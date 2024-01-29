Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Douglass Adds 100 Breast, Johnston Adds 800 Free, Carson Foster Drops 200 Free at Worlds

Kate Douglass has added the 100 breaststroke, David Johnston has added the 800 freestyle, and Carson Foster has dropped the 200 freestyle for the 2024 World Championships that begin on February 11th in Doha, Qatar.

Douglass was already expected to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles, 200 IM, 200 breaststroke, and the 50 butterfly. Now, Douglass adds the 100 breaststroke, bringing her total to six individual events. Douglass is not the only entry for the US in the 100 breast as Piper Enge is also entered in the event.

This will be Douglass’ first time swimming the 100 breaststroke at a major international meet. She notably just swam a personal best in the event in the middle of January as she swam a 1:06.67 at Pro Swim-Knoxville.

Also adding another event to his lineup is David Johnston. Johnston adds the 800 freestyle after originally being entered in the 400 free and 400 IM. Johnston is notably the American Record holder in the SCM 800 freestyle.

Carson Foster has dropped the 200 freestyle from his event lineup. He now will focus on both IM events as his only entries are in the 200 and 400 IMs.

The US roster has undergone a lot of change in the last week. Early last week, Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes decided it “made more sense to stay closer to home” as there were “many factors that went into the decision” according to Coach Ron Aitken. With their decision to not compete in the pool events, four girls were added to the roster for the US. In addition to Grimes and Weinstein, Will Gallant also dropped out of the meet.

Later last week, Rachel Klinker was added to the US roster for the women. Klinker brought the women’s roster to eight women while the men’s roster includes 12 men.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Lilla Bognar 400 IM; 200 BK Travlers Rest, SC Team Greenville ^Florida, ’29
Claire Curzan 50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26
Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 IM; 100/200 BR; 50 FL Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23
Piper Enge 50/100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28
Kayla Han 800/1500 FR, 400 IM La Mirada, Calif Carmel Swim Club Undecided
Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, NJ Scarlet Aquatics ^Texas, ‘28
Rachel Klinker 200 FL Lexington, KY California Aquatics California, ’24
Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota, Fla Sarasota Sharks ^Stanford, ’28

MEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Atlanta, Ga. Swim Atlanta Virginia, ‘24
Michael Andrew 50 FR; 50 BK; 50 BR; 50 FL Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 BK Dover, Ohio New York Athletic Club N/A
Shaine Casas 200 IM; 50/100 FL McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 800/1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State University Ohio State, ‘24
Nic Fink 50/100/200 BR Morristown, N.J. Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Georgia, ‘15
Carson Foster 200/400 IM; 200 FR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘24
Jake Foster 100/200 BR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘23
Zach Harting 100/200 FL Huntsville, Ala. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ‘19
Luke Hobson 200 FR Reno, Nev. Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘25
David Johnston 400/800 FR; 400 IM Dallas, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘24
Matt King 50/100 FR Snohomish, Wash. Texas Ford Aquatics N/A
  • As of 1/23/24
  • Club and college affiliations updated as of 1/23/24
  • Future year marks anticipated graduation date and is subject to change
  • ^ Verbally committed

M d e
38 minutes ago

Given her sprint ability it’s kind of weird that she hadn’t prioritised the 100 brst more, although it’s possible her technique doesn’t hold up as well swimming brst at a higher stroke rate I guess.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  M d e
30 minutes ago

I think that’s it. The 100 and 200 breast technique are relatively-disparate compared to most strokes, and so whatever she’s doing for the 200 IM probably has the most overlap with the 200.

