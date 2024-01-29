Douglass Adds 100 Breast, Johnston Adds 800 Free, Carson Foster Drops 200 Free at Worlds

Kate Douglass has added the 100 breaststroke, David Johnston has added the 800 freestyle, and Carson Foster has dropped the 200 freestyle for the 2024 World Championships that begin on February 11th in Doha, Qatar.

Douglass was already expected to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles, 200 IM, 200 breaststroke, and the 50 butterfly. Now, Douglass adds the 100 breaststroke, bringing her total to six individual events. Douglass is not the only entry for the US in the 100 breast as Piper Enge is also entered in the event.

This will be Douglass’ first time swimming the 100 breaststroke at a major international meet. She notably just swam a personal best in the event in the middle of January as she swam a 1:06.67 at Pro Swim-Knoxville.

Also adding another event to his lineup is David Johnston. Johnston adds the 800 freestyle after originally being entered in the 400 free and 400 IM. Johnston is notably the American Record holder in the SCM 800 freestyle.

Carson Foster has dropped the 200 freestyle from his event lineup. He now will focus on both IM events as his only entries are in the 200 and 400 IMs.

The US roster has undergone a lot of change in the last week. Early last week, Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes decided it “made more sense to stay closer to home” as there were “many factors that went into the decision” according to Coach Ron Aitken. With their decision to not compete in the pool events, four girls were added to the roster for the US. In addition to Grimes and Weinstein, Will Gallant also dropped out of the meet.

Later last week, Rachel Klinker was added to the US roster for the women. Klinker brought the women’s roster to eight women while the men’s roster includes 12 men.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

MEN’S ROSTER