She currently is the 2nd fastest American in the event this season as Torri Huske leads the way with a 55.68 from San Antonio.
Douglass appears to have already scratched finals in the 100 breast. Erin Gemmell also scratched the 200 free. Matt Heilman scratched the 400 IM.
Hopefully this will help her get out faster and be in better position in relation to her main two rivals (shoemaker and schouten). She lost both 2023 and 2024 worlds to Schouten because she let her get way out in front in the first 100.
I really can’t see her swimming it at Trials. However, this speed she is showing is promising for her ability to flash easy speed in the 200.
We think KD drops a nation leading time later? And is G Walsh gonna drop a PB later?
Douglass 1:05:87
Walsh 55,89
Maybe these are trials times